Who Is Genie Francis? Genie Francis is an American actress known for her enduring presence in daytime television. Her career is marked by a distinctive blend of vulnerability and strength that has captivated audiences for decades. She rose to national fame as Laura Spencer on General Hospital, a role that brought her instant stardom. The iconic Luke and Laura wedding in 1981 became a cultural phenomenon, drawing over 30 million viewers.

Full Name Genie Francis Gender Female Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education William Esper Studio, Michael Howard Studios Father Ivor Francis Mother Rosemary Daley Siblings Ivor Jr., Kenneth, Shelley Kids Jameson Ivor Frakes, Elizabeth Francis Frakes

Early Life and Education Born in Englewood, New Jersey, Genie Francis grew up in a household steeped in show business; her father, Ivor Francis, was a Canadian actor, and her mother, Rosemary Daley, was a former actress and model. This environment fostered an early interest in performing. She made her television debut at age 14 on the series Family, before quickly landing her breakthrough role. Francis also studied acting with Michael Howard in New York and attended William Esper Studio.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Genie Francis’s public life, though her most enduring partnership is with actor and director Jonathan Frakes. They met while co-starring in the ABC miniseries North and South and married on May 28, 1988. Francis and Frakes share two children, Jameson Ivor Frakes and Elizabeth Francis Frakes. The couple maintains residences in both Los Angeles and Maine.