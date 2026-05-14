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I got my first cat four years ago, and as someone who swore tooth and nail that she was a dog person, I quickly realized how wrong I was. I mean, don’t get me wrong, my dog is my everything, but I do have a special connection with my cat. No wonder people say not to get between a twenty-something woman and her cat, and they’re absolutely right.

Now, as a first-time cat owner, I began to fully understand and openly cackle at people sharing their cat stories. And if they’re funny, relatable tweets, then you definitely have my like and retweet — and I know I’m not the only one. So if you’re in need of a little pick-me-up, you’ve come to the right place, because BoredPanda has compiled a list of the best cat tweets of all time.