Who Is Helena Bonham Carter? Helena Bonham Carter is a British actress celebrated for her distinctive portrayals of eccentric and complex women. Her versatile career spans period dramas to fantasy blockbusters, often marked by a unique, dark aesthetic. She first captivated audiences as Lucy Honeychurch in the critically acclaimed film A Room with a View. This early breakout performance solidified her reputation for bringing depth to unconventional roles.

Full Name Helena Bonham Carter Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $60 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Jewish Education South Hampstead High School, Westminster School, École Philippe Gaulier Father Raymond Bonham Carter Mother Elena Bonham Carter Siblings Edward Bonham Carter, Thomas Bonham Carter Kids Billy Raymond Burton, Nell Burton

Early Life and Education Family influence shaped Helena Bonham Carter’s early years in Golders Green, London. Her father, Raymond, was a merchant banker, and her mother, Elena, worked as a psychotherapist. She attended South Hampstead High School and Westminster School, cultivating an interest in performance from a young age. Later, she also studied clown techniques at École Philippe Gaulier, demonstrating an early dedication to varied acting forms.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Helena Bonham Carter’s public life, notably a long-term partnership with director Tim Burton. Their creative and personal collaboration defined a significant period of her career. She shares two children, Billy Raymond Burton and Nell Burton, with Burton, maintaining a co-parenting relationship since their separation in 2014. Helena Bonham Carter is currently reported as single.

Career Highlights Helena Bonham Carter’s career showcases serial success in iconic roles, most notably as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter series. Her transformative performance cemented her villainous portrayal in a global blockbuster franchise. Beyond film, she gained critical acclaim for portraying Princess Margaret in Netflix’s The Crown, earning Emmy nominations for her nuanced performance. She also collected a 2010 International Emmy Award for Best Actress for her role in the biographical film Enid.