Bonnie Blue Leaves Interviewer Uncomfortable After Revealing Twisted Plans For Her Baby Shower

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Bonnie Blue has sparked another wave of criticism after revealing plans for a highly controversial baby shower that left even the interviewer visibly uncomfortable.

The adult content creator, whose real name is Tia Billinger, had spent months making headlines over conflicting pregnancy claims, and now said she intends to host an event unlike a traditional baby shower.

Highlights Adult content creator Bonnie Blue sparked immense backlash after revealing plans to turn her upcoming baby shower into an adult-themed public event.

Interviewer Shelagh Fogarty openly expressed her discomfort.

The announcement has left social media users deeply concerned for the welfare of the unborn child.

Her comments quickly spread online, prompting many netizens to express concern about the situation.

“People need to stop paying attention to her. Problem solved,” one person wrote.

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Bonnie Blue’s latest baby shower twisted plans left the interviewer uncomfortable

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The controversy began during a May 29 appearance on LBC, where Blue discussed plans for an event she intends to host next month.

Speaking with presenter Shelagh Fogarty, Blue revealed that she wanted to turn her baby shower into what she described as a “g*lden sh*wer.”

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“I’m inviting the public to turn my baby shower into a g*lden sh*wer,” Bonnie said during the interview.

“It is exactly what you think it is. I’ll be inviting the public to come and urinate on me and have s*x with me.” She quipped, revealing that it will be in London.

Fogarty immediately responded by saying she felt “uncomfortable.”

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Blue doubled down on the idea and insisted the event would go ahead because it was her choice.

“Again, my body, this is what I’m choosing,” she said.

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She went on to explain that pregnancy is “a big f*tish for a lot of people” and claimed she wanted “to make the most” of the experience because it may only happen once.

According to Blue, the event would include traditional baby shower elements alongside adult content activities.

“It’ll be partly wholesome,” she said, explaining there would be food and games, while also mentioning that “other fluids” would be involved.

Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy rumours have confused followers for months after her announcement

Image credits: Bonnie Blue/YouTube

The latest interview is only the newest chapter in a pregnancy story that has repeatedly changed over the past year.

Blue first sparked widespread speculation after claiming she had become pregnant following what she called a “breeding mission,” during which she allegedly had unprotected interc*urse with 400 men.

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At the time, she posted videos discussing the pregnancy and even joked about collecting DNA samples.

“Which is why I collected DNA samples on the day,” she said in one video.

“It was important for me to remember more than just their p*nis size this time round.”

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In February and March 2026, Blue continued discussing the pregnancy publicly and even revealed future plans involving the baby.

During an interview with Us Weekly, she said she wanted her followers to play a role in major milestones.

“I’ll have a gender reveal later on in the year with my fans,” she said.

She also floated another controversial idea.

“I would like to auction off the baby’s name,” Blue said. “I think that would be quite fun.”

At the time, she refused to identify the child’s father.

Instead, she described him as “one of many.”

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As speculation surrounding her pregnancy grew, Bonnie Blue admitted her pregnancy announcement was fake

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Questions about Blue’s claims intensified when viewers began noticing what appeared to be a silicone baby bump in some of her videos.

As speculation grew, Blue initially dismissed criticism.

“It’s not my job to convince them I am actually pregnant,” she told Us Weekly.

“The more doubts, the more comments, the more views.”

Soon afterwards, however, she publicly admitted that one of the pregnancy announcements had been staged.

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In a video filmed at a villa in Mexico, Blue removed a fake bump and revealed it had been part of a publicity stunt.

“So, spring break is done, and I’m no longer gonna need this fake bump,” she said.

“Thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait.”

She claimed the stunt generated more than 100 million views and earned her roughly £1 million.

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The admission sparked intense backlash, particularly from people who felt pregnancy should not be used for online engagement.

Despite admitting that the stunt was fake, Blue later returned and insisted she was genuinely pregnant.

In a May interview with the Daily Star and other outlets, she claimed she was expecting a child and said her due date is in November.

“It is healthy, and everything is all good,” she said.

This is not the first time Bonnie Blue has broadcast her pregnancy

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The baby shower announcement also reminded many people of another controversial claim she made in 2025.

As reported by Bored Panda, Blue announced plans to livestream the birth itself.

“In just eight months’ time, I’m so excited to do the world’s biggest livestream of a birth,” she said in a social media video.

“Don’t worry, boys, you haven’t got to queue for this one.”

The announcement drew widespread criticism and fueled further doubts about whether the pregnancy was genuine or simply another publicity stunt.

I’m so serious, Bonnie Blue is deeply unwell and her family should do an intervention on her. This has nothing to do with sex work, it’s just wrong and unhealthy. pic.twitter.com/QAJZTpMt1E — Merrick 🦂 (@punishedmother) May 29, 2026

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Blue had repeatedly insisted that much of her content is driven by audience interest and engagement.

Over the years, she had built a massive following through increasingly controversial stunts, including claims that she slept with more than 1,000 men in a single day and other attention-grabbing challenges.

Those incidents helped make her one of the most talked-about figures in the adult content industry.

Following the latest baby shower comments, detractors said they were worried about the child, not the controversy

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

“That child isn’t even born yet, and she’s already using the pregnancy for adult content. I’m worried about the safety of the child,” one person wrote, while another added, “I don’t think this child is going to be safe around her.”

Several users questioned whether Blue should even be allowed to raise a child.

“I don’t think she should have custody of that child. She is insane, wow,” one viewer wrote.

Others called for authorities to intervene.

“Child protective services need to step in immediately,” one person said.

“Needs to be a law against this, no way should we allow this in our society,” another added.

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Some viewers remained unconvinced that Blue is even pregnant.

“She’s not even pregnant, she’s trolling all of you and making a fortune,” one commenter wrote.

Others were simply disturbed by the latest revelation.

“What a disgusting, sick individual,” one person wrote.

“Dear God, please protect that child. Wrap your arms around him. Allow him to be surrounded by guardians. Protect him from evil. Amen.”

“I don’t think this child is going to be safe around her,” wrote one netizen

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