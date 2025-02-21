Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“The Passion Will Fade”: Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster “Happy And Relieved” Amid Ex’s Prediction
Celebrities, News

“The Passion Will Fade”: Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster “Happy And Relieved” Amid Ex’s Prediction

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are madly in love despite his ex, Deborra-Lee Furness, allegedly putting an expiration date on their relationship.

Hugh and Sutton confirmed their romance in January when they were photographed holding hands during a dinner date in Santa Monica. A few weeks later, they were spotted kissing during another outing.

  • Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are "relieved" to have finally confirmed their relationship, an insider said.
  • People speculate that they got together while working on 'The Music Man' Broadway production, when they were both married.
  • Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh's ex-wife of 27 years, allegedly gave his new love 12 months.

While the two are not living together, an insider told Us Weekly that they’ve been “spending a lot of time together” and are “relieved and happy” to finally be out of hiding.

    Deborra-Lee Furness has allegedly set an expiration date on Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s friends-to-lovers saga
    Two people smiling, dressed formally, at an event, feeling happy and relieved.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

    The actors became friends while working on the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man. At the time, Hugh was with Deborra, and Sutton was married to screenwriter Ted Griffin.

    Their friendship blossomed into a romantic connection, with rumors of them dating beginning in October 2024. According to thesource, January felt like the “right time” to confirm the relationship, as their love has recently “gotten stronger.”

    “They’re not rushing into marriage but are committed to taking the next steps together,” another insider added.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling in elegant attire, conveying happiness and relief.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    However, Deborra-Lee is certain it won’t last, a source close to the actress toldRadarOnline. She predicts the couple will be over in 12 months.

    “Debs can spot a mid-life crisis from miles away, and she knows Hugh better than anyone.”

    One of the reasons for the potential split will be Hugh’s personality, the insider claimed. “He’s needy, and he will cry on Sutton’s shoulder and try to help her solve her problems, but he won’t give her space – and that’s just the beginning of why it won’t work out, in her opinion.”

    An insider said Deborra-Lee, who was married to Hugh for 27 years, believes “passion will fade”

    A person sitting on a chair in dim lighting, hands clasped, conveying a contemplative mood.

    Image credits: Roadshow Films

    Deborra-Lee allegedly predicts that the honeymoon phase will soon be over for the former co-stars, asSutton won’t tolerate Hugh’s “neediness.”

    “The passion and novelty of this once secretive affair will fade, along with those love hormones.”

    Hugh andDeborra-Lee met on the set of the Australian show Correlli in 1995 and tied the knot the following year.

    In September 2023, the Aussie actors announced that they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

    Man in a restaurant holding a pink drink, wearing a white shirt and glasses, looking pleased.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the couple shared in a joint statement.

    “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

    They concluded by asking for privacy as their family “navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

    Hugh and Deborra-Lee share two children: Oscar and Ava.

    Sutton filed for divorce from Ted in October 2024, ending their 10-year marriage. They share a daughter, Emily.

    Sutton and Hugh confirmed their relationship in January

    Person in a dressing room mirror, smiling and taking a selfie. "Dare to be happy" written on the mirror.

    Image credits: suttonlenore

    Their romance has been marred by speculation aboutinfidelity, with some believing they got together while working on the play before separating from their respective spouses.

    An insider previously told Us Weekly that the relationship was “Broadway’s worst-kept secret.”

    “Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced.

    “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

    The actors worked together on the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man

    Two people smiling and hugging, wearing intricately embroidered costumes, exuding happiness and relief.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    The Music Man revival ran for 11 months on Broadway. In June 2022, Sutton gushed about her close friendship with theWolverine actor, saying they were spending time with each other’s families.

    “He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true,” she toldVogue.

    “He disarms everyone, and he doesn’t make anything about him. And he’s now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise because you usually go into these things thinking, Well, I hope we get along. But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It’s really fun to meet new friends after 40.”

    While some people supported Hugh’s new relationship, others empathized with Deborra-Lee

    Comment on Jackman as a narcissist, questioning his relationships.

    Comment expressing hope for appreciation amid ex’s prediction discussion.

    Comment by Geoff Fishpool on prediction, expressing disagreement and urging to move on.

    Comment by Wilhelmina Pittard stating, "She needs to get on with her life.

    A comment expressing dislike for Hugh Jackman's movies.

    Comment about age difference with Hugh Jackman's ex, urging Deborra to find someone her own age.

    Comment praising Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, mentioning they look happy.

    Text message with Gail Campbell expressing skepticism.

    Comment discussing Hugh Jackman and related personal opinions.

    Comment by Judith Judy Bourke: "She is jealous they are done.

    Text message discussing dissent behavior prediction.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    heatheratwood_1 avatar
    BeKind&Rewind
    BeKind&Rewind
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My ex walked out almost 4 years ago (after 28 years of marriage) and now that he has his head back on straight, he wants his old life back. See ya, wouldn't want to be ya! The grass is ALWAYS greener.

    sergiobicerra_1 avatar
    Sergio Bicerra
    Sergio Bicerra
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're the laziest person I know. It took you 28 years to get rid of the trash? Gooooosh!

