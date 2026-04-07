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When entitled people get something handed to them without any hassle, they barely understand its value. Not only do they start to take these things for granted, but they also feel no responsibility for them. Only when it’s taken away do they realize the worth.

This teen’s brother gave her his spare truck when he went to college, but within 4 months, it was utterly destroyed. Obviously, he confiscated the keys in anger, but faced backlash from their parents. Read on to find out how he quickly discovered the truth behind his truck’s damage!

More info: Reddit

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When something is handed to people on a silver platter, they don’t understand its value

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster gave his spare truck to his teen sister and asked her to look after it, but she completely destroyed it in 4 months

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Image credits: hryshchyshen / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The external part of the vehicle was damaged after she had driven it drunk, so he took back the keys, but faced backlash from their parents

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, they had no clue about the drinking-and-driving episode, and when he told them about it, they grounded her immediately

Image credits: nomad65555

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They also asked her to cover the $3,322 damage charges, and even her boyfriend faced consequences, as he was the one driving the truck

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares what his 17-year-old sister did. She had a car, but it didn’t work properly. When he went off to college, he had a spare truck that he gave her on one condition. She was supposed to pay him the insurance premium and also take care of it. Within 4 months, he realized what a grave mistake he had made, as she had completely ruined it.

The outside of the truck was damaged, while the seats were ripped, and the carpet was trashed. There was also garbage lying inside, and the poster was horrified. However, what shocked him more was that the damage outside had been caused by drinking and driving, so he immediately confiscated the keys. Their parents lashed out against him for taking away her means of transportation, but he didn’t budge.

Apparently, they had no clue about the drinking-and-driving incident, and he was contemplating whether to spill his sister’s criminal secret. Well, he soon gave an update that he told them the truth, and they were furious. Not only did they ground her immediately, but they were also going to sell her old car to pay OP, while she had to pay them back every penny.

Also, the poster calculated the total amount needed to repair all the damage, and the figure came to $1,362. In addition to the $1,960 in repair hours, his sister owed him $3,322. She also revealed that her boyfriend had been driving, so his parents were informed. Well, all his things were confiscated, and the young couple was taught a lesson pretty quickly.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens were shocked by how casually the poster’s entitled teen sister and her boyfriend had taken their dangerous, inebriated escapade. Unfortunately, stats reveal that every day about 34 people in the US are lost in drunk-driving crashes—that’s one person every 42 minutes. Moreover, in 2023, 12,429 fatalities took place because of alcohol-impaired driving.

It didn’t seem like the teen couple was caught by the police after the risky incident. A person convicted of DUI can face legal penalties such as imprisonment, mandatory alcohol assessment and treatment, community service, and probation. Let’s not forget the fines and costs. They can range from $500-$2,000 or more, depending on the state, even for a first offense.

Well, it’s a good thing that both teens were punished by their parents, rather than let off the hook. Experts emphasize that “Teenagehood is a period of profound transformation and self-discovery. During this time, the importance of discipline cannot be overstated.” I hope the sister and her boyfriend understand the gravity of their careless actions and feel some remorse.

Netizens also pointed out that OP would always have trouble relying on her with anything in the future. After all, she did the exact opposite of what he asked her to do with the truck. Once trust is broken in any relationship, it’s hard to rebuild. Don’t you agree? Do you think the teens got the right punishment for their actions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens couldn’t help but call out the entitled sister, and many said that driving drunk was a really immature thing to do