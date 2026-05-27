Who Is Dee Dee Bridgewater? Dee Dee Bridgewater is an American jazz singer and actress known for her fearless re-envisioning of jazz classics. Her work consistently puts a unique spin on musical standards. She burst into the public eye in 1975, earning a Tony Award for her dynamic portrayal of Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway musical The Wiz. This breakthrough performance cemented her status as a versatile and compelling stage presence.

Full Name Dee Dee Bridgewater Gender Female Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Michigan State University, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Father Matthew Garrett Mother Marion Garrett Kids Tulani Bridgewater, China Moses, Gabriel Durand

Early Life and Education A passion for jazz blossomed in Memphis, Tennessee, where Denise Eileen Garrett was born. Her father, Matthew Garrett, a jazz trumpeter and teacher, provided early musical exposure. Bridgewater later studied at Michigan State University and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, even touring the Soviet Union with the school’s jazz band, showcasing her vocal talent from a young age.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Dee Dee Bridgewater’s personal journey, including marriages to Cecil Bridgewater, Gilbert Moses, and Jean-Marie Durand. She is currently single. Bridgewater shares three children: Tulani Bridgewater with Cecil, China Moses with Gilbert, and Gabriel Durand with Jean-Marie, with whom she maintains co-parenting relationships.

Career Highlights Dee Dee Bridgewater launched her professional journey with the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra, performing with jazz legends like Dizzy Gillespie. She later captivated Broadway audiences, winning a Tony Award in 1975 for her role as Glinda in The Wiz. Beyond her performances, Bridgewater champions humanitarian causes as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization. She also hosted the long-running radio program JazzSet with Dee Dee Bridgewater, bringing jazz to wider audiences. Her distinguished career has also been recognized with multiple honors, including a 2017 NEA Jazz Masters Award and a 2018 Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, affirming her lasting influence.