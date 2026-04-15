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We’ve all heard a song so good it practically grabs you by the ears and demands to be added to your playlist immediately. In today’s world, that usually takes about two taps and zero social awkwardness, thanks to apps like Shazam. However, sometimes, you hear a song and simply ask what song is playing.

That’s exactly what happened in this story, except it took a bizarre turn. After today’s Original Poster (OP) heard a song and asked her boyfriend’s cousin what the name of the song was, she didn’t see a surprisingly intense debate about music taste and privacy coming.

More info: Reddit

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While discovering new music is exciting, some people take it a step further and start guarding it like it’s exclusive property

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

During a birthday kickback, the author asked her boyfriend’s cousin for the name of a song, but the cousin refused and mocked her music taste

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Image credits: odua / Freepik (not the actual photo)

That one questioned escalated into a tense debate about music, with the cousin acting dismissive and gatekeeping the artist

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Image credits: appshunter.io / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Frustrated, the author used Shazam to find the song, which led the cousin to storm out and later accuse her of “hacking” and invading privacy

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Image credits: Bannanna_La

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The misunderstanding spread through the family, but the truth came out, and the cousin eventually apologized after being confronted

The OP shared that she and her boyfriend were throwing a kickback for her birthday party. His cousin apparently set a timer since they were baking pastries, and the timer went off, playing a song that caught the OP’s attention. Naturally, she asked who the artist was, but instead of answering, the cousin flat-out ignored her.

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When she asked again, the cousin responded with a dismissive attitude, suggesting she wouldn’t understand the music anyway and should “stick to mainstream”. She went further by criticizing the OP’s taste and labeling it shallow. Frustrated, the OP used Shazam to identify the song and within seconds, she found it and saved it to her playlist.

However, the cousin snatched her phone and stormed out. Soon after, her brother confronted the OP, accusing her of being invasive and “weird” for using the app. The next day, her boyfriend’s mom reached out, demanding that the OP apologize for going through the cousin’s phone, and for using a “hacking device”.

When the OP’s boyfriend explained what happened to his mom, she and others quickly realized that the cousin had lied about what happened. Apparently, the cousin had told everyone that the OP had hacked her phone just to make fun of her music and tried to force her to listen to gangster rap. Eventually, the cousin called to apologize, blaming her behavior on stress and emotions, but the OP didn’t buy it.

Image credits: alexandrumusuc / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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What happened at the birthday party isn’t just random drama, it actually reflects a broader pattern in how people relate to music and identity. As The Science Survey explains, niche or “underground” music taste often functions as a form of self-expression and even social positioning.

People use it as a kind of badge to signal belonging or uniqueness, and knowing lesser-known artists can create a sense of distinction. That ties directly into what HF Voyager highlights about gatekeeping. When fans feel like their space or taste is being encroached on, they may react by deciding who is “worthy” of liking certain music. Instead of sharing, they protect.

At the same time, the conflict escalated unnecessarily due to a misunderstanding of technology. According to software engineer Cameron MacLeod, apps like Shazam simply create an audio fingerprint from a sound clip and match it to a database, so they don’t access personal data or “hack” devices.

Netizens sided with the OP with many criticizing the cousin’s behavior as unnecessarily dramatic, immature and manipulative. Have you ever dealt with someone who gatekeeps music or acts superior about their taste? What was your reaction? We would love to know!

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Netizens were blunt, calling the cousin’s reaction immature for gatekeeping music and insulting someone else’s taste

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