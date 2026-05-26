Margaret Colin: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Margaret Colin
May 26, 1958
Brooklyn, New York, US
68 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Margaret Colin?
Margaret Colin is an American actress known for her grounded, versatile performances across film, television, and stage. She has built a reputation for bringing depth to a wide range of characters.
Her breakout moment arrived with her role as White House Communications Director Constance Spano in the blockbuster film Independence Day. Colin also gained significant public recognition for her long-running portrayal of Margo Hughes on the soap opera As the World Turns.
|Full Name
|Margaret Colin
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$10 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Irish
|Education
|Baldwin Senior High School, Hofstra University
|Kids
|Sam Deas, Joe Deas
Early Life and Education
Raised in a large Catholic family of Irish descent, Margaret Colin was born in Brooklyn, New York City, and grew up in Baldwin, New York. Her father worked as a New York City police officer.
Colin attended Baldwin Senior High School, graduating in 1976, before continuing her studies at Hofstra University. Her early interest in acting led her to begin her career in soap operas.
Notable Relationships
On the set of As the World Turns, Margaret Colin met actor Justin Deas, with whom she later married in January 1988. Their enduring partnership has been a constant in her life.
Colin shares two sons, Sam and Joe, with Deas, and is also stepmother to his daughter from a previous marriage. Their family later relocated to Upper Montclair, New Jersey.
Career Highlights
Margaret Colin has anchored numerous film and television productions, notably starring as Constance Spano in the blockbuster film Independence Day. She also captivated audiences with her role as Eleanor Waldorf in the popular series Gossip Girl.
Beyond the screen, Colin has maintained a robust presence on Broadway, appearing in productions like Jackie: An American Life and the 2018 revival of Carousel. She also received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her work on HBO’s Veep.
Additionally, Colin is a notable pro-life activist, having served as honorary co-chair for Feminists for Life.
Signature Quote
“You have to be brave — the one who speaks out for a baby so she or he can come into this life.”
See Also
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- Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 25, 2026
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For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
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