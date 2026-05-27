Who Is Joseph Fiennes? Joseph Alberic Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes is an English actor celebrated for his intense and versatile performances across stage and screen. His compelling presence elevates historical dramas and complex character studies. He burst into public consciousness with his leading role as William Shakespeare in the 1998 romantic period film Shakespeare in Love. The movie garnered widespread acclaim, securing numerous awards and propelling Fiennes to international recognition.

Full Name Joseph Alberic Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes Gender Male Height 6 feet (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Northern Irish, Irish, Anglo-Irish, Scottish, Cornish, Distant French, Remote Welsh Education Guildhall School of Music and Drama Father Mark Fiennes Mother Jennifer Lash Siblings Ralph Fiennes, Martha Fiennes, Sophie Fiennes, Magnus Fiennes, Jacob Fiennes, Michael Emery Kids Sam, Isabel

Early Life and Education Born in Salisbury, Wiltshire, England, Joseph Fiennes grew up in a creatively rich household; his father, Mark Fiennes, was a photographer and his mother, Jennifer Lash, was a novelist. He is the youngest of six siblings, including actor Ralph Fiennes. Fiennes left school at sixteen and later honed his craft at the esteemed Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, graduating in 1993. This rigorous training prepared him for a career in both classical and contemporary roles.

Notable Relationships Joseph Fiennes married Swiss model María Dolores Diéguez in August 2009, in a traditional Roman Catholic ceremony in Tuscany. The couple has maintained a private but enduring partnership over the years. Fiennes and Diéguez share two daughters, Sam and Isabel. He frequently speaks of the importance of family life, prioritizing their children and a stable home environment.

Career Highlights Joseph Fiennes gained widespread acclaim portraying William Shakespeare in the Academy Award-winning 1998 film Shakespeare in Love. This breakout performance earned him nominations for a BAFTA Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He later commanded attention as Commander Fred Waterford in the acclaimed Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale. His nuanced portrayal of the chilling antagonist earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Fiennes has also appeared in notable films like Elizabeth, Enemy at the Gates, and Luther, showcasing a consistent ability to anchor period pieces.