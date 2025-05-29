“Dumping The Aging Wife”: Hugh Jackman’s Childhood Friend Breaks His Silence On Actor’s Divorce

Hugh Jackman’s childhood friend has pulled back the curtain on the actor’s emotional state amid his messy split with Deborra-Lee Furness.

Gus Worland, who has known the Australian heartthrob for nearly five decades, broke his silence on the actor’s divorce during an appearance on 2GB’s Ben Fordham Live on Thursday, May 29.

Hugh Jackman’s childhood friend pulled back the curtain on the actor’s emotional state

The Australian radio presenter has known Hugh since they were kids at Pymble Public School in Australia.

Gus previously said they have had many adventures together and smoked Cuban cigars together on the set of the 2001 film Swordfish.

They have traveled overseas together and even had a rowdy night at Kirk Douglas’s 100th birthday party.

During his recent appearance on 2GB’s Ben Fordham Live, Gus revealed that he was in New York and met the X-Men star ahead of Deborra-Lee submitting the paperwork for their divorce on May 23.

“No one wants anyone to go through what he is, and he is going through it publicly because of his fame,” said his childhood friend.

Deborra-Lee Furness submitted the paperwork for their divorce on May 23

When they met in New York last month, Gus had been “really strict on” letting Hugh and Deborra-Lee “do what they have had to do.”

“He is fine. He is going along well,” said the longtime friend.

“He is moving on with his life. I hope Deb does as well. They were together for 30 years and have two beautiful kids together,” he added.

Gus said he has been looking out for Hugh and Deborra-Lee’s son Oscar Maximilian Jackman and daughter Ava Eliot Jackman as well.

“I go to their kids and ask them what we can do to make sure they get through this as best as possible,” he said during the interview.

The childhood friend said he recently met Hugh and even spoke to the former couple’s children

Gus spoke about how he became friends with the Deadpool & Wolverine star back in the 70s during a 2021 interview with Stellar magazine.

“At age five at Pymble Public School, the teacher goes, ‘OK, grab someone by the hand.’ I get Wolverine,” he said.

“He’s generous, caring, and loving; we’ve been best friends for almost 49 years, and we’re real with each other,” he added.

“We’ve been best friends for almost 49 years, and we’re real with each other,” Gus previously said

The best friend’s comments about Hugh’s separation came on the heels of the actor’s recent Instagram post, which some thought was a message to Deborra-Lee.

The Greatest Showman actor shared a video of himself performing a skipping routine as part of his show Hugh Jackman Live From New York With Love.

The song playing in the background of the clip was NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye.

The hit song featured in the movie Deadpool & Wolverine, but viewers questioned the timing of it.

“Finally,” he wrote in the caption.

The video was shared on the very same day Deborra-Lee released a statement about the heartbreak she experienced with the end of her 27-year-long marriage.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

“It’s a profound wound that cuts deep,” she added.

Gus’ statements came shortly after Deborra-Lee shared a statement about her heartbreak

The Australian actress said her belief in “a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance,” helped her “navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

The Australian actress said she “gained much knowledge and wisdom” from her separation from the superhero actor.

Even though the process came with “hurt,” she believes such experiences can lead to good over time.

“It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values, and boundaries is liberation and freedom,” she told the outlet.

The Australian actress insisted that “none of this is personal”

She concluded her statement by saying, “None of this is personal,” and everyone is on their “individual journeys.”

“The relationships in our lives are not random,” she continued. “We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves…I remain grateful.”

Hugh and Deborra-Lee tied the knot in 1996, less than a year after they met on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli.

They announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

Deborra-Lee believed her estranged husband was having an “emotional affair” with his Music Man co-star Sutton Foster and felt “betrayed,” a source told the Daily Mail earlier this year.

Hugh’s alleged affair with Sutton Foster has been making headlines for months

In light of Deborra-Lee officially filing for divorce last week, an insider said she was “pleased” with the “handsome spousal support payment.”

“There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement, but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure,” the source told the outlet.

“There is not going to be any drama with this; it gives closure that she needed,” they added.

“Dumping the aging wife is common practice for men who want to spice it up…” a social media user commented

