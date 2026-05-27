Chris Colfer: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Chris Colfer
May 27, 1990
Clovis, California, US
36 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Chris Colfer?
Christopher Paul Colfer is an American actor, singer, and author known for his compelling performances and versatile talent. He has established a significant presence across television, film, and literature.
Colfer gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Kurt Hummel on the musical series Glee, a role that earned him critical acclaim and a Golden Globe Award.
|Full Name
|Christopher Paul Colfer
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (179 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Will Sherrod
|Net Worth
|$8 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Irish American
|Education
|Clovis East High School
|Father
|Timothy Colfer
|Mother
|Karyn Colfer
|Siblings
|Hannah Colfer
Early Life and Education
Born in Clovis, California, Christopher Paul Colfer developed an early passion for storytelling, often retreating into fictional worlds. His grandmother encouraged his writing, acting as his first editor for early fairytale-inspired novels.
He attended Clovis East High School, actively participating in speech and debate, and writing and directing a gender-reversed spoof of Sweeney Todd called “Shirley Todd”.
Notable Relationships
Chris Colfer has been in a long-term relationship with actor and producer Will Sherrod since 2013, with the couple publicly celebrating their decade together in 2023.
The pair often shares glimpses of their life, maintaining a private yet acknowledged partnership within the entertainment industry.
Career Highlights
Colfer’s defining role as Kurt Hummel on the hit series Glee earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2011, establishing him as a prominent figure in television. He also received multiple Emmy nominations for his performance.
Beyond acting, Colfer became a New York Times bestselling author with his popular The Land of Stories children’s fantasy book series, which he is also adapting into a film.
Signature Quote
“Courage is one thing that no one can ever take away from you.”
See Also
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