Who Is André 3000? André 3000 is an American rapper and singer, known for his innovative lyrical style and genre-bending musicality. His artistic vision has consistently pushed the boundaries of hip-hop. He first gained widespread attention as half of the duo OutKast, particularly with the 2003 double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Its hit single “Hey Ya!” became a global phenomenon, showcasing his eclectic sound.

Full Name André 3000 Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Net Worth $35 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Tri-Cities High School, GED Father Lawrence Harvey Walker Mother Sharon Benjamin Kids Seven Sirius Benjamin

Early Life and Education André Lauren Benjamin was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 27, 1975, and raised primarily by his single mother, Sharon Benjamin, who worked as a real estate agent. He spent his formative years across Atlanta, East Point, and Buckhead. He attended multiple schools, including Sarah Smith Elementary and Tri-Cities High School, where he met future OutKast partner Big Boi and cultivated his burgeoning interest in music and acting. He later earned his GED.

Notable Relationships A significant past romance for André 3000 was with singer Erykah Badu, with whom he had a son. Their relationship, lasting from 1996 to 1999, was a notable pairing in music circles. He shares a son, Seven Sirius Benjamin, with Badu. André 3000 has not publicly confirmed any current romantic partners since his relationship with Badu.

Career Highlights André 3000, as half of OutKast, shaped Southern hip-hop with groundbreaking albums like Stankonia and the Grammy-winning Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Their singles “Ms. Jackson” and “Hey Ya!” topped charts, selling millions globally. Beyond music, he ventured into acting, appearing in films such as Four Brothers and taking the lead role of Jimi Hendrix in All Is by My Side. He also launched his own clothing line, Benjamin Bixby, in 2008. To date, Benjamin has collected multiple Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, cementing his legacy as an influential artist.