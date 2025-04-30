Fans Urge Hugh Jackman To “Stay Away” From Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have advised Hugh Jackman to distance himself from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively amid their highly publicized legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Last December, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin, her It Ends With Us co-star and director, alleging se*ual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

Justin then counter-sued Blake and Ryan for $400 million, accusing the couple of defamation and civil extortion.

Share icon Fans took issue with Hugh Jackman showing support for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively amid their legal dispute with Justin Baldoni



While some questioned whether the couple’s A-list friends would stand by their side before a judge reviewed the evidence, Hugh showed his loyalty to Ryan by attending the screening of Blake’s new film, Another Simple Favor.

The Australian actor took to Instagram to share a photo that showed him smiling with Ryan and Wolverine producer Shawn Levy.

“We 3. Simple as that,” he captioned the post on Tuesday (April 29).

Fans were critical of the gesture of support, with some expressing concern that being around the couple could harm his career, and others judging the Tony winner for maintaining the friendship.

“You look great together, but Ryan is trouble. Might wanna stay away from that side for a while,” one person penned. “The more I hear about him and Blake, the more a break is needed if you want to keep your head above water.”

Someone else agreed, writing, “Was a huge fan of them but after spending time going through the legal filings, the evidence is quite clear. Very close to unfollowing HJ as well…very disappointing that he is co-signing this behavior.”

The friends worked together on Deadpool & Wolverine

Image credits: thehughjackman

“Hugh Cheatman has been part of the bullying and campaign against Justin from the beginning. Hugh and Ryan are birds of the cheating, lying feather,” said a third.

“Imma pretend I didn’t see this,” wrote a separate user.

Hugh and Ryan reunited at the premiere of Blake Lively’s new film, Another Simple Favor



However, others defended the Greatest Showman star, emphasizing that it is up to a judge to determine what truly happened between the couple and Justin Baldoni.

“Telling someone to drop their friends, when you don’t even know anyone in the situation you are talking about…That’s pretty messed up,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for being with Ryan no matter what,” shared another fan.

An additional commenter chimed in: “Blake and Ryan haven’t done anything, you are only seeing what [Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan] Freedman wants you to see.”

Months after rumors of a feud between Blake and Justin swirled online, the actress sued her co-star for s*xual harassment and a subsequent smear campaign.

She alleged that the 41-year-old exhibited “disturbing” and “unprofessional” behavior on set and, after filming was complete, launched a retaliatory smear campaign against her.

According to the Gossip Girl star, Justin “improvised physical intimacy that had not been rehearsed, choreographed or discussed with Ms. Lively, with no intimacy coordinator involved.”

Fans are concerned about the Australian actor maintaining his friendship with Ryan and Blake amid the controversy

Image credits: blakelively

He allegedly “arrived unannounced” at Blake’s trailer while she was “topless and having body makeup removed by makeup artists” and spoke “often” of his “previous p*rnography addiction,” which Blake found “disrespectful and disturbing.”

Bryan Freedman, Justin’s lawyer, said the allegations are “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt” and that Blake took legal action to “fix her negative reputation.”

Justin accused the Hollywood couple of using their power to “destroy” him.

Justin Baldoni counter-sued Ryan and Blake after the actress accused him of harassment and of launching a retaliatory smear campaign

Image credits: thehughjackman

“Though Lively claimed Baldoni was the one smearing her, the reality is that it was Lively and her team who carefully planned and implemented a vile smear campaign against Baldoni and [his production company] Wayfarer to deflect attention and blame for Lively’s disastrous misjudgments,” the actor’s lawsuit states.

The legal dispute indirectly involved Taylor Swift, one of Blake’s closest friends, as Justin alleged he had been “pressured” to accept Blake’s rewriting of a scene by her, her husband, and a “mega-celebrity friend” later identified as Taylor.

Image credits: Raymond Hall/GC Images



Blake reportedly texted Justin, referring to herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, and Taylor and Ryan as her protective “dragons.”

Unlike Hugh, Taylor seems to have distanced herself from Blake and Ryan amid the scandal.

A source close to the pop star told TMZ that she was baffled to be called a “dragon” by Blake, adding, “It’s weird to say that about a friend.”

Another insider told Page Six that “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation” and that she “was pissed about the extent to which she was involved.”

“We 3. Simple as that,” Hugh captioned a post showing him smiling with Ryan and Wolverine producer Shawn Levy

Image credits: thehughjackman

The Grammy winner, who is the godmother to Blake and Ryan’s daughters, did not invite her friend of ten years to watch the Super Bowl from her luxury suite and has not been seen with her since the alleged texts were made public.

Her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has unfollowed Ryan on Instagram.

Taylor could be subpoenaed to be questioned under oath as part of the case, as per The Daily Mail.

Image credits: thehughjackman

Furthermore, a source told the tabloid that Hugh “will be deposed” before the trial, as Justin’s legal team wants to get “the full scope of Reynolds’ conduct” during the time that It Ends With Us was filming.

“As Ryan’s good friend, who starred in the film and was with Blake and Ryan many times in private during that time, his deposition will likely be crucial. They are not going to leave any stone unturned.”

“Hugh chose to involve himself,” one person commented, while others voiced their opinions about the case

