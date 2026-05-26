Who Is Jason Manford? Jason John Manford is an English comedian and presenter, widely recognized for his observational humor and warm, approachable stage presence. He effortlessly connects with audiences through relatable anecdotes drawn from everyday life. His breakout moment arrived when he became a popular team captain on the Channel 4 panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats, solidifying his presence in UK television. Manford quickly became a household name.

Full Name Jason John Manford Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality British Ethnicity Irish Descent Education University of Salford Father Ian Manford Mother Sharon Manford Siblings Colin Manford and three other siblings Kids Six children

Early Life and Education Growing up as the eldest of five children in Salford, England, Jason Manford was immersed in a family where music and performance were central. His maternal grandparents, Irish folk singers, influenced his early love for singing. He attended St Margaret’s Primary School and Chorlton High School before earning a degree in Media and Performance from the University of Salford. Manford’s comedy career began spontaneously at seventeen when he filled in for an absent performer at a local comedy club.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Jason Manford’s personal life has seen two marriages and a growing family. He was first married to Catherine Manford from 2007 until their divorce in 2013, with whom he has four children. Manford married his current wife, TV producer Lucy Dyke, in 2017; they have since welcomed two children, bringing his total to six. He openly discusses co-parenting and maintaining a busy family life.

Career Highlights Jason Manford established himself with extensive stand-up comedy tours, earning a nomination for the Perrier Award in 2005 for his show ‘Urban Legends’. He gained significant national recognition as a team captain on the popular Channel 4 series 8 Out of 10 Cats. He expanded his versatility, winning ITV’s Born to Shine with an operatic performance and securing West End musical roles in productions such as Sweeney Todd and The Producers. Manford further hosted numerous television shows, including the Royal Variety Performance in 2020. To date, Manford has released a successful album, A Different Stage, which debuted in the UK Top 10, underscoring his diverse entertainment career.