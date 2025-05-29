Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Dumping The Aging Wife”: Hugh Jackman’s Childhood Friend Breaks His Silence On Actor’s Divorce
Hugh Jackman with a childhood friend outdoors, both smiling and posing for a selfie on a sunny day.
“Dumping The Aging Wife”: Hugh Jackman’s Childhood Friend Breaks His Silence On Actor’s Divorce

Hugh Jackman’s childhood friend has pulled back the curtain on the actor’s emotional state amid his messy split with Deborra-Lee Furness.

Gus Worland, who has known the Australian heartthrob for nearly five decades, broke his silence on the actor’s divorce during an appearance on 2GB’s Ben Fordham Live on Thursday, May 29.

  • Gus Worland, who has known Hugh Jackman since childhood, spoke about the actor’s emotional state.
  • He said Hugh is going through something “no one wants anyone to go through.”
  • His comments came a day after Deborra-Lee Furness shared a statement about “the traumatic journey of betrayal.”
  • Deborra-Lee submitted the paperwork for her divorce from Hugh on May 23.

He said Hugh is going through something “no one wants anyone to go through.”

    Hugh Jackman’s childhood friend pulled back the curtain on the actor’s emotional state

    Hugh Jackman smiling indoors at a table, childhood friend breaks silence on actor's divorce and aging wife rumors.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    The Australian radio presenter has known Hugh since they were kids at Pymble Public School in Australia.

    Gus previously said they have had many adventures together and smoked Cuban cigars together on the set of the 2001 film Swordfish.

    They have traveled overseas together and even had a rowdy night at Kirk Douglas’s 100th birthday party.

    Man with glasses and stubble wearing a black sweater, seated and smiling gently in a close-up selfie.

    Image credits: gusworland

    During his recent appearance on 2GB’s Ben Fordham Live, Gus revealed that he was in New York and met the X-Men star ahead of Deborra-Lee submitting the paperwork for their divorce on May 23.

    “No one wants anyone to go through what he is, and he is going through it publicly because of his fame,” said his childhood friend.

    Deborra-Lee Furness submitted the paperwork for their divorce on May 23

    Woman with platinum blonde hair wearing a black patterned dress, related to Hugh Jackman divorce and aging wife discussion.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    When they met in New York last month, Gus had been “really strict on” letting Hugh and Deborra-Lee “do what they have had to do.”

    “He is fine. He is going along well,” said the longtime friend.

    “He is moving on with his life. I hope Deb does as well. They were together for 30 years and have two beautiful kids together,” he added.

    Gus said he has been looking out for Hugh and Deborra-Lee’s son Oscar Maximilian Jackman and daughter Ava Eliot Jackman as well.

    “I go to their kids and ask them what we can do to make sure they get through this as best as possible,” he said during the interview.

    The childhood friend said he recently met Hugh and even spoke to the former couple’s children

    Hugh Jackman with his childhood friend outdoors, both smiling and posing for a casual selfie, news on actor's divorce.

    Image credits: gusworland

    Gus spoke about how he became friends with the Deadpool & Wolverine star back in the 70s during a 2021 interview with Stellar magazine.

    “At age five at Pymble Public School, the teacher goes, ‘OK, grab someone by the hand.’ I get Wolverine,” he said.

    “He’s generous, caring, and loving; we’ve been best friends for almost 49 years, and we’re real with each other,” he added.

    “We’ve been best friends for almost 49 years, and we’re real with each other,” Gus previously said

    The best friend’s comments about Hugh’s separation came on the heels of the actor’s recent Instagram post, which some thought was a message to Deborra-Lee.

    The Greatest Showman actor shared a video of himself performing a skipping routine as part of his show Hugh Jackman Live From New York With Love.

    The song playing in the background of the clip was NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye.

    The hit song featured in the movie Deadpool & Wolverine, but viewers questioned the timing of it.

    “Finally,” he wrote in the caption.

    Hugh Jackman with childhood friends, smiling and embracing during a casual indoor gathering.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    The video was shared on the very same day Deborra-Lee released a statement about the heartbreak she experienced with the end of her 27-year-long marriage.

    “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

    “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep,” she added.

    Gus’ statements came shortly after Deborra-Lee shared a statement about her heartbreak

    Two young men outdoors with one wearing a cap, related to Hugh Jackman’s childhood friend discussing actor's divorce.

    Image credits: gusworland

    The Australian actress said her belief in “a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance,” helped her “navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

    The Australian actress said she “gained much knowledge and wisdom” from her separation from the superhero actor.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Gus Worland (@gusworland)

    Even though the process came with “hurt,” she believes such experiences can lead to good over time.

    “It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values, and boundaries is liberation and freedom,” she told the outlet.

    The Australian actress insisted that “none of this is personal”

    Hugh Jackman and a woman posing indoors, dressed in black outfits, related to actor's divorce news discussion.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    She concluded her statement by saying, “None of this is personal,” and everyone is on their “individual journeys.”

    “The relationships in our lives are not random,” she continued. “We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves…I remain grateful.”

    Hugh and Deborra-Lee tied the knot in 1996, less than a year after they met on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli.

    They announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

    Deborra-Lee believed her estranged husband was having an “emotional affair” with his Music Man co-star Sutton Foster and felt “betrayed,” a source told the Daily Mail earlier this year.

    Hugh’s alleged affair with Sutton Foster has been making headlines for months

    Hugh Jackman smiling with a woman, his childhood friend breaking silence on actor's divorce news.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    In light of Deborra-Lee officially filing for divorce last week, an insider said she was “pleased” with the “handsome spousal support payment.”

    “There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement, but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure,” the source told the outlet.

    “There is not going to be any drama with this; it gives closure that she needed,” they added.

    “Dumping the aging wife is common practice for men who want to spice it up…” a social media user commented

    Comment from Liliana Palejko accusing Hugh Jackman of cheating and addressing his divorce and relationship issues.

    Comment on betrayal in relationships, related to Hugh Jackman’s divorce and dumping the aging wife discussion.

    Comment on social media discussing dumping the aging wife in relation to Hugh Jackman’s divorce news.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Hugh Jackman’s divorce and reactions from his childhood friend.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Hugh Jackman’s divorce, mentioning moving on and a head start.

    Comment from Maya Bel discussing Hugh Jackman’s divorce and allegations of cheating in a social media post.

    Comment discussing Hugh Jackman’s divorce, mental health standards, and celebrity reputation in a social media post.

    Comment on Hugh Jackman’s divorce mentioning marriages fail, highlighting discussion around dumping aging wife.

    Comment on social media about moving on, related to Hugh Jackman’s divorce from his aging wife.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing people's changing lives related to Hugh Jackman’s divorce news.

    Comment from Glynis Hannam expressing support for the aging wife amid Hugh Jackman’s divorce news.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
