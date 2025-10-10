78 Cats That Are Completely Unaware Of How Goofy They AreInterview With Expert
Some pets are loyal, others love to kick back and relax, and some are just plain weird. Yes, we’re talking about cats—the ultimate goofballs. They aren’t afraid to be their unapologetic selves, while their shenanigans provide ample entertainment for their hoomans, constantly keeping them smiling and on their toes. Ask any cat owner—they wouldn’t want it any other way.
To spread the joy that silly cat antics bring to hoomans, we compiled the goofiest posts from the ‘Meovv Master’ Instagram page. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!
While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with certified cat behavior consultants Krista Schulte and Amanda Caron, as well as feline behavior and nutrition coach Jennifer Van de Kieft, who kindly agreed to chat with us all about kittens and their behaviors.
This post may include affiliate links.
Cat behavior experts tell Bored Panda that their love for cats blossomed in their early years. Following this passion, they decided to turn it into their careers, one way or another.
"My love for cats stems from a lifelong connection. Growing up as a child, I was fortunate to have cats around me, whether they were in the same household or community cats in the neighbourhood. I always felt a deep, unspoken bond; they seemed to sense and understand when I would have good days and my challenging days. Naturally, in return, a lifelong curiosity to try and understand them better developed," shares certified cat behavior consultant Krista Schulte.
"This led me to volunteering in shelters with them, and then to formal study. Cats are not small dogs, as they have signals that are often obvious; cats express themselves with “subtle” behaviours that are frequently missed or misinterpreted.
I decided to turn the number of cats I would see surrendered into a career because I realized the huge lack of specialized, humane expertise available to pet parents, especially when dealing with stress-related concerns. I wanted to translate feline science into something that was actionable and humanized advice to keep cats in their homes and everyone truly happy."
Now I realize why everyone had fake plants up there...
Certified cat behavior consultant Amanda Caron also recalls being drawn to cats since she was little.
"There’s something about the way they communicate—quietly, subtly—that’s always fascinated me. It felt like a kind of unspoken connection—a conversation without words. As I got older, I developed a strong interest in psychology, especially how both humans and animals think and behave," she shares.
"Eventually, I realized I could combine those two passions into my future. For me, working with cats is a way to bridge science and empathy—understanding how they think and feel, why they behave the way they do, and building trust and connection in the ways they need most."
Meanwhile, for feline behavior and nutrition coach Jennifer Van de Kieft, her path to her true calling wasn't as straightforward.
"My family had cats growing up, and they were always an important part of our lives. I've been admiring cats all my life. When I was younger, I didn't realize feline behavior was an option as a career. I thought being a veterinarian was the only way to work with cats, and I didn't think that was for me.
In 2017, I left my job running an opioid addiction treatment center in NYC and began the process of getting certified in feline behavior and training. The next year, I opened my business, Cat Advocate - Feline Behavior Solutions. Since that time, I also became certified in pet nutrition, so I focus a lot on how nutrition and feeding affect behavior with my clients."
Having observed cats for almost the entirety of their lives, the experts, without doubt, have seen many funny and strange behaviors of felines. We were curious to know their favorite ones!
"One of my favorite quirky cat behaviors is the flehmen response, which lots of people call the 'stink face.' When cats make that funny grimace—curling back their lips and opening their mouths—they’re actually using a special organ in the roof of their mouth called the Jacobson’s organ," Caron explains.
"This organ helps them pick up on scents and chemical signals that their nose can’t fully process on its own. So, while it looks a little silly, it’s actually an important way cats take in information about their world."
Sharky looks like hes in a relationship he regrets lol.
Before I took our little rescue Vale to the vet, I tried to weigh him. According to the bathroom scales he weighed 3/4 of a ounce. Do not trust bathroom scales!
Schulte's top picks of quirky cat behavior are zoomies and kitty loaf.
“Zoomies is a sudden release of pent-up energy, driven by their natural predatory cycle of hunt, catch, kill, and consume. If their usual daily play isn't satisfying this cycle, the energy builds up, leading to a sudden, frantic release of sprinting around at top speeds," she notes.
"Another for me is the 'kitty loaf.' This is when a cat tucks all four paws neatly underneath their bodies to look like the perfect baked loaf, or as I say, banana loaf. The rational explanation is actually quite nice. This indicates comfort and security; they're not in fight or flight, just relaxed in a loafing position, a signal."
Van de Kieft couldn't pick just one or two favorite feline quirks—she finds that so much of what cats do is delightful.
"Everything from having zoomies—running from one end of the apartment to the other—to the funny noises they make, such as chirping or trilling, which is normal communication for cats, but I find it so cute. I also love how graceful they are when they are jumping to high spots," she says.
"Recently, my cat Luke likes to be on my lap at night. Not just resting on my lap. He likes to sprawl out on me, so I end up holding him like a baby with my arms stretched out supporting him while he gazes up at me and falls asleep. I'm unable to move my arms at that point, or I'll disturb his rest. It's ridiculous and adorable at the same time. This is not only comfortable for him, but it's also our daily bonding moment outside of playtime and mealtime."
These examples given by experts only scratch the surface of cat behavior. There are many other behaviors that set them apart from other pets that first-time cat owners might not be aware of.
"I would say one of the biggest surprises for first-time cat parents is the importance of scent and territory. Unlike other domesticated pets (the dog's bond primarily comes through social hierarchy and obedience), the cat's bond to their environment comes through scent marking (rubbing, scratching)," Schulte explains.
"They also require clearly defined and structured territories. The cat's primary stress signal often isn't loud vocalization (like a dog might bark or whine), but a subtle change in routine, hiding, or even house soiling (this behavior is often mistaken for defiance or spite). Cats are also the absolute masters of masking illness and stress, which is a key to survival but often surprises and frustrates new homes."
This is the Psycho shower scene we all need to see
Caron additionally mentions that for most cats, safety and stability are the foundation of their behavior. "Understanding this helps first-time cat owners better support their pets and build a strong, trusting relationship."
Van de Kieft adds that first-time cat owners might be surprised by how much enrichment they need. "I don't mean to say they are difficult, but first-time cat guardians are often surprised by how much stimulation they need, particularly if you adopt a young, active cat."
To keep cats happy and healthy, experts gladly agreed to share their top tips, which we summarized in the bullet points below:
- Play with your cat every day and provide additional stimulation such as puzzles, games, and maybe even training.
- Your cat wants a job—make them work for their food or their treats, using puzzle feeders, or even just hiding kibble around the house.
- Feed a diet that is high in animal protein and moisture, appropriate for their species.
- If you notice signs of stress or changes in behavior, don’t ignore them.
- Never punish your cat, as that can be harmful. Try to understand the motivation for unwanted behaviors.
Cat 2 :*bites* Cat 1: Oh goodness gracious, what has this foolish Susan subjected me to?
The 1 on the left looks like my 14 yo cat that died Monday night 😿