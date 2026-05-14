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I got my first cat four years ago, and as someone who swore tooth and nail that she was a dog person, I quickly realized how wrong I was. I mean, don’t get me wrong, my dog is my everything, but I do have a special connection with my cat. No wonder people say not to get between a twenty-something woman and her cat, and they’re absolutely right.

Now, as a first-time cat owner, I began to fully understand and openly cackle at people sharing their cat stories. And if they’re funny, relatable tweets, then you definitely have my like and retweet — and I know I’m not the only one. So if you’re in need of a little pick-me-up, you’ve come to the right place, because BoredPanda has compiled a list of the best cat tweets of all time.

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#1

Before and after of a rescued cat: a sad, scruffy cat in a cage vs. a happy, adorable cat relaxing. A truly transformative cat.

feederofcats Report

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Victoria Howell
Victoria Howell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bless you for all you do! The grateful look in his eyes is priceless.

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    #2

    A funny tweet about cats detecting sensitive human organs to stand on. Hilarious and relatable for cat owners.

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    #3

    A tweet from user 'soup' asking how cats groom themselves with tuna breath but smell like vanilla, reflecting funny tweets about cats.

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    It comes as no surprise that everyone who has a cat is thoroughly obsessed with them. They’re fluffy, adorable, and just menacing enough to keep you on your toes. That is, until you ignore their protests and kiss their little snouts while they paw at you to stop, and yes, I’m speaking from experience, because who hasn’t done that?

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    In fact, humans have been their cats’ loyal servants for over 9,500 years, and we still haven’t changed our ways. That’s right, archaeologists discovered a wild cat buried in a Neolithic grave in Cyprus, carefully laid to rest beside its human companion. Way before Pharaohs came into the picture.

    #4

    A funny cat photo showing two images: a cat peering from a bottle, and a close-up of the cat's adorable face.

    ganymedeshouse Report

    20points
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    #5

    A tweet from Sydnee stating: "i love having a cat like i just have this creature living in my home and we don't speak the same language but we love each other and hold hands while we nap." Funny tweets about emotionally manipulative cats.

    ginasfsydnee Report

    20points
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    victoriahowell avatar
    Victoria Howell
    Victoria Howell
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cannot imagine not have a cat that follows me around, knows when I'm upset, and consoles me. And then, tucks me into bed every night, and sleeps with me. Cats are magical!

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    #6

    A person holding an adorable orange cat in an airplane aisle, while passengers in eye masks look on. This tweet confirms cats are weird.

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    19points
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    It might come as a surprise that, although Egyptians are known for being history’s biggest cat lovers, the earliest evidence of humans being obsessed with these furballs actually comes much earlier than we might think. Still, it’s easy to see why Egyptians became the ultimate cat fans: they literally worshipped them.

    Historians say it's because of their devotion to Bastet, the cat-headed goddess of home, fertility, and protection, that Egyptian culture began to worship cats. But they weren’t just worshipped from afar; they also lived alongside humans as pets, often helping to protect crops from mice, strengthening the belief that cats were symbols of protection and fertility.
    #7

    A tweet confirming cats are emotionally manipulative and adorable, describing them escorting owners to the bathroom, half-asleep.

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    19points
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    #8

    A grey and white cat, looking up, crosses its paws on a blue blanket on a sofa. This funny tweet confirms cats are adorable.

    mrsmeowkins Report

    19points
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    midoribirdaoi avatar
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That happens when they lose weight too fast

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    #9

    A fluffy, adorable tabby cat, looking directly at the camera, illustrating how cats are emotionally manipulative and cute.

    Ann_Hedonia1 Report

    17points
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    In fact, the Egyptians’ obsession with cats basically led to the Stone Age version of memes. That’s right: while you’re now scrolling through hilarious cat tweets on a tiny screen that fits in your hand, some of the earliest cat jokes were carved into stone as hieroglyphics and sketches.

    One limestone drawing discovered by archaeologists proved that viral humor really does transcend time. The ancient “cat meme,” which dates back around 3,000 years, depicts two cats acting like humans as a form of satire. Think of it as the ancient equivalent of a TikTok going viral — and honestly, it was probably a huge hit among cat lovers back then… which, let’s be real, was basically everyone.
    #10

    Two cats looking out a window, one white and one tabby, illustrating how cats are adorable, weird, and emotionally manipulative.

    Jimmyking35 Report

    17points
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    empiricallyuseless avatar
    Kitty Litter
    Kitty Litter
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd steer clear of those two...they look pissed

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    #11

    A small, adorable cat sits on a windowsill, looking up at the sky and clouds. Cats are equal parts adorable, weird, and emotionally manipulative.

    saintsoftness Report

    16points
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    #12

    A tweet from latke describes her cats trying to lick her tears when she cries, making it hard not to laugh. Funny tweets, cats, manipulative.

    latkedelrey Report

    16points
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    victoriahowell avatar
    Victoria Howell
    Victoria Howell
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From tears to laughing - can't argue with that!

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    It’s actually much harder not to fall in love with cats than it is to dislike them, which is why people always say you can’t truly understand cats until you’ve had one. And honestly, there’s some science behind that, experts say. As soon as you start sharing your daily life with a cat, your brain gets a boost of oxytocin, also known as the “bonding hormone.”

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    So when you pet your cat or hold them close, oxytocin is released in both your body and your cat’s, creating feelings of trust, comfort, and security. That bonding experience also triggers dopamine and serotonin, the chemicals linked to happiness and well-being, which is why spending time with a cat can feel so comforting for both of you.

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    #13

    A funny tweet from @thrluv about cats enjoying crunching fangs into cardboard. Relatable for emotionally manipulative cat owners.

    thrluv Report

    14points
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    midoribirdaoi avatar
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, digging my nails into the side of thin cardboard, and feeling the give, gives me a dopamine rush of sorts.

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    #14

    A humorous tweet from @megannn_lynne says "cats at 3am:" with a reply about cats being emotionally manipulative.

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    13points
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    #15

    A tweet showing glasses with a cat paw print and an adorable kitten with pink toe beans. Cats are emotionally manipulative!

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    13points
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    Plus, it will lead to some good purring sessions that are healing for both you and your kitty. That's right, scientists actually discovered that a cat's purring stimulates bone growth, reduces swelling, and heals muscles. So a cat, by purring, is essentially self-healing to keep their muscles strong while it's sedentary.

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    Luckily for us, those same vibrations can also have a calming effect on humans. So when your cat is lying on top of you, purring loudly while aggressively making biscuits directly on your internal organs, they’re technically helping both of you relax. Well, that said, what cat joke do you have to share with us today? Let us know!

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    #16

    Close-up of a funny, adorable, and weird black and white cat sticking its tongue out, confirming cats are emotionally manipulative.

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    12points
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    ozzy_4 avatar
    ozzie (they/them)
    ozzie (they/them)
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    blep x perfect loaf = HAPPINESS FOREVER

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    #17

    A tweet about taking a midday nap with your cat, highlighting cats as adorable, weird, and emotionally manipulative.

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    12points
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    #18

    A funny tweet shows a black cat lying comfortably on a vet exam table, proving cats are adorable and weird.

    HIBlSCUS Report

    12points
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    jbqbnkzbv4 avatar
    jbqbnkzbv4
    jbqbnkzbv4
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes cats purr when they are nervous or afraid to relax and calm themselves down

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    #19

    A Twitter screenshot about a cat being emotionally manipulative, removing a kitten from a bed to get attention from its owner.

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    12points
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    midoribirdaoi avatar
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. Don't forget to love on Mommy kitty.

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    #20

    A tweet by Dr. Alicia Andrzejewski about her cat Boone being emotionally manipulative and understanding English. Funny tweets about cats.

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    12points
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    #21

    A funny tweet from powerful wizerd about cats needing a thousand kisses daily to grow big and strong, confirming cats are adorable.

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    12points
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    #22

    A calico cat next to its food bowls under a large photo of another cat. This cat is adorable and weird.

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    11points
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    #23

    A funny tweet about an adorable cat's "meow squeaks" being serious business, highlighting cats as weird and emotionally manipulative.

    Ann_Hedonia1 Report

    11points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These two options are not mutually exclusive!

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    #24

    An orange and white cat sits among shredded toilet paper. A hilarious moment showing how cats are adorable and weird.

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    11points
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    #25

    Two adorable cats, one Siamese and one tuxedo, sit loafed on a patterned cushion by a window, proving cats are funny.

    lovesicknoon Report

    11points
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    #26

    A gray cat is nestled in a soft, blue bed on a shelf. The cat is emotionally manipulative, eyes closed, seemingly sleeping.

    feederofcats Report

    11points
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    #27

    A funny tweet showing a long-haired cat lying stretched out on green grass, confirming cats are adorable and weird.

    celestialgum Report

    11points
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    ozzy_4 avatar
    ozzie (they/them)
    ozzie (they/them)
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maine coons look so perfect but I bet theyre a pain to brush

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    #28

    A funny tweet by @chanceposts about blinking slowly at a date "like a cat" to show safety, confirming cats are weird.

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    11points
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    victoriahowell avatar
    Victoria Howell
    Victoria Howell
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or, she thinks you are drunk or taking d***s. 😂

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    #29

    A funny tweet about a cat's manipulative behavior and the owner's complicity. Confirms cats are adorable, weird, manipulative.

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    10points
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    #30

    A funny tweet from anna about her cat waking her up to show toys, highlighting adorable and emotionally manipulative cat behavior.

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    10points
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    #31

    A funny tweet from chase, humorously confirming that cats are emotionally manipulative and weird by sitting on a high shelf.

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    #32

    Two cats hiding in a bedroom with stuffed animals under a bed, confirming cats are weird.

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    9points
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    ozzy_4 avatar
    ozzie (they/them)
    ozzie (they/them)
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    cat in the bottom right: < O^O >

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    #33

    A funny tweet about cats saying, "please i need you to watch me wiggle around on this carpet please hey look look please look at me i'm wiggling." This highlights cats' adorable, weird, and emotionally manipulative nature.

    dollgxre Report

    9points
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    #34

    A tweet about cats. The user @heavensbvnny says mentioning cats makes people reply with cat pictures, proving cats are adorable.

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    9points
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    wllhea002 avatar
    FlamingoPanda
    FlamingoPanda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is worth going to the link for to see all the cat pics.

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    #35

    Four images of an adorable and emotionally manipulative cat in various poses on a couch, subtly aware of a hidden camera.

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    #36

    A tweet by user 'chase' saying, "stop that's ur brother" to a cat. Funny tweets about emotionally manipulative cats.

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    8points
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    #37

    A funny tweet showing a black cat's tail resembling the Loch Ness Monster, confirming cats are adorable and weird.

    crescentmoontea Report

    8points
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    #38

    A funny tweet featuring a black cat looking away from food. This emotionally manipulative cat is adorable and weird.

    ejenkins54 Report

    8points
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    #39

    A funny tweet from Wholesome Side of X about emotionally manipulative cats saying mrrrrrp when pet, confirming cats are weird.

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    8points
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    #40

    A tweet about petting cats, showing how cats are adorable and emotionally manipulative.

    qamrlight Report

    8points
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    #41

    A funny tweet about cats. A user named Dahlia shares how her cat hasn't disappointed her. Cats are adorable and weird.

    kuchisakeonnax Report

    8points
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    #42

    A cat creating a bat-like shadow on the wall, showing its adorable, weird, and emotionally manipulative nature.

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    #43

    Funny tweets show a cat mugshot and paw prints being taken at a police station, highlighting how cats are weird.

    awkwardgoogle Report

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    #44

    A tweet from Queeneth describing a neighborhood cat that was adorable, weird, and emotionally manipulative, confirming cat behavior.

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    7points
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    wllhea002 avatar
    FlamingoPanda
    FlamingoPanda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Post continues: After that, she stopped talking to me. Would act like she has never seen me before and I had to move on too. Tell me why this cat suddenly showed up at my place today and she’s heavily pregnant again. I never knew animals were users.

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    #45

    A NASA tweet asking someone to tell their cat that the Artemis II crew said pspsps, showcasing cats as adorable.

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    #46

    A tweet from Papi on May 11, 2026, comparing having a male cat to a eunuch advisor, highlighting cats are adorable and weird.

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    #47

    A funny tweet about a cat doing karate, highlighting how adorable and weird cats are.

    sofarrsogud Report

    5points
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    #48

    A cat, looking adorable, playfully interacts with a green worm-like cat toy, showcasing its weird and manipulative charm.

    catshealdeprsn Report

    5points
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    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every morning I find my little guy's treasures in his bowl.

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    #49

    Funny tweets about a manipulative cat sprawled across a bed, leaving little room for stick figures.

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    5points
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    #50

    A tweet from Anne @GovernorAnne states Men should not be allowed to name cats. This post highlights the funny, adorable, and weird nature of cats.

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    4points
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    #51

    A black and white cat with wide, golden eyes looking intently at a screen, next to a girl. Cats are adorable and weird.

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    #52

    A funny cat holding a phone for a couple in Turkey, showcasing how cats can be adorable and manipulative.

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    4points
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    #53

    A funny tweet from mau about trying to teach a cat to bring beer and throw a pizza, highlighting the adorable and weird nature of cats.

    rllydu Report

    3points
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    #54

    A tweet from @AgingRanchHand about cats being great at making a bad day worse, confirming cats are emotionally manipulative.

    AgingRanchHand Report

    3points
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    #55

    A tweet from @AgingRanchHand asks his cats about shooting hoops at the park, confirming cats are weird and funny.

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    2points
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