After one netizen asked , "Pet owners of Reddit, what was the most intelligent thing your pet has done?" the answers proved that our pets are not just derpy cuties, but can sometimes even save our lives!

But some pets might show their intelligence in ways their owners never even imagined. Recently, in one online thread, owners started sharing the ways in which their critters surprised them in the most wholesome and smart ways.

One of the joys of owning a pet is training it to do something cool. Some pets know how to give paw and roll over. Dogs, for example, are the most trained pets, and, according to the City Sun Times, 94% of dog owners do at least some basic training at home. As for cats, about a third of the owners reported training their cats to do tricks, play fetch, and go to the toilet.

#1 My dog was opening the back door and letting himself out. When I finally caught him in the act, he started closing it behind himself.



ETA since some people have been asking what kind of dog he is, I don’t know but here’s a pic of him. We had to put him down in July after having him for 15 years. Thanks everyone for letting me share stories about him today.

RELATED:

#2 My son has mild autism and my little cat taught herself to be his therapy cat. Any time a melt down is close, she will come out of no where and rub herself all over him as a distraction and defuses him very quickly. She was never trained to do this.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 My cat (who passed yesterday) figured out that messing with the stuff I kept on my lowest book shelf was the only sound that would wake me out of deep sleep. It became her code for demanding food or attention. If she messed with the stuff on the shelf, I knew she needed something immediately.

#4 My dog will nod yes or shake her head no when given options between treats. It's pretty cute.

#5 One of my cats gets frequent ear infections, and one time she came to me "asking" me for her medicated ear drops. She was meowing louder and in a different tone than she usually does, as if she was trying to say "hey!" And was rubbing her ear with her paw, and when I stood up to go help her she ran straight to the cabinet where I keep her ear drops.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My cat knows how to turn on the bathroom sink taps. He takes a few sips, then closes the tap shut. I caught him one night, the way he looked at me was like I saw him robbing a bank lol.

#7 I jokingly told him I was hiding his medication in his meal and that he wasn’t aware.



He understood and looked at me in horror and flipped the little bowl.



They do understand..I had to change my approach.

#8 Escaped doggy daycare. She apparently, took blocks from one side of the room stacked them up into a tower and jumped the fence. Luckily, the area was enclosed she “escaped” into. They had never seen that before.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Remember clock radios that would wake you up by the radio going on? My first cat knew that's what woke me up so she would jump up on my nightstand and climb all over the clock radio to presumably get me to wake up.



As for dogs, I had an Aussie who loved fetch with anything...balls, Frisbee, sticks, etc. One day I had a burn pile going and throwing sticks and tree branches on it. She started walking around collecting sticks and would come over and toss them on the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I have severe CPTSD which gives me horrid sleep terrors.



My old cat, she is gone now, would wake me up if I was having a sleep terror.

Then after I was awake, would lay next to my pillow and purr until I was okay.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 She ran to the litter box just to puke there. Any other cat I know would find the nearest rug.

#12 I lived in a super cold place where I also had heat vents on the floor. One day I spotted my cat dragging an entire blanket across the floor, something he has never done in his life. What was he doing? Putting it on top of the heat vent and then crawling under it making himself a nice little heat tent.

#13 I had a cat that we got when I was pregnant with my son. after he was born, he would come and wake me up when the baby cried in the middle of the night. then he would stand outside of the baby's room and meow until i went in and got him. then he would come downstairs with us, and while the baby was eating, he had to sit next to me and always put one paw on the baby's leg. i never needed a monitor, he would always come and get me when the baby woke up. i still miss you, Max, after all these years. you were the best cat ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I used to have a little flock of miniature ducks. They had a specific quack that meant they wanted treats. Sometimes I'd go out and give them treats when they used this quack, but not every time. However, when they did the alarm quack, it meant a predator was near, and they knew that when they did the alarm quack, I would come flying out of the house to shoo away birds of prey, etc. So, they started to do the alarm quack. I would fly out into the back garden only to find them standing in a little line, then when they saw me, they'd start doing the treat quack. They used to do false alarms to get treats. Little boogers.

#15 Many years ago, we bought a little cat statue for the garden. The birds quickly got used to it, and would perch on its head.



Looked out one day to see our cat sitting motionless in the exact same pose next to it.



Same cat would also drag garden sacks down the garden to a convenient spot near where the birds came down for water, and hide under them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 She started alerting me to seizures just weeks after getting her. Just being 12 weeks old and knew I had found a possible service dog. Ended up being an amazing one for 6 wonderful years. Rat Terriers are wonderful breed if right for you and your lifestyle.

#17 My Bulldog won't go outside without our other dog, so if the emotional support dog doesn't want to go outside, the Bulldog will pretend to be all worked up about something and bark while looking out the slider door into the backyard. That makes the other dog decide he DOES want to go outside, and as soon as that happens, the Bulldog drops the act.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 So living in the UK it rains a lot and we have a doggy door so the little man can come and go as he pleases. We’ve never taught him this but if he gets caught out in the rain, then on his return he’ll nudge our arms to take him to the bedroom to dry off with the hairdryer. He won’t hop on the furniture or do anything but wait, it’s astonishing as if I’m in a work meeting he’ll sit and wait next to me till it’s over before nudging me. We’re lucky he’s a little gentleman.

#19 My dog went and stole an orchid plant in a pot from the neighbours and brought it undamaged to my Mum on Mother's Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Our puppy can watch another dog perform an activity or have us show her how to do something one time and then know exactly how to do it herself. We got her as a rescue a few weeks ago and are pretty sure she never got to run or play like a dog should be able to (the first time she decided to run, she flopped around like a few weeks old puppy but she's 6 months) and she acted like every toy or treat we offered her was us tricking her into doing something wrong and she was going to be punished for it. I take her to the dog park a lot to try to get her used to other dogs, especially bigger ones, and one day she sat between my legs watching a dog play fetch for about 15 minutes... From that point on she's known how to play fetch and brings the ball back to me every time. She hadn't ever been in water before and wasn't sure she liked it, but after seeing that same dog go into the creek and lay down one time, she began to do that exact same thing every single time we go to the creek.... And yesterday, we were walking towards the creek and saw another dog chasing the ball into the water and swimming. My puppy immediately decided she wanted to try it and full on swam for over four hours.



There's other instances of behaviors and skills she's learned too, but every single time it's been because she watched a different dog do it once, literally only once and for a few minutes maximum, and then knew exactly how to do it and has been able to consistently perform.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Our dog woke me at 3:30 a.m. because the neighbor's house was on fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 We've got one cat who knows how to turn off the lights — that is, she consciously understands how the light switch works and will jump up the wall to it to turn the lights off so she can sleep in the dark, but only if nobody is actively using the room.

#23 My childhood dog Bart (Labrador/German shepherd cross) learned to wait after being washed and then shake once we walked far enough away not to get caught by the spray.



He also had a box of toys and you could say "get your ___" and he would go and fetch the right toy.



We never taught him either of those! He was found on the side of the highway and was just the bestest, sweetest, most smartest boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Once, a younger cat was misbehaving outside by not coming back when called. Our older orange boy decided he’d had enough of us calling her, and jumped over the fence to the neighbours. Great, now we’re missing 2 cats. A few minutes later he jumped back over, promptly followed by our younger cat. She never did that again!

#25 I had a parrot named Pickles and one Thanksgiving, my brother and I were hosting in our apartment. Whole family is there, everybody is talking. My birds go off. They're excited because of all the new people and they want to join in the conversation. So the people talk louder. So then the birds talk louder. Then the people, then the birds. You get the idea. Eventually, Pickles just starts squawking LOUDLY and I'm frustrated so I tell him "Pickles! PLEASE be quiet!" And without missing a beat, he turns his back to me and mutters "you can talk about Pickles but Pickles can't talk." He shouldn't have known how to say that. I'm convinced he compiled his own sentence to express his frustration at the injustice of it all. I would've thought I was crazy, but my brother heard it too.



So then all the birds got to come out and eat sweet potatoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My cat loves water and he enjoys drinking from faucets. One time, I had a faucet running for the hot water and I let him sniff it and told him not to touch it because he's hot. After I use some hot water, I'll turn it back to cold and leave it for him a few minutes and he will test it with his toe beans before committing to a drink.

#27 We have a toddler that leaves her food everywhere. Our dog knows she isn’t supposed to eat her food but if she finds an abandoned plate of food (all plates are plastic for our toddler) she will eat the food and carry the plate and drop it into the sink so we think one of us cleared the food and put the plate in the sink.



My husband is gone for work most of the week so it’s just me and we have pet cameras. Our dog is getting fat.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Cousin's German shepherd woke him up in the middle of the night when his blood sugar got low. Not trained to do this.

#29 Our cat Finn would meow on key whenever my husband would sing or play guitar. Finn knew it made us squeal with excitement so he was sure to show off during band practice nights.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I had the sweetest golden retriever known to man. She was 100% sunshine.



She ran into my room once and barked like crazy, which was unusual as she was normally so quiet.



I gave her pets and went back to the assignment I was working on. She grabbed my sleeve and dragged me, ripping my shirt in the process.



I finally followed her to find my T1 diabetic dad with extremely low blood sugar.



She was the best girl and I miss her more than anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My dog hates the vet. He had to stay overnight and I guess he decided that was unacceptable so he broke out and I found him waiting for me on my porch.

#32 My cat figured out how to 'meow' for specific wants. I noticed this when she kept meowing after I fed her, and she stopped only after I figured out she wanted catnip. I've identified that she 'asks' specifically for food, water, catnip, treats, or pats. It's pretty interesting how I can read her mind sometimes now. My dog (RIP) used to point to things she wanted by looking at them and then turning back to me. Her version of pointing. My cat also (sometimes) understands what I'm pointing to, but only if I tap the thing in question.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 My dog had major surgery, and was recovering in his protective onesie and cone of shame. Deeply upset, high as giraffe balls. The meds made him nauseous, and I couldn't get him to eat, which made everyone upset.



Enter the black cat who had up until that point (two years) treated the dog like an unwanted houseguest she couldn't get rid of. She took one look at the sad pile of dog on the carpet, turned around and walked into the garden. Not 20 minutes later she drops what I can only describe as a filleted mouse torso in front of the patient. She'd chewed off the head and the appendages, and basically presented him with only the juicy bits. Before I could do a damned thing my d*****s dog horked his bloody gift down and the cat was out the open patio door again.



For the next two weeks no matter how I tried to keep every door and window closed, nothing could stop her. I have no idea how she managed it, but she'd wait for me to take my eyes off them for a second, and BOOM new corpse on the floor, happy dog. She seemed to know exactly how fast I could get to any location, and timed her drops perfectly. I threatened/told the people in the house daily to make sure she couldn't get out, or in with illegal cargo, but we were all just laughable pawns in her game of chess. She'd go to the other side of the house, make a ruccus, and when we'd go investigate she managed to get around us and to the dog with his lunch.



Two m***********g weeks. Every single day. At least 3 lightly prechewed mice. It was as revolting as it was adorable.



At the end of the two weeks she stopped removing bits from the mice and started dropping them whole, until one day she dropped a very alive one and flounced off while chaos reigned in the living room. That was the day she(and the vet) declared the dog "healed", and she went right back to slapping the s**t out of him if he tried to play.



She did this for every subsequent surgery the dog went through, and when I had my hysterectomy two years ago I came back from the bathroom and on my pillow was a lightly flayed and prechewed mouse.



I miss that cat.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 The door to the stairs down to my laundry room can be seen from the loungeroom and my elderly dog knew this. There was a dog door to the outside at the bottom of the stairs but due to him falling down and knocking some teeth out when he was about 6 he was too scared to go down the steep stairs anymore



So when he wanted to go out to pee he would stand near the laundry door and when we got up he would run around to the side door that led to the verandah and the small less scary stairs that he actually could go down



Also when my son was 16 he worked at KFC on closing shifts (which was about 11pm) on weeknights. My dog knew that when he heard the text notification on my phone at approx that time that it was my son texting me to pick him up. Which meant that my fur baby got to go for a ride in the car, which was his favourite thing in the world. He would jump up from a dead sleep, run to the front door and spin in circles waiting for me to let him out and into the car. He wouldn't do it an any other time when he heard that notification, only on weeknights at about 11pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 My cat hates going to the vet. We always book our vet appointments after work hours, or as close to 5pm as possible (we work from home). Cat sleeps on the bed most of the day. For context, this cat visits the vet at MOST twice a year.



Now, if it's 12 noon for example, and we both descend on him to give him cuddles, that's fine. 2pm, no problem. 3pm, he might get a little wary, just a little more alert.



We literally cannot go into the bedroom and pat him between 4pm and 6pm, because he will IMMEDIATELY run under the bed. He KNOWS.



He also runs under the bed at any time if:



- he hears us zipping up (or unzipping, he can't hear the difference) his travel crate (which is weird, because it stays in the living room all the time, and he likes to sleep in there, so we know he doesn't actually hate the crate itself)



- we put on our shoes and then attempt to pat him



- we pat him, and then put on shoes (we tried this after he learned the shoe thing, so now he knows shoes might mean vet, and if we've just patted him he thinks it's more likely to be vet time?)



- we say his name a few times in the living room, and then we both go into the bedroom. Maybe he thinks we're discussing him going to the vet and then coming to get him? Not sure, but we have to be very careful how and when we say his name if we're about to give him pats.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 When my senior cat was still with us he had a microchip feeder because he needed 24/7 access to food while my other younger cat would get fat off of little more than air, but was always hungry. The younger cat would bully my older cat into opening the feeder and then push him out of the way and gorge herself on his kibble. I tried so many different things to try and curb her ability to do this and she figured out how to adapt to everything I threw at her. Eventually I just gave up and only brought the feeder out when I was able to guard it (luckily I work remotely so my senior cat could still get near 24/7 access).

#37 I'll give two since I'm not sure which is more clever. Both involve my super mutt.



I was training him to come when called off leash by using treats. He very quickly figure out what I was doing and would run off far enough that I would have to call him back turn around and look at me waiting to be recalled just so he could get a treat. Had to quit using treats.



#2 I have a dog door and other dogs. The super mutt figure out that if my dominate female had something he wanted all he had to do was go outside and bark. Female would then have to run outside to see what he was barking out and he would quickly run back inside and take whatever it was she had and he wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 My dog found out how to open her cage so we eventually just stopped closing the door. She also learned how to open the door to the house and would let herself in when she was done outside.

#39 My dehorned goat picked up a stick and used to scratch his back!

#40 I have a service dog. So I really shouldn’t be surprised at how smart he is. Since he was literally bred and trained to be a human companion.



He has three different ways of putting his head on your leg depending on what he wants.



Light touch no eye contact means he wants to go outside to sniff some stuff or to enjoy the outdoors. Basically his way of saying it’s time to get up and stretch your legs.



Medium touch with eye contact he wants his water bowl refilled or changed.



Heavy touch means he wants to go out to toilet.



I don’t know if I taught him this or he taught me this but it’s literally as clear as him using words what he wants.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My old lab could bring me a beer from the fridge lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 My cat can open doors. Luckily she hasn't figured out how to unlock them yet or we'd never see her again. She also poops in the bathtub when she gets angry. We like to joke that she's about 3 feet from getting it right.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 I was scolding my one cat for scratching at furniture. My other cat (who was sitting beside me getting pet), proceeded to get up, walk over, and swat at her to make her stop and leave. Then came right back and laid back down for me to continue petting her. She disciplined her for me, and it’s happened more than once.

#44 One of my dogs constantly steals whatever toy my other dog has. The one who gets stolen from has learned to bait the other with a toy she doesn't want, so she can have the toy she actually wants back.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 One time, my cat peed in the toilet completely unprompted. I heard the sound of pee, and I ran to the bathroom, ready to yell about not being in the litter box, but he was perched on the toilet, and I was in shock because I never even attempted to train him to do that. My dog knows how to open windows. The lock on one of the living room windows doesn't work, and one day we tried leaving him out of his crate to see if he could handle it. He couldn't. I caught him on the security camera jumping out and running around our yard. I had to leave work to put him inside, and the window was wide open.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 My dog is a big sweetheart and an older girl, she's a 12-year-old corgi, and has never snapped at anyone, bitten, etc. She's honestly more like a lazy cat, she loves to just lay around, eat, and sleep haha. A couple months ago, we went to visit my parents, and as I was in the guest room standing by the bed talking to my husband and my corgi was snuggled up next to him, my mom came in. She was trying to tease me by renacting a scene from a comedy we had all recently watched, by grabbing my arms and raising her voice in a silly way while trying to pull me out of the room.



We only found out this last year that she is bipolar and all the medication various doctors tried to give her over the years didn't work because she had been misdiagnosed. Now that she's finally stable, we are starting to build a much healthier relationship, but I have cPTSD and startle extremely easily, and just her presence can still be triggering.



So when my mom grabbed me suddenly like that, even though she was trying to be funny, I froze and was momentarily terrified. My normally laid-back dog FREAKED OUT, howled in this weird high-pitched way and immediately leapt off the bed to get between my mom and me. I was fine after a second, but I was so impressed how quickly my dog read the situation and understood I felt like I was in danger, then released her inner corgiferocity to protect me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 My cat jumped in my lap and hit the bumper on my controller while I was fighting another player in dark souls. A perfect parry.

#48 I was carrying something heavy and said to my family’s dog, “Excuse me, [name],” and he walked forward to be flush with the wall. I was really impressed that he knew excuse me.

#49 My dumb baby boy cat. One afternoon we were playing on the floor, and I had him pinned on his back. A dark cloud moved across the sun, making the room darker a little, and he looked behind him to see who or what had just blocked the window.



I know it doesn’t seem like much, but this cat was so dumb even the vet called him mentally delayed. So displaying that level of logic (darker = something blocking the light from the window) was amazing to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 My second cat comes and tells me when my first cat is ready to come back inside.

#51 I have two dogs. Spencer and Pepper. Pepper has great recall and is good with other dogs. Spencer is iffy on both counts. If Spencer doesn’t come when I call him or if he gets growls with another dog, pepper goes beserk on him - barking in his face until he stops. She’s like my warden!

#52 I had a dog in Hawaii that had been a hunting dog and had intriguing instincts....she was crazy for avocados (some dogs can actually eat them) and would bury unripe ones all around the yard whenever the tree would go off then she would dog them up months later perfectly ripe.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 My dog’s little brother got lost on wooded hills, went dark, pitch black night. People looking with flashlights for a few hours. Eventually I realised I should let my dog look (that litter all followed him around as puppies before they got owners).



We used to play “Find” where I’d hide his toys, and he seemed to know a lot of names, so - without any real expectation of success - I tried [Find] [brother’s name]. He wouldn’t normally go far from me at night so even if he understood I didn’t think it’d work.



He promptly ran up and down north-south a few times, then did widening circles sniffing the air, then disappeared off into the night. 10 minutes later he ran back with his brother behind him.



It’s really just nudging instinctual behaviour but I found it a remarkable display of abilities that humans don’t possess.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 My dog is the dumbest yet smartest.



She knows what "excuse me" means and will actively move out of your way. I also taught her non verbal commands.



She also doesn't like being on a lead. So you play tricks to get her to go back on one. But those tricks only work once. She's also never fallen for a fake ball throw. And loves helicopters and thunder. And can also undo knots in shoe laces and black bags to then loot whats in the bags.



She's dumb because she gets stuck in places and sometimes forgets she's a dog and tries to occupy the same space as the cats or bulldozers her way though people.

#55 My cat Kipo takes care of the stray kittens.

We live out in farmlands, and Kipo himself was a stray that eventually warmed up to me and is now the most cuddly lovey boy I've ever owned.



During the winter, he noticed a stray cat picking at our compost scraps. So he came over to me on the couch and yelled at me to get my attention. Gave me the meow that says "follow me" so I did and he took me to the stray cat which ran as soon as it saw me.



This intelligent little man then would not stop pestering me to follow him again so I did.

He led me to the food, and then to the door.

He actively told me the stray was hungry and to feed it. So I did!



Currently there are 2 kittens in our proximity outside. 1 of them is the stray from winter time. Both are far too nervous to trust humans, however Kipo is like a mom to them. I put food out, he waits out there meowing for them, they come up, he grooms them and makes sure they're fed and will even yell back into the house for more food about it.



He extends the same kindness I showed him to any stray cat he meets and I think that is just the smartest and most empathetic I've ever seen a cat, and I've had quite a few of them in my life.



We are currently trying to get the kittens used to seeing humans so they don't run off immediately, and we can take them in and get them some care. Both our cat boys are chill with them so we know they'll all get along cause they already do. Just waiting for them to trust humans.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 One of my cats would cross the street with the crossing guard from the school. He would sit on the corner until he heard her whistle, then he would stand, and after she put out the sign and traffic had stopped, he would cross.



I also had one who was an empath. She would sit with anyone who was upset but otherwise only sit with me. I have depression and severe anxiety disorder, and she almost never left my lap.



Once, when I was hospitalized for it, my husband snuck her in to see me, and she lept to me the moment she saw me. The nurses convientally "didn't see her" when it happened.



There was a girl in one of the isolation/observation rooms who stopped communicating, would not eat or drink, or take care of her hygiene needs, and just sat on the bed. When my cat saw her, she jumped on her bed and gave her the love she so desperately needed. After that visit, she turned around. She was talking to people, eating and drinking, and started taking care of herself. It was absolutely amazing to watch this girl reconnect with life.



ETA; I have changed the cats I currently have into Pavlov's dogs. They're trained to a specific alarm on my phone when it's feeding time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Our dog trained our cat to not attack her when she came inside. Dog would race in through the back door, cat would be sitting under the table, waiting, and swipe the dog as she ran past. One day I open the door, dog races in and stops in her tracks just before the table. I swear I saw her think "no, I'm not having this" and she walks slowly over to the cat and gently touched noses. Spent about a week making sure to touch noses with the cat when she came inside. If she ever feels the cat is looking a bit fiesty, she does the nose touch. She trained the cat to stop attacking her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Nudged the blind bunny towards me when I was calling her



He's a good boy .

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 She broke out of her leash and jumped out of the car window while stuck in traffic. Turns out she needed to pee really bad and instinctively knew that the no indoor peeing rule also applies to vehicles.

#60 Walking along the river bank and my dog came running to me and back twice, followed him and my more elderly dog had slipped into the river, down a steep bank. Loads of treats for both, it was a Lassie moment.

#61 My dog would always know when someone in the family was coming down with something. Anytime we were getting sick she'd hop on our lap and wouldn't let us get up so we would have to rest. She was the best girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 My dear departed staffy was smart, but also very stubborn. Once we were visiting relatives and before getting back in car I jokingly told her to pee so we can leave. Older relatives jaw dropped when doggie did as asked.



Other time was when I was talking to my SO about how nice it would be to have a cordless iron. Next day I woke up to find my old irons cord chewed to bits. Never before or after had she ever taken electrical cords.

#63 She started barking and continuously come inside, until my mom followed her and found a baby bird fallen from a nest. She put it again in it and she stopped barking. Mission accomplished.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 My cat threw himself between a burglar and me. I was sleeping and the burglar broke in. He howled something fierce, hopped on the bed, and woke me up. The burglar ran off. Best cat ever.

#65 Not my pet but my neighbor’s across the street. She was an English Staffordshire and loved me. She got loose out of her yard and I saw her coming down her driveway to cross the street to greet me all excited, as I was getting out of my car. I was very nervous she was going to run right across the very busy street, nope, she stopped at curb and looked both ways to make sure it was safe then crossed the street! Never seen a dog look both ways to cross the street!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 My roomie's cat Butters imprinted on me by accident and is always by my side. He likes to bring me gifts: cat toys, forks, batteries, the mail, literally anything he can find and carry.



One night I was downstairs watching anime with friends when Butters came down the stairs, dragging one of my slippers with him. The slipper was nearly as big as he was back then!



Maybe 20 minutes passed, we hear thunking on the steps again - and he's bringing me my other slipper.



He knew I needed both! He's done this a few more times and I really hope to record it eventually.

#67 My spaniel will pretend he wants to go out and bark. My husband will leave the sofa to go unlock the back door. The dog will jump into his seat since it's warm and the best spot. My husband will return, annoyed that the dog hasn't followed him. The dog will lie upside down and pretend to be in a deep sleep. Fools him every time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 My dog figured out how to open the fridge and would eat everything inside, including the butter from the butter tray, which she somehow got. This was before cameras were easy to set up, so I have no idea how she did it. We had to bungee cord our fridge closed when we left the house.

#69 Our dog has learned to watch the monitors for our security cameras. When he sees a cat or person on the screen, he will start whining and growling and run to the appropriate door for whatever camera it's on, front yard or back yard, to be let out to give chase.

ADVERTISEMENT