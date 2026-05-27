Who Is Chris Colfer? Christopher Paul Colfer is an American actor, singer, and author known for his compelling performances and versatile talent. He has established a significant presence across television, film, and literature. Colfer gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Kurt Hummel on the musical series Glee, a role that earned him critical acclaim and a Golden Globe Award.

Full Name Christopher Paul Colfer Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Dating Will Sherrod Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education Clovis East High School Father Timothy Colfer Mother Karyn Colfer Siblings Hannah Colfer

Early Life and Education Born in Clovis, California, Christopher Paul Colfer developed an early passion for storytelling, often retreating into fictional worlds. His grandmother encouraged his writing, acting as his first editor for early fairytale-inspired novels. He attended Clovis East High School, actively participating in speech and debate, and writing and directing a gender-reversed spoof of Sweeney Todd called “Shirley Todd”.

Notable Relationships Chris Colfer has been in a long-term relationship with actor and producer Will Sherrod since 2013, with the couple publicly celebrating their decade together in 2023. The pair often shares glimpses of their life, maintaining a private yet acknowledged partnership within the entertainment industry.

Career Highlights Colfer’s defining role as Kurt Hummel on the hit series Glee earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2011, establishing him as a prominent figure in television. He also received multiple Emmy nominations for his performance. Beyond acting, Colfer became a New York Times bestselling author with his popular The Land of Stories children’s fantasy book series, which he is also adapting into a film.