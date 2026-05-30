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Cats are known for being elegant, graceful creatures. They can sit in a cardboard box like it’s a velvet throne. They strut across the room like the floor is their personal runway. They lounge in sunbeams with their eyes half-closed and their toe beans out, like tiny royals who’ve never known a hard day in their lives.

But don’t be fooled. Even the most majestic cats have their less flattering moments. So when one Redditor asked people to share the worst pictures they have of their cats, owners delivered plenty of hilarious gems. Scroll down to see them.