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As kids, parents are our anchor, and without them, we would be totally lost. Unfortunately, some fathers and mothers feel no remorse while abandoning their children. After all, they decided to bring the little ones into the world, so they should take responsibility, no matter what, right?

Just look at this guy who lost his wife immediately after she gave birth to their kid, so he blamed the child and abandoned him. Years later, his new spouse wanted to meet his son, so he expected the guy to lie for him! Here’s what happened instead…

More info: Reddit

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Being abandoned by a parent can leave deep psychological scars that kids may never recover from

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster lost his mother while she was giving birth to him, so his father always blamed him for it and abandoned him with his aunt

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Years later, the dad wanted him to meet his new wife, but demanded that he lie about why they were estranged, and the poster was upset

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Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The dad had told his wife that they lost contact due to “life stuff,” so the angry poster spilled the truth to her, and she was utterly shocked

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Image credits: toldhiswifeee

Image credits: pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was berated by his grandma for putting his dad’s marriage at risk, as the new wife ended up leaving him after finding out the truth

Image credits: zaramalik58717 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The new wife even called up the poster and apologized to him for putting him in such a position, and also thanked him for telling her the truth

Image credits: gstockstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Moreover, his dad also asked to meet him and revealed that he would always blame him for his mother, as he had really loved her a lot

Image credits: toldhiswifeee

However, his dad apologized for not staying away from him completely, and they decided that it would be the best thing for both of them

Today’s story is quite heartbreaking as we dive into the original poster’s (OP) world. He lost his mom when she gave birth to him, and as his dad blamed him for it, he was abandoned with his aunt. While growing up, his dad tormented him for it, and the poor guy had to go to therapy because of all the trauma. The plot thickened after his father married, when OP was 27 years old.

Well, the new wife really wanted to meet him, so his dad called him and even asked him to lie about the real reason for their estrangement. The poster didn’t agree to cover anything up, but when the woman thought they drifted apart because of “life things,” the truth burst out. He revealed what kind of person the man really was and how he had treated him for so many years.

OP’s grandma berated him for putting his dad’s marriage at risk, but netizens assured him that he did the right thing. Soon enough, he gave an update that the couple’s marriage had fallen apart. The woman couldn’t stay with such a man, and she even called up the poster. She apologized for putting him in this position, but also thanked him for telling her the truth.

The poster was already a mess after this when his father contacted him again and asked to meet. Much against his better judgment, our guy went, and his dad confessed how much he had loved his mom. Also, he said he would never stop blaming his son for losing her, but he apologized for not staying far away. That’s why they mutually agreed to keep their distance after that.

Image credits: yakobchuk / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Research highlights that those who have experienced abandonment are more likely to have mental health disorders. This can be traced back to their fear of being abandoned again in their adult relationships. Even though the poster was brought up by his aunt, it must have been devastating for him to accept that his own father didn’t want him in the first place.

Moreover, experts also emphasize that abandonment can lead to anxiety, depression, and codependency. They further stress that its effects can be long-lasting and may resurface throughout a person’s adult life. Obviously, OP was highly unlikely to forget how his dad treated him. However, blaming a kid for what happened to his mom just seems pure evil.

Netizens were distraught by how much psychological harm the man had caused his own son. Studies point out that the impact of emotional cruelty can be just as harmful as physical mistreatment. Also, constantly rejecting and criticizing a child can damage the kid’s self-esteem and even lead to PTSD. No wonder the poster had to get therapy to fix himself.

People online showered OP with lots of love, especially internet moms. Many stated that his dad claimed to love his mother, and thus hated him, but she would be ashamed of his behavior. After all, the decision to have a child was mutual. A lot of netizens felt that cutting off his dad was the best solution. Do you agree with them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens sent the poster lots of big hugs for all he went through, and they assured him that he had every right to spill the truth about his dad