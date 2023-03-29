It wasn’t so long ago that animals weren’t seen as particularly bright beings. Except for maybe chimps and dolphins - we always knew those guys were up to something (taking over the planet? Forming an itty-bitty dolphin committee? Who knows). But now, thanks to YouTube videos and progress in science, we can be pretty certain that animals are, in fact, sentient beings capable of solving tasks, using tools, and even displaying human-like emotions. Now, that said, not all of them are made equally, and some smart animals are even smarter than the rest. Want to meet the most intelligent animals on planet earth? Well then, you’re in luck, for this is our article dedicated to the smartest animals in the world!

Now, in this nifty smart animals list, you’ll absolutely meet the ones that are the most likely contenders. Think bonobos, chimpanzees, dolphins, and crows. However, some contenders might come as a surprise to you! Did you know that honey badgers are also capable of using tools or that pigeons can recognize themselves as well as memorize and differentiate human faces? Pretty impressive, right? That said, animal intelligence might come off on rather different terms from the ones we share as humans, but if you need a comparison to grasp just how smart some of these most intelligent animals are, most of them are just as capable as 4-to-5-year-old human kids, while some exceed it tremendously! That’s so smart, it’s actually a bit spooky.

