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Cats are known for being elegant, graceful creatures. They can sit in a cardboard box like it’s a velvet throne. They strut across the room like the floor is their personal runway. They lounge in sunbeams with their eyes half-closed and their toe beans out, like tiny royals who’ve never known a hard day in their lives.

But don’t be fooled. Even the most majestic cats have their less flattering moments. So when one Redditor asked people to share the worst pictures they have of their cats, owners delivered plenty of hilarious gems. Scroll down to see them.

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#1

Fluffy cat with a pink bow and a trimmed body sitting in a car seat

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    #2

    Blurry close-up of surprised tabby cat with yellow eyes and open mouth

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    #3

    Funny gray cat making a goofy face showing teeth indoors on a table

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    In truth, these cats were probably set up by their own owners. After all, even we look a little rough when someone catches us off guard with a camera. Cats are no different.

    But a bad photo doesn’t change the fact that they’re wonderful, perfect creatures. Any cat owner will back that up without hesitation.

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    #4

    Orange cat with goofy expression showing teeth indoors on wooden floor

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    #5

    Gray cat sitting on blue couch with tongue sticking out in silly pose

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    #6

    Blurry photo of black cat yawning behind a shelf in living room

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    Most of the time, cats have something magnetic about them. There’s an effortlessness to the way they move and carry themselves that’s hard to look away from. 

    You could watch a cat stretch on a windowsill for five minutes and not get bored. So what is it about them that makes us feel that way?

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    #7

    Close up of a cute cat making a funny face while sleeping on a couch

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    #8

    Black and white kitten with squinting eyes lying on dark fabric with tongue out

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    Tabby cat with curled ears resting on a blue blanket

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    A lot of it has to do with how their bodies are built. Dr. Lizzie Youens, a veterinary surgeon and writer, explains that cats evolved to be solitary hunters, which meant they had to be agile and flexible enough to do everything on their own.

    From stalking prey to squeezing through tight spaces to grooming themselves in seemingly impossible positions, their entire body was designed for smooth, graceful movement.

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    #10

    Close-up selfie of black and white cat with yellow eyes

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    #11

    Distorted tabby cat with mouth open in a funny blurry pose

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    Close-up funny face of a tabby cat sticking tongue out slightly

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    It starts with the spine. Cats have 53 vertebrae, which is significantly more than the 33 we humans have. A big chunk of those extra bones sit in their long tails. Each vertebra is connected with elastic cushioning discs, which gives cats an almost unreal range of motion.

    They can rotate their head and trunk nearly 180 degrees, meaning a cat can have its body facing one direction while its head points the other way. That kind of flexibility helps with hunting, but it also explains why they can twist mid-air without hurting themselves.

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    #13

    White cat mid-meow on a messy bed with toys and TV in the background

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    #14

    Ginger and white cat sitting with tongue out on a colorful blanket in sunlight

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    #15

    Close-up of a yawning tabby cat indoors

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    That same spinal elasticity is also what makes them surprisingly fast. When a cat sprints, it alternately stretches and flexes its body along the spine, which lengthens each stride dramatically.

    At full speed, a single stride can cover up to three times their body length, pushing them to around 30 miles per hour. They can only keep that up in short bursts, though. Unlike dogs, cats aren’t built for running long distances.

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    #16

    Tortoiseshell cat sleeping with tongue out while being held by person cute cat photo

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    #17

    Orange cat pressing face against glass door with blinds funny cat picture

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    #18

    Black cat laying on striped carpet in dark room with wide eyes cute cat photo

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    Then there’s their sense of balance, which is something else entirely. Cats have a highly developed inner ear system that gives them what’s called a righting reflex. That’s the reason they almost always land on their feet.

    Their long tails help with this too, acting as a counterbalance while they climb and jump. It all works together to make them look effortless even when they’re doing something physically impressive.

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    #19

    Tabby cat making funny face lying on gray pet bed on wooden floor

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    #20

    Blurry close-up of gray cat winking in cute cat picture

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    #21

    Tabby cat lying awkwardly on black couch stretching paws

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    And according to Anjali Goswami, an evolutionary biologist at the Natural History Museum in London, cats aren’t just graceful. They’re evolutionarily perfect. She explains that unlike some other animals, for example dogs, which come in wildly different shapes and sizes, all cats share the same body structure.

    “It doesn’t matter whether they’re tiny Bengal cats or gigantic lions or tigers; they’re gonna basically look the same,” she says. “If you handed me a lion or tiger skull, I could not, as a person who’s a pretty solid expert in carnivorans in general, tell you which one it was.”

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    To her, that consistency is the proof. Cats figured out one thing so well that they never needed to change.
    #22

    Chubby gray cat sitting oddly on carpet near Christmas decorations

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    #23

    Black cat lying on a pink textured blanket with paws up and looking at camera

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    #24

    Hairless Sphynx cat sitting upright showing wrinkles

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    So yes, the photos in this list are hilarious. And yes, these cats look absolutely ridiculous in every single one. But let’s be real. These little weirdos are still some of the most perfectly designed creatures on the planet.

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    They just happened to get caught at a bad angle. We’ve all been there.
    #25

    Orange cat being gently held with sleepy expression

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    #26

    Cat inside a torn colorful plastic bag looking surprised and cute

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    #27

    Close-up of a gray cat with its paw near its face showing a sleepy expression

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    #28

    Close up of a cute cat with expressive eyes and whiskers

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    #29

    Playful tabby cat reaching for sliced sausages on a plate

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    #30

    Orange and white cat sitting in a red Nike shoe box among household items

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    #31

    Blurry image of two playing tabby cats with yellow wall background

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    #32

    White and tabby cat lying on its side with paws curled on dark couch

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    #33

    Blurry photo of a tuxedo cat reacting to a pencil near its mouth

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    #34

    Black cat sleeping with mouth slightly open on a soft blanket

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    #35

    Tabby cat peacefully resting in person's arms with eyes closed cute cat picture

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    #36

    Close-up of fluffy tabby cat making silly face with eyes squinting

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    #37

    Fluffy cream cat in laundry basket with tabby cat walking nearby on hardwood floor

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    #38

    Blurry black cat making a funny face sitting on a blue blanket cute cat photo

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    #39

    Cat cleaning itself with legs spread on purple bed in cluttered room

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    #40

    Cat lying sprawled on back near a scratching post on a patterned rug

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    #41

    Tabby cat winking with tongue out in a silly cat photo

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    #42

    Hand petting a fluffy gray cat with a funny facial expression

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    #43

    Two cats cuddling in a cute but blurry photo of cats

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    #44

    Fluffy orange cat yawning showing sharp teeth

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    #45

    Close-up of black and white cat face with big eyes in bathroom

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    #46

    Close-up of black and white cat's face indoors

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    #47

    Chubby gray and white cat sitting in unusual position

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    #48

    Black and white cat lying sprawled on colorful blanket

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    #49

    Close-up of orange cat nose and mouth in funny cat photo

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    #50

    Chubby tabby cat lying awkwardly under a table leg inside a home

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    #51

    Yawning tabby cat lying on a wine-themed cloth on a small cabinet

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    #52

    Extreme close-up of a tabby cat's face resting on a soft white surface

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    #53

    Orange and white cat outside meowing on green grass

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    #54

    Orange tabby cat yawning on striped bed in adorable cat picture

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    #55

    Black cat with glowing eyes and open mouth in funny cat picture

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    #56

    Gray cat licking treat with eyes closed in cute cat photo

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    #57

    Ginger cat lying with a quirky face on a blue quilt

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    #58

    Funny close-up of orange cat making a face

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    #59

    Cute tabby cat lying awkwardly on brown couch

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    #60

    Orange cat relaxing on carpet near coffee table

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    #61

    Tabby cat sitting on a blanket on a bed in a relaxed pose

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    #62

    Gray cat sleeping comfortably on a gray sweatshirt on a couch

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    #63

    Fluffy ragdoll cat sitting alert on a dark blue carpet

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    #64

    Close-up of a gray cat's face with blurred background including computer and fish tank

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    #65

    Cute cat wearing a floral cone collar looking distressed in a funny cat picture

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    #66

    Black and white cat making a funny expression while grooming itself on a bed

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    #67

    Fluffy kitten with yellow eyes looking up next to a wooden shelf

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    #68

    Cat tangled in black netting on a bed with colorful sheets

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    #69

    Close-up of orange tabby cat with a serious expression indoors

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    #70

    Black and white cat lying on carpet in a cute odd position

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    #71

    Overweight tabby cat sitting awkwardly in a cardboard box on a patterned rug

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    #72

    White cat lying awkwardly in cat tree with toy

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    #73

    Orange kitten balancing on top of water dispenser

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    #74

    Gray cat resting head near pill organizer with open mouth

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    #75

    Tabby cat making a startled face inside a cozy space

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    #76

    White cat draped over couch armrest in a funny cat pose

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    #77

    Close-up of gray cat winking in playful cat photo

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    #78

    Black and white cat lying on bed stretching in funny cat image

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    #79

    Tabby cat winking next to houses in outdoor cat picture

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    #80

    Black cat lying among toys on dark floor in cat photo

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    #81

    White and gray cat stretching on patterned blanket cat photo

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    #82

    Fluffy black cat stretched out in an awkward cat photo

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    #83

    Close up of cute cat showing teeth in funny cat picture

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    #84

    Black cat sitting awkwardly on a blue quilted bedspread

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    #85

    Two cats resting together in a cat bed near a window

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    #86

    Cat yawning inside a black cat tower with a round opening

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    #87

    Black and white cat wearing a cone collar lying on a sofa

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    #88

    Close-up of a cat with black and white fur wrapped in a purple cloth

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