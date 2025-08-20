In the rainforests of Central and South America, the bullet ant uses its strong jaws to capture spiders and crickets. But it is best known for its sting, ranked as the most painful of any insect.



BBC Wildlife notes that entomologist Justin Schmidt gave it the highest score on his sting pain index, comparing it to “walking over flaming charcoal with a 3-inch nail in your heel.” Others say it feels like being shot.



The sting lasts up to 24 hours. Britannica reports that the Sateré-Mawé people of Brazil use the ants in coming-of-age rituals, where boys wear gloves filled with them for 10 minutes, often leaving their arms swollen and trembling for days.



Would you face this ant’s sting as part of a ritual, or avoid it at all costs?

