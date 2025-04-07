Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Ex-Wife Slams His New Romance, Hugh Jackman Steps Out With 95-Year-Old Date
Celebrities, News

After Ex-Wife Slams His New Romance, Hugh Jackman Steps Out With 95-Year-Old Date

Hollywood hunk Hugh Jackman was spotted with a new date while attending a Broadway show on Thursday, April 3. 

Jackman’s outing with his senior friend Pat Schoenfeld comes after his ex-wife’s stern words about his new romance with Broadway star Sutton Foster.

RELATED:

    Hugh Jackman steps out with a 95-year-old date amid ex-wife drama 

    Hugh Jackman smiling in a casual setting, wearing a dark shirt beside a brick wall.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Man in a black tuxedo standing in a modern room, looking at the camera.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    The Wolverine star, 56, attended the opening night of fellow actor George Clooney’s Broadway debut with Schoenfeld, 95. Hugh Jackman walked arm-in-arm with Schoenfeld on the way to the venue.

    Highlights
    • Hugh Jackman steps out with 95-year-old friend Pat Schoenfeld at George Clooney's Broadway debut.
    • The outing comes shortly after Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness's claims, saying his new romance with Sutton Foster "won't last."
    • Despite controversy, insiders claim Jackman and Foster are "madly in love" in their relationship post-divorce.

    Pat Schoenfeld is a long-time friend of Jackman’s. Following his separation from his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, the actor spent Christmas Eve 2023 with Schoenfeld. 

    Schoenfeld, a ceramic artist, is the widow of the esteemed Broadway theatre owner and producer Gerald Schoenfeld, who also contributed as an executive producer to the 2019’s On Broadway.

    Jackman looked dapper while attending George Clooney’s Broadway debut

    Hugh Jackman in formal attire, with an elderly woman, standing on steps at an event.

    Image credits: Rex Features / Vida Press

    Jackman attended Clooney’s adaptation of Good Night, And Good Luck at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York, a play based on the 2005 film starring Clooney himself. The actor looked dapper in a black suit, matching it with a white shirt, a black tie, aand lace-up shoes while Schoenfeld donned a white ensemble and silver shoes.

    Sharing photos from the evening on his social media, the actor wrote, “What a sensational night at the theatre with my dear, dear friend Pat Schoenfeld!!”

    “Good Night, and Good Luck is not to be missed. Huge congrats to George and the entire cast and crew. Buckle up indeed! Thank you to Marie for looking after us,” he added. The actor’s fans rushed to the comments to praise the pair’s Broadway date. 

    Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness believes his new romance with Foster won’t last

    Instagram comment praising Hugh Jackman for a lovely evening image, sharing heart emoji and positive vibes.

    Instagram comment praising Hugh Jackman and a 95-year-old for enjoying a theater evening together.

    Comment expressing happiness about enjoying good company, with supportive emojis.

    The photos come shortly after Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness’s bombshell claims that his new romance with girlfriend Sutton Foster, 50, “won’t last.” According to an insider speaking to Radar Online, Furness, 69, believes the “surprise romance” will last “just one year before it collapses.” 

    The insider also said that “Debs can spot a midlife crisis from miles away, and she knows Hugh better than anyone.”

    Furness thinks the passion and novelty of Jackman’s relationship will fade

    Man in a black suit with a woman in a black sequined dress, smiling at a formal event.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    “He’s needy and he will cry on Sutton’s shoulder and try to help her solve her problems, but he won’t give her space – and that’s just the beginning of why it won’t work out, in her opinion,” they added.

    “The passion and novelty of their formerly under-wraps romance will fade, along with those love hormones!”

    According to insiders, Jackman and Foster are “madly in love”

    Man in a jacket taking a selfie with a woman in sunglasses by the water, smiling and enjoying a sunny day.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Hugh Jackman outdoors in sunglasses and blue polo, posing with a woman against a scenic background.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were first romantically linked in October 2024, and are said to be “madly in love” and “committed” to taking the next steps in their relationship. An insider told US Weekly, “It felt like the right time as their relationship has gotten stronger.”

    “They’ve known each other for so long that it’s easy to fall into the next stage of their relationship,” they added. The source also shared that while the couple is not officially living together, they are spending a lot of time together.

    Having met while performing on Broadway’s The Music Man in 2022, the couple’s relationship faced scrutiny from Furness and fans who believe Jackman started his romance with Foster while he was still married. According to reports, Sutton has “been blindsided by the public attention” and scrutiny the couple has faced since they went public.

    Furness believes she is “entitled” to more money after Jackman’s new relationship went public amid divorce

    A man in glasses and a woman smiling indoors, focusing on new romance.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Jackman and Furness first announced the end of their 27-year marriage in a surprising statement in September 2023. However, the couple’s split has reportedly taken an ugly turn as Furness believes she is “entitled” to more money than they previously agreed on, as she feels betrayed by the actor’s alleged affair.

    Her insistence on getting a bigger chunk of their estimated $250 million fortune is in part fueled by the shady beginning of his romance with Foster. “While he didn’t physically cheat on her with Sutton, Deborra-Lee believes they were having an emotional affair and she feels he betrayed her,” an insider told Daily Mail

    She thus “feels entitled to more money than Hugh is willing to offer,” they added. According to reports, Furness is now using the fact that Jackman is still married and involved with another woman against him.

    Despite affair claims, sources close to Jackman state there was no overlap between the two relationships

    Person taking a mirror selfie in yellow shirt with "Dare to be Happy" written on mirror, reflecting joy and positivity.

    Image credits: suttonlenore

    Man in suit with a woman in a floral dress, posing happily together, emphasizing new romance.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Jackman and Furness share two children from their marriage, a son, Oscar Maximilian, 24, and a daughter, Ava Eliot, 19. The couple’s nearly three-decade-long marriage first started to fall apart during COVID. This was also around the same time Jackman got close to his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster. 

    At the time, Foster was married to her ex-husband Ted Griffin. The couple divorced in September 2024. Despite claims of an affair, sources close to Jackman also stated that there was no overlap with his relationships with Furness and Foster.

    Netizens commented on Jackman’s Broadway date with Pat Schoenfeld

    Nicole Wells comments humorously on Hugh Jackman's new romance, expressing envy of the 95-year-old date.

    Comment praising Hugh Jackman for bringing joy to a 95-year-old companion, highlighting latter-life enjoyment.

    Comment from Rebecca wishing good luck, mentions best friends.

    Comment from Cheryl Roarke: 'Looking gorgeous at 95,' about a 95-year-old date with Hugh Jackman.

    Anna-nina Kovalenko comments, 'Actually the lady is pretty,' on Hugh Jackman's 95-year-old date.

    Sandra Melson comments on Hugh Jackman's new romance, wishing his former wife healing and new love.

    Pippa Taylor comments on relationships: "I know breakups are hard, but DLF maybe needs to move on.

    A Facebook comment discussing the end of a relationship, reflecting on moving on and sadness.

    Comment from a fan, stating 'Deb is just jealous', in context of Hugh Jackman's new romance.

    Comment on Hugh Jackman's romance, mentioning an ex-wife and current love interest.

    People Also Ask

    • What are some of the Broadway roles played by Hugh Jackman? Hugh Jackman has portrayed various characters on Broadway, including The Man in The River in 2014, himself in Broadway to Oz in 2015, and Professor Harold Hill in The Music Man from 2021 to 2023.

    • Did Hugh Jackman's ex-wife suspect anything with his Broadway co-star before they parted ways? According to an insider, Deborra-Lee Furness had suspicions about his relationship with Broadway co-star Sutton Foster before their separation in 2023.

    • Why did Hugh Jackman and his wife choose to adopt kids? Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, opted to adopt their children after experiencing difficulties with natural conception and unsuccessful IVF attempts.
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
