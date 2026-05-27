Who Is Neil Finn? Emerging from New Zealand’s vibrant art-rock scene, Neil Mullane Finn is a celebrated singer-songwriter renowned for his prolific and meticulously crafted pop songs. His keen melodic sense and lyrical depth have earned him international acclaim and a devoted fanbase. Finn’s breakout moment arrived as the frontman of Crowded House, particularly with their 1987 international hit single “Don’t Dream It’s Over.” This track quickly ascended charts worldwide, cementing his status as a formidable musical talent.

Full Name Neil Mullane Finn Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality New Zealander Ethnicity Irish, English, and Welsh Education Sacred Heart Boarding School, Te Awamutu College Father Dick Finn Mother Mary Finn Siblings Tim Finn Kids Liam Finn, Elroy Finn

Early Life and Education Born on May 27, 1958, in Te Awamutu, New Zealand, Neil Mullane Finn was the youngest of four children to Dick and Mary Finn. His parents instilled an early admiration for music, with family sing-alongs around the piano being a common occurrence. Finn attended Sacred Heart Boarding School and Te Awamutu College, where piano lessons and performing with his older brother, Tim, ignited his musical drive. He determined at age 12 to become a musician, honing his skills through various performances.

Notable Relationships Neil Finn has maintained a long-term marriage with Sharon Dawn Johnson, whom he wed in February 1982. Their enduring partnership has been a constant in his public life. They share two sons, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn, both accomplished musicians who frequently collaborate with their father on various projects and perform as members of Crowded House.

Career Highlights Neil Finn’s songwriting prowess first gained significant attention with Split Enz, where his contributions included the international hit “I Got You.” This single virtually catapulted the band to global fame. He later co-founded Crowded House, achieving global recognition with the iconic single “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” which reached number two in the US and number one in Canada and New Zealand. The band released several critically acclaimed albums including Crowded House and Woodface. Appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1993 for services to music, Finn has also released acclaimed solo albums such as Try Whistling This and Dizzy Heights, and collaborated on the 7 Worlds Collide project.