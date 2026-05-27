Who Is Richard Schiff? Richard Schiff is an American actor, director, and producer, celebrated for his commanding presence and nuanced performances across film and television. His work often brings a thoughtful intensity to complex characters. He first rose to widespread recognition for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Toby Ziegler on the acclaimed political drama The West Wing, a role that solidified his reputation for delivering powerful, understated performances.

Full Name Richard Schiff Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education City College of New York, William Esper Studio Father Edward Schiff Mother Charlotte Schiff Siblings Paul Schiff, David Schiff Kids Gus Schiff, Ruby Schiff

Early Life and Education Growing up as the middle of three sons in a Jewish family, Richard Schiff spent his formative years in New York City after being born in Bethesda, Maryland. His parents, Charlotte and Edward, instilled in him an early appreciation for the arts.

He attended City College of New York, where he honed his craft, and later studied acting at the William Esper Studio, preparing him for a diverse career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks Richard Schiff’s personal life, notably his marriage to actress Sheila Kelley, whom he wed in 1996. The couple met during auditions for the play Antigone in 1993, which Schiff directed. Schiff and Kelley share two children, a son named Gus and a daughter named Ruby. Ruby Schiff even appeared in the final season of The Good Doctor alongside her father.

Career Highlights Richard Schiff’s career is defined by iconic roles, including his Emmy-winning portrayal of Toby Ziegler on the NBC series The West Wing, which spanned seven seasons. He also delivered a compelling performance as Dr. Aaron Glassman on ABC’s The Good Doctor, appearing in 126 episodes. Beyond acting, Schiff has engaged in directing, notably helming an episode of The West Wing titled “Talking Points.” He also founded and served as the artistic director for the Manhattan Repertory Theatre in New York City. To date, Schiff has collected a Primetime Emmy Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, an Ovation Award, and two Backstage Awards for his extensive theater work, cementing his status as a versatile performer.