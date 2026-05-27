Who Is Adam Carolla? American radio personality Adam Carolla built a career on blunt humor and a candid, observational style. He seamlessly moved from traditional broadcast to pioneering digital media. Carolla first gained widespread public attention as the co-host of the syndicated radio program Loveline. His unfiltered advice and quick wit made the show a cultural touchstone throughout the late 1990s.

Full Name Adam Carolla Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education North Hollywood High School, Los Angeles Valley College Father Jim Carolla Mother Kris McCall Kids Natalia Carolla, Santino Richard Carolla

Early Life and Education Adam Carolla was born in Los Angeles, California, to Jim and Kris Carolla, experiencing his parents’ separation during his youth. His father, a psychologist, and mother, who received welfare, provided a chaotic home life that shaped his early worldview. He attended Colfax Elementary School, Walter Reed Junior High, and North Hollywood High School, later briefly studying at Los Angeles Valley College before dropping out. Carolla then pursued diverse blue-collar jobs while honing his comedic skills with improv troupes like The Groundlings.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Adam Carolla’s life, most notably his marriage to Lynette Paradise. The couple wed in September 2002 after six years of dating, maintaining a public relationship for nearly two decades. Carolla announced their divorce in May 2021, and they co-parent their twins, Natalia and Santino Richard Carolla. More recently, Carolla was reportedly dating fellow comedian Crystal Marie Denha as of late 2022.

Career Highlights Adam Carolla first found national prominence co-hosting the radio call-in program Loveline and its MTV television adaptation with Dr. Drew Pinsky. He later co-created and co-hosted Comedy Central’s irreverent The Man Show alongside Jimmy Kimmel. Transitioning into digital media, Carolla launched The Adam Carolla Show podcast, which earned a Guinness World Record for the most downloaded podcast. He has since authored New York Times bestselling books like In Fifty Years We’ll All Be Chicks and Not Taco Bell Material.