Who Is Ashley Greene? Ashley Michele Greene is an American actress known for bringing a vibrant energy to her wide array of screen roles. She captivates audiences with a compelling mix of dramatic presence and engaging charm. Greene’s breakthrough arrived as Alice Cullen in The Twilight Saga, a role that garnered international fame. Her pixie-like portrayal connected strongly with fans, cementing her as a beloved figure in the global fantasy franchise.

Full Name Ashley Michele Greene Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education University Christian School, Samuel W. Wolfson High School Father Joe Greene Mother Michele Greene Siblings Joe Greene Kids Kingsley Khoury

Early Life and Education A focus on family marked Ashley Greene’s upbringing in Jacksonville, Florida, where her father, Joe Greene, worked in concrete construction and her mother, Michele Greene, in insurance. She shared a close bond with her older brother, Joe.

Greene attended University Christian School before transferring to Samuel W. Wolfson High School, and at seventeen, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her acting ambitions after initially being told she was too short for fashion modeling.

Notable Relationships Ashley Greene is married to Australian television personality Paul Khoury, whom she wed in July 2018 after meeting through mutual friends in 2009. Prior to her marriage, she was publicly linked to singer Joe Jonas.

Greene and Khoury welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kingsley, in 2022. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their family life while generally maintaining a private stance.

Career Highlights Ashley Greene’s breakthrough performance as Alice Cullen in The Twilight Saga film series brought her international recognition across all five installments. Her portrayal of the precognitive vampire earned her multiple Teen Choice Awards. Beyond her acting success, Greene co-founded Hummingway, a reproductive health brand offering transdermal skin pads. This venture reflects her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to women’s wellness.