Who Is Margaret Colin? Margaret Colin is an American actress known for her grounded, versatile performances across film, television, and stage. She has built a reputation for bringing depth to a wide range of characters. Her breakout moment arrived with her role as White House Communications Director Constance Spano in the blockbuster film Independence Day. Colin also gained significant public recognition for her long-running portrayal of Margo Hughes on the soap opera As the World Turns.

Full Name Margaret Colin Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish Education Baldwin Senior High School, Hofstra University Kids Sam Deas, Joe Deas

Early Life and Education Raised in a large Catholic family of Irish descent, Margaret Colin was born in Brooklyn, New York City, and grew up in Baldwin, New York. Her father worked as a New York City police officer. Colin attended Baldwin Senior High School, graduating in 1976, before continuing her studies at Hofstra University. Her early interest in acting led her to begin her career in soap operas.

Notable Relationships On the set of As the World Turns, Margaret Colin met actor Justin Deas, with whom she later married in January 1988. Their enduring partnership has been a constant in her life. Colin shares two sons, Sam and Joe, with Deas, and is also stepmother to his daughter from a previous marriage. Their family later relocated to Upper Montclair, New Jersey.

Career Highlights Margaret Colin has anchored numerous film and television productions, notably starring as Constance Spano in the blockbuster film Independence Day. She also captivated audiences with her role as Eleanor Waldorf in the popular series Gossip Girl. Beyond the screen, Colin has maintained a robust presence on Broadway, appearing in productions like Jackie: An American Life and the 2018 revival of Carousel. She also received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her work on HBO’s Veep. Additionally, Colin is a notable pro-life activist, having served as honorary co-chair for Feminists for Life.