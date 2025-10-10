ADVERTISEMENT

Some pets are loyal, others love to kick back and relax, and some are just plain weird. Yes, we’re talking about cats—the ultimate goofballs. They aren’t afraid to be their unapologetic selves, while their shenanigans provide ample entertainment for their hoomans, constantly keeping them smiling and on their toes. Ask any cat owner—they wouldn’t want it any other way.

To spread the joy that silly cat antics bring to hoomans, we compiled the goofiest posts from the ‘Meovv Master’ Instagram page. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with certified cat behavior consultants Krista Schulte and Amanda Caron, as well as feline behavior and nutrition coach Jennifer Van de Kieft, who kindly agreed to chat with us all about kittens and their behaviors.