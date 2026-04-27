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Jealousy is an ugly creature, and it wears many jackets. Sometimes it looks like a snide comment disguised as a joke. Sometimes it looks like a concerned friend passing along a little bit of information to the right person. Sometimes it looks like someone who shows up to every birthday, calls you family, and has been secretly dismantling your life for years while smiling directly at your face.

One man is only now discovering just how long his supposed best friend has been wearing that jacket, and the list of what she has done behind his back is long enough to make your head spin.

More info: Reddit

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Jealousy is one of the ugliest things a person can carry, and it is most dangerous when it is hiding behind a lifetime of friendship

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A man considered his best friend practically family, his mother called her a daughter, and she had been quietly dismantling his life the entire time

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Image credits: peoplecreations / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She mocked his depression, spread rumors about his mental health, and called his fiancée’s family to ruin the relationship before it could start

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Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her husband got him the job, and she has been using that referral as a leash ever since, watching his success grow with a jealousy she could no longer hide

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His fiancée is the cousin of the person who exposed everything, meaning the woman who said no girl would ever love him is now watching him get married into the family that caught her

A 33-year-old man had a best friend so close that his own mother considered her a daughter. She was practically family. She was also, it turns out, one of the most destructive forces in his life.

Through a trusted source, he discovered she had been spreading rumors about his mental health, mocking his clinical depression as a joke, and calling his professional certifications a waste of money. She had contacted his fiancée’s family directly to badmouth him and the relationship. She had been telling people no woman would ever love him.

This “friend’s” husband was the one who got him his current job, and she has been using that referral as leverage ever since, holding it over him like a leash. Now that he has become a top performer and is being considered for a promotion, her jealousy has escalated to a level that is hard to ignore. The person who helped him get in the door cannot stand that he is about to walk through a bigger one.

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The sabotage went back years. The narrator found out that she had even intercepted a girl’s phone number that a mutual friend had passed along for him, and never delivered it. He only found out when that friend asked why he had never called. That woman is now married to someone else.

One twist made everything more complicated. His fiancée is the cousin of the very person who fed him all this information. Her family knows exactly what has been happening, and they are firmly on his side. The supposed best friend has been calling him to apologize, but he has been avoiding the conversation entirely, choosing instead to quietly fade out while protecting his source and his peace of mind.

Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

What she did with his mental health diagnoses deserves its own conversation. She spread rumors that he was autistic, using it as an insult to paint him as unstable, and mocked his clinical depression as a joke. Using mental health conditions as weapons to undermine someone’s credibility is a form of stigma that causes real damage, especially when it comes from someone close enough to know the truth.

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A group of scholars studying frenemy relationships identified three consistent characteristics that define them. The first is competitiveness, the second is jealousy, and the third is distrust, because the underlying resentment makes honesty impossible. This woman checks every single box, and has apparently been checking them for years.

Mental health specialists recommend three things for anyone navigating a toxic friendship that is deeply embedded in their life. Journaling to process the betrayal, therapy to work through the damage with professional support, and cutting close contact with the toxic person as cleanly and quietly as possible. The slow fade he is attempting is the best way forward, as long as it passes by a therapist’s office.

The cruelest part of this entire situation is that he has been actively thriving, with certifications, promotion, engagement, and she has treated every milestone as a personal attack. Jealousy dressed up as friendship is one of the hardest things to identify because it looks identical to love until the moment it does not.

How do you think this man should move forward? Share some advice in the comments!

The internet’s response was swift, calling out this frenemy and urging the narrator to run for his life

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