Who Is Lauryn Hill? Lauryn Noelle Hill is an American rapper, singer, and actress known for her soulful voice and pioneering fusion of hip-hop and neo-soul. She emerged as one of the most influential musicians of her generation. Her breakout arrived with the critically acclaimed solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which topped charts globally and garnered widespread adoration. The album’s profound impact cemented Hill’s status as an undeniable force in music.

Full Name Lauryn Noelle Hill Gender Female Height 5 feet 3.5 inches (161 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Columbia High School, Columbia University Father Mal Hill Mother Valerie Hill Siblings Malaney Hill Kids Zion David Marley, Selah Louise Marley, Joshua Omaru Marley, John Nesta Marley, Sara Marley, Micah Hill

Early Life and Education Family life filled with music shaped Lauryn Noelle Hill’s early years in East Orange and South Orange, New Jersey. Her mother, Valerie, a teacher, and father, Mal, a computer consultant, encouraged her creative spirit. Hill attended Columbia High School in Maplewood, where she also pursued acting and performed at the Apollo Theater at age 13. She briefly enrolled at Columbia University before focusing on her burgeoning music career with the Fugees.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lauryn Hill’s life, most notably her long-term relationship with Rohan Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley. They were partners from 1996 to 2009, though they were never officially married. Hill shares five children with Marley: Zion David, Selah Louise, Joshua Omaru, John Nesta, and Sara. She also has a sixth child, Micah Hill, whose father has not been publicly disclosed.

Career Highlights Lauryn Hill’s career is highlighted by her seminal work, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album, which earned five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, in 1999. This groundbreaking solo debut sold millions worldwide and fused hip-hop, R&B, and soul into a distinctive sound. Before her solo success, Hill achieved prominence as the lead vocalist and rapper for the Fugees. The group’s 1996 album, The Score, became a multi-platinum global hit, selling over 22 million copies and winning the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.