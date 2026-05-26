Who Is Matt Stone? Matthew Richard Stone is an American actor, animator, writer, and producer known for his sharply satirical and boundary-pushing content. He has redefined adult animation and musical theater. His breakout arrived with the 1997 debut of the animated television series South Park, co-created with Trey Parker. Its irreverent humor and timely social commentary quickly became a cultural phenomenon.

Full Name Matthew Richard Stone Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1 billion Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, Jewish Education Heritage High School, University of Colorado Boulder Father Gerald Whitney Stone Jr. Mother Sheila Lois Belasco Siblings Rachel Stone

Early Life and Education Born in Houston, Texas, Matthew Richard Stone was raised in Littleton, Colorado, a Denver suburb, by Gerald Whitney Stone Jr. and Sheila Lois Belasco. His father worried he might become a a “bum” if solely pursuing music. He attended Heritage High School before graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder with a double major in mathematics and film, a unique academic blend that shaped his distinctive creative approach.

Notable Relationships Matt Stone married Angela Howard, a former Comedy Central executive, in 2008, after they began dating in 2001. Their relationship has largely remained private. Stone and Howard reside in Venice, Los Angeles, and are parents to two children. The couple maintains a low public profile regarding their family life.

Career Highlights Matt Stone’s career is largely defined by co-creating the groundbreaking animated series South Park, which premiered in 1997 and has earned him five Primetime Emmy Awards. The show remains a cultural touchstone with its long run and sharp satire. Stone extended his creative reach to Broadway, co-writing The Book of Mormon musical, a critical and commercial success that garnered three Tony Awards and a Grammy Award. He also co-founded Important Studios.