Hugh Jackman’s Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Reportedly Makes Surprising Offer To Actor And His New Girlfriend

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Just when it seemed like the dust had settled, Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly making an unexpected move involving her ex-husband Hugh Jackman and his new girlfriend Sutton Foster.

Sources claimed things got awkward after Hugh and Sutton attended the 2026 Met Gala together.

Fans were fuming over their loved-up appearance, claiming it felt like the “final blow” to Deborra.

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Highlights Things got awkward for Deborra-Lee Furness after Hugh Jackman’s recent appearance at the Met Gala with Sutton Foster.

Fans were fuming online, saying, “I lost big respect for him.”

A source claimed Deborra was making an unexpected move with Hugh and Sutton following their appearance.

“It still felt like a knife to the heart seeing them there,” a source said.

Things got awkward for Deborra-Lee Furness after Hugh Jackman’s recent loved-up appearance with his new lover, sources claimed

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

For years, the Met Gala was Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ signature date night, sources claimed.

But earlier this month, the tradition was officially paved over when the X-Men star stepped out with his new love, Sutton Foster.

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Hugh and Sutton confirmed they were in a romantic relationship last year.

Image credits: sheroes3469

“Poor Deborra,” a social media user commented on Hugh and Sutton’s appearance on fashion’s biggest night earlier this year.

“I lost big respect for him,” read a second comment, while a third wrote, “Thumbs down! It’s forever team Debbie over here!!”

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Sources claimed Deborra is finally ready to meet them face-to-face amid reports that the former couple hasn’t been on the best of terms since their split.

Fans were fuming online over Hugh and Sutton’s Met Gala appearance, saying, “I lost big respect for him”

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

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“This isn’t about Deb being angry or wanting to read Sutton the riot act,” an insider told New Idea. “It’s about closure.”

Until the Met Gala, the 70-year-old apparently didn’t want to be in the same room as Sutton.

But now, she feels like it’s something that can put an end to the “awkwardness” and let her “speak her truth,” the source claimed.

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I am still at the Met Gala with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. They look so happy and relaxed. Suck it, antis. They are not breaking up for a long timevto come. pic.twitter.com/jrBc6b8kTO — Littleorca3456 (@littleorca3456) May 17, 2026

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The insider also spoke about how the Met Gala used to be an event that Deborra and Hugh attended hand in hand. They were all smiles when they last posed together on the Met Gala red carpet in 2023.

Seeing Sutton in her place this year, especially with a giant ring that sparked engagement rumors online, was reportedly too much for her to see.

“Deb had been warned Hugh would be appearing with Sutton, but it still felt like a knife to the heart seeing them there,” the source told the outlet.

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“It still felt like a knife to the heart seeing them there,” a source said

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Image credits: GMA

“This was her and Hugh’s ‘big night out’ for the year and they were there side-by-side, just like Sutton is today, just four years ago,” the source continued.

Deborra was hoping her ex-husband would attend the night alone again, just as he did last time in 2024.

“It adds an extra layer of hurt that Hugh’s so willing to pave over their historic nights out with new memories,” the source said.

“Deb is doing well moving on from what was a deeply hurtful betrayal, but seeing Sutton smiling on the arm of Hugh hurts,” they added.

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Image credits: thehughjackman

What was reportedly also hurtful to Deborra was seeing Hugh and Sutton “parade around” New York City together, which was always considered Deborra’s “territory.”

It was like they were “openly flaunting their romance and mingling with all the same people they used to socialise with as a couple, is incredibly painful and humiliating,” the insider said.

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“It might be easier to take if Hugh and Sutton weren’t constantly all over each other,” they continued.

Another source claimed Hugh was not happy with some Hollywood stars “quietly turning against him” and blamed his ex-wife for it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore)

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Earlier this month, sources claimed that Hugh was unhappy about fellow Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts, and Russell Crowe “ditching him for Deb.”

The speculation surfaced after online claims about Nicole avoiding the Sheep Detectives actor at the 2026 Met Gala.

“Hugh’s becoming increasingly angry over the feeling that more and more people in Hollywood are quietly turning against him,” a source was quoted as telling Globe. “He blames Deb for it 100% and says there’s been a steady drip of poison behind the scenes from her and her camp.”

Hugh and Deborra first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli. At the time, Hugh was just starting out after drama school, while she was already a popular star.

They fell in love and tied the knot less than a year later.

For the next 27 years, they served as one of Hollywood’s most admired couples and even became parents to son Oscar and daughter Ava. They announced their split in 2023.

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Sutton was previously married to screenwriter Ted Griffin and reportedly struck up a romance with Hugh on the set of the Broadway musical TheMusic Man. She filed for divorce from Ted in October 2024.

“Deb…it’s finished, over, forget him, he’s not worth your time,” one netizen commented online

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