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Trust is literally one of the founding pillars of any relationship, and if there are cracks in the foundation, no bond can survive. After all, betrayal of any kind can shatter us, whether it be romantic, from a family member, or from someone we consider a dear friend.

Speaking of betrayal, this woman was devastated when her friend of six years started dating her ex. Obviously, she blocked her, but little did the woman know that it would trigger her friend so much that she started harassing and gaslighting her! Here’s how the dramatic incident got more toxic…

More info: Reddit

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Betrayal of any kind can devastate a person, whether it be from a partner, friend, or family member

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was devastated that her friend of 6 years started dating her ex just 3 months after their breakup, so she blocked her

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Image credits: pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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This upset her “friend” so much that the woman started harassing the poster and demanding to know why she was doing it, but she ignored her

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Image credits: SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

However, the woman even involved her family, so the poster told her to leave her alone, as she didn’t want to be friends with someone who was dating her ex

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Image credits: ChipPlent

The woman was well aware that the poster had not yet moved on from her ex; despite this, she refused to stop harassing her

Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as she vents her frustrations about her friend of 6 years. OP got out of a 4-year relationship, but she had not yet moved on from the guy. She was still in pain when, just 3 months after the breakup, her “friend” started dating her ex. Also, she found out about it from her Instagram story, and she had a nervous breakdown.

Obviously, she didn’t want anything to do with her friend, whom she had thought was “loyal and genuine.” However, the woman just lost it when OP blocked her and tried every way possible to reach her. Moreover, she also slandered the poster on social media, and her cousin texted our lady. It was a very long message about how OP was a “narcissist for ghosting her friend.”

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Despite all this, the poster didn’t do anything, but when the woman texted her sister, OP lost it. She told her to stop bothering her and to leave her alone. Well, the woman persisted with her harassment and demanded an “answer.” The poster said that it was because she was dating her ex, so the woman scathingly remarked whether she expected her to ditch him.

OP clarified that she never asked her to do that. All she wanted was to be left alone by her, because she was clearly not fine with the dating situation. However, the stubborn woman just wouldn’t take her word and refused to back down. The poor poster had no choice but to bear with it, despite it causing her considerable distress and worsening her overall situation.

Image credits: drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Experts highlight that a breakup can cause us to feel physical sensations like anxiety attacks, changes in eating and sleeping habits, stomach issues, and fatigue. Moreover, the physical symptoms often coincide with the mental issues, making a breakup feel both physically and emotionally draining. OP was already going through post-breakup blues when her friend betrayed her.

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Research emphasizes that when a friend betrays us, it can cause a range of negative emotions, including shock, loss, and grief. It also creates new complexities in maintaining a bond with someone who hasn’t upheld the definition of what it means to be a friend. Thus, the natural instinct is to discontinue this bond, and that’s exactly what our lady did.

I don’t think anyone could have prepared her for the harassment she faced after this. As though she didn’t have enough trauma in her life, OP was subjected to such cruelty from someone she had considered a friend for six years. Studies stress that over time, harassment can feel traumatic and lead to depression or anxiety, or symptoms related to PTSD.

My heart really goes out to the poster, who is stuck in such a helpless situation. Some netizens claimed that her so-called friend had been jealous of her all along and saw this as an opportunity to rub salt on her wound. Some people are truly evil, so we can’t really dismiss this theory. What are your thoughts about it? Feel free to drop them in the comments below!

Netizens warned the poster that her “friend” sounded quite problematic, and some even suggested getting a restraining order

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