Some pets are loyal, others love to kick back and relax, and some are just plain weird. Yes, we’re talking about cats—the ultimate goofballs. They aren’t afraid to be their unapologetic selves, while their shenanigans provide ample entertainment for their hoomans, constantly keeping them smiling and on their toes. Ask any cat owner—they wouldn’t want it any other way. 

To spread the joy that silly cat antics bring to hoomans, we compiled the goofiest posts from the ‘Meovv Master’ Instagram page. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with certified cat behavior consultants Krista Schulte and Amanda Caron, as well as feline behavior and nutrition coach Jennifer Van de Kieft, who kindly agreed to chat with us all about kittens and their behaviors.

#1

Black cat looking curiously at its reflection in a magnifying makeup mirror showing a goofy expression.

meovvmaster Report

    #2

    Black cat mid-jump with fluffed tail indoors, showcasing goofy cat behavior captured in motion.

    meovvmaster Report

    #3

    Black and white cat with large eyes looking up, showcasing one of 78 cats that are completely unaware of how goofy they are.

    meovvmaster Report

    Cat behavior experts tell Bored Panda that their love for cats blossomed in their early years. Following this passion, they decided to turn it into their careers, one way or another.

    "My love for cats stems from a lifelong connection. Growing up as a child, I was fortunate to have cats around me, whether they were in the same household or community cats in the neighbourhood. I always felt a deep, unspoken bond; they seemed to sense and understand when I would have good days and my challenging days. Naturally, in return, a lifelong curiosity to try and understand them better developed," shares certified cat behavior consultant Krista Schulte.

    "This led me to volunteering in shelters with them, and then to formal study. Cats are not small dogs, as they have signals that are often obvious; cats express themselves with “subtle” behaviours that are frequently missed or misinterpreted.

    I decided to turn the number of cats I would see surrendered into a career because I realized the huge lack of specialized, humane expertise available to pet parents, especially when dealing with stress-related concerns. I wanted to translate feline science into something that was actionable and humanized advice to keep cats in their homes and everyone truly happy."
    #4

    Gray cat holding a tiny black kitten on carpet, both looking playful and goofy in a candid cat moment.

    meovvmaster Report

    #5

    Two black and white cats fighting on top of a tall shelf, unaware of how goofy they are in a living room setting.

    meovvmaster Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I realize why everyone had fake plants up there...

    #6

    A goofy cat standing on hind legs with a book, surrounded by other cats, unaware of how silly it looks.

    meovvmaster Report

    Certified cat behavior consultant Amanda Caron also recalls being drawn to cats since she was little.

    "There’s something about the way they communicate—quietly, subtly—that’s always fascinated me. It felt like a kind of unspoken connection—a conversation without words. As I got older, I developed a strong interest in psychology, especially how both humans and animals think and behave," she shares.

    "Eventually, I realized I could combine those two passions into my future. For me, working with cats is a way to bridge science and empathy—understanding how they think and feel, why they behave the way they do, and building trust and connection in the ways they need most."
    #7

    Young child smiling with goofy cat wrapped in cloth on their back, showcasing cats completely unaware of their silly look.

    meovvmaster Report

    #8

    Black and white cat looking confused as a hand is held over its face with a salad container nearby, showcasing goofy cats unaware.

    meovvmaster Report

    #9

    Cat standing in a window with sunlight creating lens flare, one of the 78 cats that are completely unaware of how goofy they are.

    meovvmaster Report

    leebanks avatar
    Lee Banks
    Lee Banks
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Sun does in fact shine out of my b******e. Thanks for asking.

    Meanwhile, for feline behavior and nutrition coach Jennifer Van de Kieft, her path to her true calling wasn't as straightforward.

    "My family had cats growing up, and they were always an important part of our lives. I've been admiring cats all my life. When I was younger, I didn't realize feline behavior was an option as a career. I thought being a veterinarian was the only way to work with cats, and I didn't think that was for me.

    In 2017, I left my job running an opioid addiction treatment center in NYC and began the process of getting certified in feline behavior and training. The next year, I opened my business, Cat Advocate - Feline Behavior Solutions. Since that time, I also became certified in pet nutrition, so I focus a lot on how nutrition and feeding affect behavior with my clients."

    #10

    Man holding a goofy cat named Penny meeting his brother for the first time, showing funny cat behavior and expressions.

    meovvmaster Report

    #11

    A goofy cat lying in a sink under running water while another cat looks on, showing hilarious unaware cat behavior.

    meovvmaster Report

    #12

    Kitten wrapped in a colorful blanket looking goofy and unaware, showcasing funny cat behavior and adorable cuteness.

    meovvmaster Report

    Having observed cats for almost the entirety of their lives, the experts, without doubt, have seen many funny and strange behaviors of felines. We were curious to know their favorite ones!

    "One of my favorite quirky cat behaviors is the flehmen response, which lots of people call the 'stink face.' When cats make that funny grimace—curling back their lips and opening their mouths—they’re actually using a special organ in the roof of their mouth called the Jacobson’s organ," Caron explains.

    "This organ helps them pick up on scents and chemical signals that their nose can’t fully process on its own. So, while it looks a little silly, it’s actually an important way cats take in information about their world."

    #13

    A goofy cat cuddling a shark plush toy while sleeping on a floral bed, showing unaware cat humor and charm.

    meovvmaster Report

    #14

    White cat making a goofy face while lying on carpet beside an open box, showcasing its quirky and unaware expression.

    meovvmaster Report

    #15

    Orange kitten sitting on a digital scale showing zero, a goofy cat unaware of its weight and cuteness.

    meovvmaster Report

    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Before I took our little rescue Vale to the vet, I tried to weigh him. According to the bathroom scales he weighed 3/4 of a ounce. Do not trust bathroom scales!

    Schulte's top picks of quirky cat behavior are zoomies and kitty loaf.

    “Zoomies is a sudden release of pent-up energy, driven by their natural predatory cycle of hunt, catch, kill, and consume. If their usual daily play isn't satisfying this cycle, the energy builds up, leading to a sudden, frantic release of sprinting around at top speeds," she notes.

    "Another for me is the 'kitty loaf.' This is when a cat tucks all four paws neatly underneath their bodies to look like the perfect baked loaf, or as I say, banana loaf. The rational explanation is actually quite nice. This indicates comfort and security; they're not in fight or flight, just relaxed in a loafing position, a signal."
    #16

    Man making a goofy face while a playful kitten with collar appears unaware, capturing funny cat moments and goofy cats.

    meovvmaster Report

    #17

    Cat sitting in a parking spot labeled small car, unaware of the humorous size comparison with the cat nearby.

    meovvmaster Report

    #18

    Cat sitting on a blue chair beneath a sign, unaware of how goofy they look in a simple indoor setting.

    meovvmaster Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pure poetry! Amazing! Beautiful! Transcendental!

    Van de Kieft couldn't pick just one or two favorite feline quirks—she finds that so much of what cats do is delightful.

    "Everything from having zoomies—running from one end of the apartment to the other—to the funny noises they make, such as chirping or trilling, which is normal communication for cats, but I find it so cute. I also love how graceful they are when they are jumping to high spots," she says.

    "Recently, my cat Luke likes to be on my lap at night. Not just resting on my lap. He likes to sprawl out on me, so I end up holding him like a baby with my arms stretched out supporting him while he gazes up at me and falls asleep. I'm unable to move my arms at that point, or I'll disturb his rest. It's ridiculous and adorable at the same time. This is not only comfortable for him, but it's also our daily bonding moment outside of playtime and mealtime."
    #19

    Tabby cat sitting on a broken cat tree, showing goofy cats unaware of their heavy weight on furniture.

    meovvmaster Report

    #20

    Black and white cat sitting at a keyboard, looking focused and unaware of how goofy it appears.

    meovvmaster Report

    #21

    Close-up of a goofy cat with a blurred background, showing the charming and unaware nature of cats in a playful moment.

    meovvmaster Report

    These examples given by experts only scratch the surface of cat behavior. There are many other behaviors that set them apart from other pets that first-time cat owners might not be aware of.

    "I would say one of the biggest surprises for first-time cat parents is the importance of scent and territory. Unlike other domesticated pets (the dog's bond primarily comes through social hierarchy and obedience), the cat's bond to their environment comes through scent marking (rubbing, scratching)," Schulte explains.

    "They also require clearly defined and structured territories. The cat's primary stress signal often isn't loud vocalization (like a dog might bark or whine), but a subtle change in routine, hiding, or even house soiling (this behavior is often mistaken for defiance or spite). Cats are also the absolute masters of masking illness and stress, which is a key to survival but often surprises and frustrates new homes."
    #22

    Black cat with shiny fur sits near bowls, completely unaware of how goofy they look while grooming themselves.

    meovvmaster Report

    #23

    Black cat biting a finger playfully, one of the goofy cats completely unaware of its silly behavior.

    meovvmaster Report

    #24

    Cat hanging on shower curtain looking goofy and completely unaware of how funny it appears in the bathroom setting

    meovvmaster Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the Psycho shower scene we all need to see

    Caron additionally mentions that for most cats, safety and stability are the foundation of their behavior. "Understanding this helps first-time cat owners better support their pets and build a strong, trusting relationship."

    Van de Kieft adds that first-time cat owners might be surprised by how much enrichment they need. "I don't mean to say they are difficult, but first-time cat guardians are often surprised by how much stimulation they need, particularly if you adopt a young, active cat."
    #25

    Cat with funny white beard sitting on a rock outdoors, a goofy cat unaware of its silly appearance in nature.

    meovvmaster Report

    #26

    Orange cat standing on tile floor with a juice box around its body, showcasing goofy cats unaware of their silliness.

    meovvmaster Report

    #27

    Fluffy cat sitting in a bathtub next to a floating watermelon, showing how goofy cats can be unaware of their surroundings.

    themouseyouknow Report

    To keep cats happy and healthy, experts gladly agreed to share their top tips, which we summarized in the bullet points below:

    1. Play with your cat every day and provide additional stimulation such as puzzles, games, and maybe even training.
    2. Your cat wants a job—make them work for their food or their treats, using puzzle feeders, or even just hiding kibble around the house.
    3. Feed a diet that is high in animal protein and moisture, appropriate for their species.
    4. If you notice signs of stress or changes in behavior, don’t ignore them.
    5. Never punish your cat, as that can be harmful. Try to understand the motivation for unwanted behaviors.
    #28

    Two cats looking at a glass of water that distorts the orange cat’s face, creating a goofy and unaware expression.

    meovvmaster Report

    #29

    Two goofy cats cuddled awkwardly together inside a carrier at the vet’s office, unaware of their silly appearance.

    meovvmaster Report

    #30

    Cat holding a slice of pizza in its mouth, unaware and caught in a playful, goofy moment indoors.

    meovvmaster Report

    #31

    Woman struggling to hold two goofy cats at once, showing funny and clueless cat expressions indoors.

    meovvmaster Report

    godswilljack avatar
    He's a nut
    He's a nut
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cat 2 :*bites* Cat 1: Oh goodness gracious, what has this foolish Susan subjected me to?

    #32

    Cartoon of a person on a bus showing a goofy cat photo on their phone, capturing cats completely unaware of how goofy they are.

    meovvmaster Report

    #33

    Kitten then grown cat sitting on tiled floor, showcasing the goofy charm of cats completely unaware of their cuteness.

    meovvmaster Report

    #34

    Person taking a nighttime photo of a goofy cat sitting on a concrete pillar, completely unaware of its silly expression.

    meovvmaster Report

    #35

    Black kitten exploring inside and outside a car, showing goofy and unaware cat behavior in a humorous setting.

    meovvmaster Report

    #36

    Kitten standing with fur puffed up on carpeted stairs, showing goofy cat behavior unaware of its appearance.

    meovvmaster Report

    #37

    Kitten with a tiny angry expression sitting near a litter box, showing cats that are completely unaware of how goofy they are.

    meovvmaster Report

    #38

    Orange kitten with a googly eye on its forehead, looking goofy and unaware in a humorous cat photo.

    meovvmaster Report

    #39

    Cat sitting on a table at a bar wearing a harness, looking wide-eyed and completely unaware of how goofy it is.

    meovvmaster Report

    #40

    Gray cat biting a wooden banana holder on a couch, showcasing one of the goofy cats unaware of their silliness.

    meovvmaster Report

    #41

    Chubby orange cat with a goofy expression in a chat conversation about funny cats completely unaware of their silliness.

    meovvmaster Report

    #42

    Cat lying sprawled on a bed next to a person, showing one of the goofy cats completely unaware of its silliness.

    meovvmaster Report

    #43

    Cats looking curiously through a window at a large bird on the outside, showing goofy cat behavior at night.

    meovvmaster Report

    #44

    Two cats in cages showing contrast of solid and liquid states, highlighting goofy cats unaware of their shapes.

    meovvmaster Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The 1 on the left looks like my 14 yo cat that died Monday night 😿

    #45

    Cat repeatedly weighing itself on a smart scale, showcasing goofy behavior of unaware cats in a humorous moment.

    meovvmaster Report

    #46

    Two goofy cats enjoying face pets, showcasing their adorable and unaware expressions in a cute moment.

    meovvmaster Report

    #47

    Woman petting a relaxed cat on a ledge, showing the goofy charm of cats completely unaware of their cuteness.

    meovvmaster Report

    #48

    Two goofy cats, one black and one orange, facing each other with funny expressions indoors on a person's lap.

    meovvmaster Report

    #49

    White cat mid-sneeze with blurry face standing indoors, one of the cats unaware of how goofy they are in a humorous moment.

    meovvmaster Report

    #50

    Goofy cat sitting on wooden floor near power strip and cables, looking unaware of its silly appearance.

    meovvmaster Report

    #51

    Fluffy cat yelling at a power drill on a table with tools, showing a goofy cat unaware of its antics outdoors.

    meovvmaster Report

    #52

    Tabby cat sitting on a stone path wearing a small hat, showcasing one of the goofy cats unaware of their silliness.

    meovvmaster Report

    #53

    Cat peeking out from behind a curtain, unaware of how goofy it looks while hiding in a cozy indoor setting.

    meovvmaster Report

    #54

    Hairless white cat with large eyes sitting on a bed, showcasing one of the funniest cats completely unaware of how goofy they are.

    meovvmaster Report

    #55

    Two cats cuddling on a pet bed, showing goofy cat behavior and unaware of their silly cuteness.

    meovvmaster Report

    #56

    Anime character being playfully covered in the face by goofy cats, showing typical goofy cat behavior and closeness.

    meovvmaster Report

    #57

    Tiger kitten looking up with curious eyes, showcasing one of the 78 cats completely unaware of how goofy they are.

    meovvmaster Report

    #58

    Shy cat standing on wooden floor, looking surprised and completely unaware of how goofy it appears.

    meovvmaster Report

    #59

    Fluffy cat lying flat on a dark surface, looking relaxed and completely unaware of how goofy it appears.

    meovvmaster Report

    #60

    Four fluffy cats sitting on a kitchen counter looking sleepy and unaware in a goofy cats photo.

    meovvmaster Report

    #61

    Cat with unique markings resembling a mustache, looking unaware and goofy while sitting on a bed with makeup in the background.

    meovvmaster Report

    #62

    Cat named Salad with tongue sticking out, looking clueless and goofy, perfectly fitting goofy cats theme.

    meovvmaster Report

    #63

    Goofy orange cat looking angry and then sitting proudly wearing a colorful bow tie, showcasing quirky cat behavior.

    meovvmaster Report

    #64

    Text message exchange about meeting a handsome cat named Rodger, followed by a photo of a fluffy, goofy cat.

    meovvmaster Report

    #65

    Black cat standing on a gray floor carrying a yellow spring toy in its mouth, showcasing goofy cat behavior.

    meovvmaster Report

    #66

    Gray cat lying upside down on open study notes, one of 78 cats unaware of how goofy they are posing playfully.

    meovvmaster Report

    #67

    Kitten with partly blind eye resting on a blue blanket, one paw stretched out, unaware of how goofy it looks.

    meovvmaster Report

    #68

    Two photos of a small black kitten on tiled floor, highlighting cats that are completely unaware of how goofy they are.

    meovvmaster Report

    #69

    Black kitten wearing a tie sitting on desk with toy cars and a glass of milk, showcasing goofy cat behavior.

    meovvmaster Report

    #70

    White cat lying awkwardly in a person's arms, completely unaware of how goofy it looks while being held.

    meovvmaster Report

    #71

    Man in an orange jacket and beanie looking at a cat unaware of how goofy the cat is in a cozy indoor setting.

    meovvmaster Report

    #72

    Siamese cat sitting under a black table in a kitchen, looking wide-eyed and unaware of its goofy expression.

    meovvmaster Report

    #73

    Tabby cat looking out from inside a police car, appearing unaware and goofy behind the window glass.

    meovvmaster Report

    #74

    Gray cat holding a phone in its mouth, showcasing one of the goofy cats unaware of how silly they look.

    meovvmaster Report

    #75

    Orange kitten lying on a bed with paws up, showing one of the goofy cats completely unaware of their antics.

    meovvmaster Report

    #76

    Cat staring intently at a wall clock near pet bowls, showing goofy and unaware cat behavior.

    meovvmaster Report

    #77

    Kitten sitting inside a bowl of cat food, looking completely unaware in a goofy and adorable pose.

    meovvmaster Report

    #78

    Multiple goofy cats clinging to a glass door, unaware of their humorous and silly behavior outdoors.

    meovvmaster Report

