“I Can’t Unsee It”: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Turns Heads With Dramatic Transformation, Sparks Wild Comparisons

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“Is he wearing a costume or is that him?”

That one question pretty much sums up the internet’s reaction to Dacre Montgomery’s appearance for the premiere of his recent movie.

Viewers found the Stranger Things star so unrecognizable that they came up with comparison after comparison of him with other characters and famous figures.

RELATED:

Highlights Dacre Montgomery debuted a dramatically different look at the premiere of his recent movie 'Faces of Death.'

The film also stars Barbie Ferreira, Charli xcx, Josie Totah, Aaron Holliday, and Jermaine Fowler.

Social media quickly spiraled, with comparisons ranging from “handsome Shrek” to a bronzed Ken doll.

The Stranger Things star previously spoke about why he stepped back from acting for a while.

Dacre Montgomery debuted a dramatically different look at the premiere of his recent movie

Image credits: Netflix

Dacre Montgomery, 31, showed up to promote his recent horror film, Faces of Death, which hit theatres on April 10 this year.

But his face wound up being the spectacle for fans online.

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Netizens couldn’t quite recognize him anymore and compared him to a “handsome Shrek” and a heavily bronzed Ken doll.

Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

“Oh no. What the f*** happened to him?” one asked. Another wrote, “What happened to his uh… face?”

“Dacre looks a hot mess,” said another critic.

Many claimed it was his makeup that contributed to his unrecognizable look.

“Is he wearing a costume or is that him?” one asked online

Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

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“What on gods green earth did the makeup artist do to my man,” read one comment.

“That’s a lot of makeup,” read a second comment, while a third said, “That’s it. He’s lost his bronzer privileges.”

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“This is why the bronzer needs to go down your neck,” read a fourth comment.

Others couldn’t seem to agree on who he looked like, with one saying, “He kinda looks like handsome Shrek.”

Social media quickly spiraled, with comparisons ranging from “handsome Shrek” to a bronzed Ken doll

Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images / Netflix

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“It’s giving human Shrek?” another agreed.

“He looks like Ken, tanning salon edition,” one said.

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Some felt he was in his Zac Efron “era,” and others compared him to deceased right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

“This dude looks like my big toe,” another wrote.

“I can’t be the only that sees Charlie Kirk,” read one comment online.

Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images / Gage Skidmore/Flickr

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Dacre recently spoke about playing a m*rderer named Arthur in his movie Faces of Death, which also stars Barbie Ferreira, Charli xcx, Josie Totah, Aaron Holliday, and Jermaine Fowler.

The film sees Barbie playing the role of a content moderator for a social media platform, who stumbles upon what appear to be re-enactments of the homicides shown in the original 1978 horror film of the same title.

She then tries to thwart the mask-wearing antagonist Arthur, played by Dacre.

Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images / Warner Bros. Pictures

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Barbie and Dacre revealed that the film’s director, Daniel Goldhaber, forbade them from talking to each other before or during the production.

“Not only did we not meet, we didn’t really chat while we were making the film for a variety of different reasons,” Dacre told People.

His co-star also recalled instructions given to her by the film’s director.

The actor plays a masked k*ller named Arthur opposite Barbie Ferreira in Faces of Death

Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

“He was very specific, like, ‘I do not want you and Dacre to chat.’ No small talk,” she told the outlet.

“So it was really such an interesting air of mystery to the whole thing. Like, I had no idea what he was gonna bring to Arthur. I really didn’t wanna know,” she continued. “I wanted to make sure that it was surprising to me in character.”

The Euphoria alum said she found the process “interesting” and recalled being “shushed” if they were found talking to each other.

Image credits: Legendary Pictures

The one thing Dacre found most relatable about k*ller Arthur was his OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder), which is a mental health condition characterized by uncontrollable, recurring thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors (compulsions) that can affect one’s daily life.

“Definitely what was relatable to me about Arthur was just, honestly, the OCD,” he told People. “That’s just definitely my thing. I live with that and I manage it.”

Dacre previously revealed he stepped back from acting because the fame overwhelmed him

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Dacre previously spoke about stepping back from acting after the success of Stranger Things.

“I lost my anonymity overnight and it scared the shit out of me,” the now-31-year-old told The Guardian last year. “That was a big driving force for stepping back.”

The actor said no to nearly every role that came his way for four years until he started receiving scripts he felt compelled to take on.

“I needed to stop and recalibrate,” he added. “I also [knew] that I wanted more and I had more to give.”

“Looks like a shifty waxwork of him,” one commented on his premiere look, while another said, “They did him dirty”

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