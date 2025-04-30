Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fans Urge Hugh Jackman To “Stay Away” From Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively
Hugh Jackman hugging a man in glasses while fans urge Hugh Jackman to stay away from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.
Celebrities, News

Fans Urge Hugh Jackman To “Stay Away” From Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively

Fans have advised Hugh Jackman to distance himself from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively amid their highly publicized legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Last December, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin, her It Ends With Us co-star and director, alleging se*ual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

Justin then counter-sued Blake and Ryan for $400 million, accusing the couple of defamation and civil extortion.

  • Hugh Jackman expressed support for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively by attending Blake’s screening of 'Another Simple Favor.'
  • The Hollywood couple is currently involved in a legal dispute with Blake’s 'It Ends With Us' co-star, Justin Baldoni.
  • Blake has accused Justin of s*xual harassment, and he has countersued the couple, alleging defamation and civil extortion.

All parties deny the allegations made against them. A trial date for the case has been set for March 9, 2026.

    Fans took issue with Hugh Jackman showing support for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively amid their legal dispute with Justin Baldoni
    Hugh Jackman smiling at a stadium wearing a tan suit and blue shirt and tie as fans urge him to stay away from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

    While some questioned whether the couple’s A-list friends would stand by their side before a judge reviewed the evidence, Hugh showed his loyalty to Ryan by attending the screening of Blake’s new film, Another Simple Favor.

    The Australian actor took to Instagram to share a photo that showed him smiling with Ryan and Wolverine producer Shawn Levy.

    “We 3. Simple as that,” he captioned the post on Tuesday (April 29).

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds posing together at an event with fans urging Hugh Jackman to stay away from them.

    Fans were critical of the gesture of support, with some expressing concern that being around the couple could harm his career, and others judging the Tony winner for maintaining the friendship.

    “You look great together, but Ryan is trouble. Might wanna stay away from that side for a while,” one person penned. “The more I hear about him and Blake, the more a break is needed if you want to keep your head above water.”

    Someone else agreed, writing, “Was a huge fan of them but after spending time going through the legal filings, the evidence is quite clear. Very close to unfollowing HJ as well…very disappointing that he is co-signing this behavior.”

    The friends worked together on Deadpool & Wolverine 

    Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman holding microphones onstage with a heart-shaped background and fans urging Jackman to stay away.

    “Hugh Cheatman has been part of the bullying and campaign against Justin from the beginning. Hugh and Ryan are birds of the cheating, lying feather,” said a third.

    “Imma pretend I didn’t see this,” wrote a separate user.

    Hugh and Ryan reunited at the premiere of Blake Lively’s new film, Another Simple Favor

    @voguemagazine#BlakeLively was joined by #RyanReynolds, #StanleyTucci, #EmilyBlunt, #HughJackman and #ShawnLevy at tonight’s #AnotherSimpleFavor premiere. In anticipation of the sequel’s release, tap the link in bio for 123 thoughts one Vogue writer had while rewatching #ASimpleFavor♬ original sound – Vogue


    However, others defended the Greatest Showman star, emphasizing that it is up to a judge to determine what truly happened between the couple and Justin Baldoni.

    “Telling someone to drop their friends, when you don’t even know anyone in the situation you are talking about…That’s pretty messed up,” one person wrote.

    “Thank you for being with Ryan no matter what,” shared another fan.

    An additional commenter chimed in: “Blake and Ryan haven’t done anything, you are only seeing what [Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan] Freedman wants you to see.”

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively greeting each other warmly while Hugh Jackman watches at a film event.

    Months after rumors of a feud between Blake and Justin swirled online, the actress sued her co-star for s*xual harassment and a subsequent smear campaign.

    She alleged that the 41-year-old exhibited “disturbing” and “unprofessional” behavior on set and, after filming was complete, launched a retaliatory smear campaign against her.

    According to the Gossip Girl star, Justin “improvised physical intimacy that had not been rehearsed, choreographed or discussed with Ms. Lively, with no intimacy coordinator involved.”

    Fans are concerned about the Australian actor maintaining his friendship with Ryan and Blake amid the controversy

    Hugh Jackman standing with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively fans urge Hugh Jackman to stay away from them.

    Image credits: blakelively

    @cinemablend No favors, just four best friends always showing up for each other 🫶 ICYMI: Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy joined Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds on the red carpet for the “Another Simple Favor” (🎥: Getty Images) #blakelively#hughjackman#ryanreynolds#shawnlevy#anothersimplefavor#celebrity#celebrities♬ warm – Ariana Grande


    He allegedly “arrived unannounced” at Blake’s trailer while she was “topless and having body makeup removed by makeup artists” and spoke “often” of his “previous p*rnography addiction,” which Blake found “disrespectful and disturbing.”

    Bryan Freedman, Justin’s lawyer, said the allegations are “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt” and that Blake took legal action to “fix her negative reputation.”

    Justin accused the Hollywood couple of using their power to “destroy” him.

    Justin Baldoni counter-sued Ryan and Blake after the actress accused him of harassment and of launching a retaliatory smear campaign

    Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman engaged in a playful outdoor conversation as fans urge to stay away from Blake Lively.

    “Though Lively claimed Baldoni was the one smearing her, the reality is that it was Lively and her team who carefully planned and implemented a vile smear campaign against Baldoni and [his production company] Wayfarer to deflect attention and blame for Lively’s disastrous misjudgments,” the actor’s lawsuit states.

    The legal dispute indirectly involved Taylor Swift, one of Blake’s closest friends, as Justin alleged he had been “pressured” to accept Blake’s rewriting of a scene by her, her husband, and a “mega-celebrity friend” later identified as Taylor.

    Hugh Jackman and another man hugging at an event, fans urge Hugh Jackman to stay away from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

    @afrazexplores Hugh Jackman Makes Appearance to Support Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere in NYC #hugh#hughjackman#blakelively#ryanreynolds#anothersimplefavor#celebrity#entertainment#afrazexplores♬ original sound – Afraz Explores


    Blake reportedly texted Justin, referring to herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, and Taylor and Ryan as her protective “dragons.”

    Unlike Hugh, Taylor seems to have distanced herself from Blake and Ryan amid the scandal.

    A source close to the pop star told TMZ that she was baffled to be called a “dragon” by Blake, adding, “It’s weird to say that about a friend.”

    Another insider told Page Six that “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation” and that she “was pissed about the extent to which she was involved.”

    “We 3. Simple as that,” Hugh captioned a post showing him smiling with Ryan and Wolverine producer Shawn Levy

    Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds smiling together with a friend, fans urge Hugh Jackman to stay away from Ryan Reynolds.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    The Grammy winner, who is the godmother to Blake and Ryan’s daughters, did not invite her friend of ten years to watch the Super Bowl from her luxury suite and has not been seen with her since the alleged texts were made public.

    Her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has unfollowed Ryan on Instagram.

    Taylor could be subpoenaed to be questioned under oath as part of the case, as per The Daily Mail.

    Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds signing posters together, as fans urge Hugh Jackman to stay away from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

    Furthermore, a source told the tabloid that Hugh “will be deposed” before the trial, as Justin’s legal team wants to get “the full scope of Reynolds’ conduct” during the time that It Ends With Us was filming.

    “As Ryan’s good friend, who starred in the film and was with Blake and Ryan many times in private during that time, his deposition will likely be crucial. They are not going to leave any stone unturned.”

    “Hugh chose to involve himself,” one person commented, while others voiced their opinions about the case

    Comment from Lynne Smith responding to fans urging Hugh Jackman to stay away from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

    Comment by Christy Patterson discussing loyalty in a civil dispute, mentioning best friends and a non-murder case.

    Comment on social media about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman highlighting fan reactions urging them to stay apart.

    Comment from Sophie Rebecca Howard criticizing Hugh Jackman, mentioning Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively support discussion among fans.

    Comment urging caution about interactions between Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively shared on social media post.

    Comment by Jude Sanchez criticizing a controlling husband connected to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment urging Hugh Jackman to stay away from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively due to personal opinions.

    Comment urging Hugh Jackman to stay away from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in a social media post.

    Comment criticizing Hugh Jackman for participating in a Nicepool skit, comparing him to his bestie in a negative way.

    Social media comment discussing fans urging Hugh Jackman to stay away from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

    Comment by Sue Ellen Tracy on social media expressing opinion about Hugh Jackman involving himself amid fan urges.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    1 hour ago

    Another story where BP looked for trash talking tweets to make this into a thing. BP could just have easily looked for tweets supporting the couple.

