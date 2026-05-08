ADVERTISEMENT

I always find it overwhelming how our parents love us even before we are born and keep making silent sacrifices for us. They even go out of their way just to make sure that we have a good life, but sometimes we take them for granted.

Speaking of parental love, this guy wanted the best for his daughter and took on extra jobs just to fund her education. However, his world came crashing down when he learned that all she cared about was his money. Read on to find out the drastic action that he took after that!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some parents go the extra mile just to make sure that their children get the best of the best

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was a janitor at a shopping center and took on extra cleaning jobs to fund his daughter’s education so she wouldn’t be in debt

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when he went to her college, he realized that she was so ashamed of his job that she preferred to lie that he was gone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: grustock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was so heartbroken that he stopped funding her education and decided to let her earn and realize how difficult it is

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rachil-Grigoriou

Much to his annoyance, his ex-wife lashed out and accused him of acting like a child and ruining their daughter’s future by cutting off her funds

Today’s story is really heartbreaking as the original poster (OP) laments the shocking truth he found out about his 20-year-old daughter. Although he divorced her mom six years back, he was actively involved in his kid’s life and also paid child support. OP loved his daughter very much and often covered her expenses, as he wanted her to have a good life.

When she went to college, he said he would pay for her education so she could start her adult life without debt. Well, he worked as a janitor at a shopping center and had to pick up extra work like cleaning jobs to help put together the money for her. The poster didn’t really mind it, but a single visit to his daughter’s college left him feeling like she didn’t deserve it at all.

She introduced him to her college friends as the “family driver,” but things got worse when he confronted her about it. Apparently, all the other people’s parents were doctors, lawyers, or businesspeople. She was so ashamed of her father’s profession that she sometimes pretended that he was gone or that he lived far away. The poor poster was utterly crushed.

Well, he decided to stop funding her education, since she was only ever interested in his money. Much to his surprise, his ex-wife accused him of acting like a child and ruining their daughter’s life. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old tried to justify her statement by blaming it all on “stress and pressure.” However, nothing they said made OP budge from his decision as he was terribly hurt.

Image credits: kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A recent report has shockingly revealed that the average cost of college in the United States is $38,270 per student per year, including books, supplies, and daily living expenses. Moreover, another one highlights that the American student loan debt totals $1.833 trillion, and nearly 43 million individuals, one in six adults, have federal student loan debt.

The daughter should have been extremely grateful, but she was ashamed of him instead. Research emphasizes that when children are emotionally cruel to their parents, it can have profound, long-lasting impacts on the parents’ mental health, the parent-child relationship, and the overall family dynamic. Also, this form of cruelty is frequently underreported due to stigma.

Well, OP almost checked out emotionally when he heard those cruel words from her mouth. Netizens claimed that he had every right to take away her funding so that she would learn a lesson about hard work. Even experts stress that working toward college expenses teaches kids how effort translates into reward. Moreover, it also instills resilience and discipline.

No matter what it is, a job is a job in the end, and it should never be looked down upon. Also, her words were really brutal, and no loving father deserves them. OP commented that his ex-wife might have some influence behind it all. However, the daughter should have thought about it before she lashed out like that, don’t you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens were aghast at his rude daughter, and many claimed that he had every right to stop supporting her after what she said