“The Passion Will Fade”: Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster “Happy And Relieved” Amid Ex’s Prediction

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are madly in love despite his ex, Deborra-Lee Furness, allegedly putting an expiration date on their relationship.

Hugh and Sutton confirmed their romance in January when they were photographed holding hands during a dinner date in Santa Monica. A few weeks later, they were spotted kissing during another outing.

Highlights Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are "relieved" to have finally confirmed their relationship, an insider said.

People speculate that they got together while working on 'The Music Man' Broadway production, when they were both married.

Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh's ex-wife of 27 years, allegedly gave his new love 12 months.

While the two are not living together, an insider told Us Weekly that they’ve been “spending a lot of time together” and are “relieved and happy” to finally be out of hiding.

RELATED:

Share icon Deborra-Lee Furness has allegedly set an expiration date on Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s friends-to-lovers saga



Image credits: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

The actors became friends while working on the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man. At the time, Hugh was with Deborra, and Sutton was married to screenwriter Ted Griffin.

Their friendship blossomed into a romantic connection, with rumors of them dating beginning in October 2024. According to thesource, January felt like the “right time” to confirm the relationship, as their love has recently “gotten stronger.”

“They’re not rushing into marriage but are committed to taking the next steps together,” another insider added.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: thehughjackman

However, Deborra-Lee is certain it won’t last, a source close to the actress toldRadarOnline. She predicts the couple will be over in 12 months.

“Debs can spot a mid-life crisis from miles away, and she knows Hugh better than anyone.”

One of the reasons for the potential split will be Hugh’s personality, the insider claimed. “He’s needy, and he will cry on Sutton’s shoulder and try to help her solve her problems, but he won’t give her space – and that’s just the beginning of why it won’t work out, in her opinion.”

An insider said Deborra-Lee, who was married to Hugh for 27 years, believes “passion will fade”

Share icon

Image credits: Roadshow Films

Deborra-Lee allegedly predicts that the honeymoon phase will soon be over for the former co-stars, asSutton won’t tolerate Hugh’s “neediness.”

“The passion and novelty of this once secretive affair will fade, along with those love hormones.”

Hugh andDeborra-Lee met on the set of the Australian show Correlli in 1995 and tied the knot the following year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2023, the Aussie actors announced that they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

Share icon

Image credits: thehughjackman

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the couple shared in a joint statement.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

They concluded by asking for privacy as their family “navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Hugh and Deborra-Lee share two children: Oscar and Ava.

Sutton filed for divorce from Ted in October 2024, ending their 10-year marriage. They share a daughter, Emily.

Sutton and Hugh confirmed their relationship in January

Share icon

Image credits: suttonlenore

Their romance has been marred by speculation aboutinfidelity, with some believing they got together while working on the play before separating from their respective spouses.

ADVERTISEMENT

An insider previously told Us Weekly that the relationship was “Broadway’s worst-kept secret.”

“Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced.

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

The actors worked together on the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man

Share icon

Image credits: thehughjackman

The Music Man revival ran for 11 months on Broadway. In June 2022, Sutton gushed about her close friendship with theWolverine actor, saying they were spending time with each other’s families.

“He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true,” she toldVogue.

“He disarms everyone, and he doesn’t make anything about him. And he’s now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise because you usually go into these things thinking, Well, I hope we get along. But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It’s really fun to meet new friends after 40.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While some people supported Hugh’s new relationship, others empathized with Deborra-Lee

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT