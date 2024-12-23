Hugh Jackman Stirs Up Rumors As Fans Spot Mysterious Woman In A Photo He Posted

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman has traveled to his native Australia to spend the holidays with family and friends, amid rumors of a relationship with Sutton Foster. In one of the photos he shared, the reflection of a mystery woman can be seen in his sunglasses, sparking speculation about her identity.

The 56-year-old is currently in Sydney with his two children, 24-year-old Oscar and 19-year-old Ava, whom he shares with his ex, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Highlights A mysterious woman sparked speculation after being caught in the reflection of Hugh Jackman's sunglasses.

The Aussie actor is in Sydney to spend the holidays with his friends and two children.

Hugh's photos come amid rumors of a relationship with his Broadway co-star, Sutton Foster.

On Sunday (December 22), the X-Men actor took to Instagram to share a few snaps from his vacation.

One of the photos shows Hugh posing with his personal trainer and close friend, Michael Ryan, aboard a yacht.

Share icon Hugh Jackman is back in Australia to celebrate the holidays with his friends and family



Image credits: thehughjackman

However, netizens were more intrigued by another snapshot of Hugh alone, where the reflection of a woman wearing a hat can be seen on his sunglasses.

“Who’s the woman on your sunglasses?” one Instagram user asked.

“You’ve got good eye spy skills,” another user replied.

“Very stalkerish trait,” a separate individual said.

A fourth added: “It could be almost anyone, but it’s not Sutton.”

Image credits: RealHughJackman

Though the identity of the woman who photographed the Aussie star remains unknown, Sutton Foster has been confirmed to be in Los Angeles working on the musical comedy Once Upon A Mattress.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the actors, who met on the set of the 1995 Australian show Correlli, said in a joint statement.

“Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The Aussie actor was joined on a boat ride by his close friend and personal trainer, Michael Ryan, and a mystery woman reflected in the X-Men star’s sunglasses

Image credits: RealHughJackman

Image credits: RealHughJackman

Hugh and Sutton starred in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, which began in December 2021.

A source close to Sutton told US Magazine that her relationship with the actor is the reason he filed for divorce from Deborra–Lee.

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap,” the source claimed, adding that Hugh and Sutton are “dating” and are “really happy now.”



According to the insider, Hugh and Sutton’s friendship turned romantic during the musical’s 11-month run, while they were still married to other people.



The Tony winner filed for divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin on October 25, 2024. On December 17, she was spotted without her wedding ring.

Upon zooming in on a photo of Hugh, netizens noted a woman wearing a hat behind the camera

Image credits: RealHughJackman

The alleged affair was reportedly confirmed by Deborra-Lee’s social media activity. Using her private account, the Shame actress liked a post by gossip blogger Tasha Lustig, who shared a red carpet photo of Hugh and Sutton and commented on their relationship.

In the post, Tasha said Hugh had “blindsided” his ex-wife by “running off with the mistress,” and that the Broadway stars were planning to “soft launch” their relationship in public.

Sutton said during a 2022 interview with Vogue that she and Hugh had become really close friends and spent time together with their families.

“You usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along,’ ” she explained, “but we just spent Memorial Day with our families.”

The 56-year-old actor is rumored to be dating his Music Man Broadway co-star, Sutton Foster, with sources claiming that he cheated on Deborra-Lee Furness with her

Image credits: Nina Westervelt/Variety/Penske Media

Image credits: thehughjackman

An industry source told US Magazine that Deborra-Lee “was blindsided when she found out about the affair through the run of the show.

“It was apparently Broadway’s worst-kept secret, and Deborra-lee was the last to know.”

According to the source, the Emmy-winning actor vehemently denied the alleged affair. “He didn’t own up to it.”

Deborra-Lee also felt “cheated” by Hugh’s close friend Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, who reportedly knew about the alleged infidelity but “kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh,” as per RadarOnline.

Image credits: RealHughJackman

Hugh announced his separation from Deborra-Lee, his wife of 27 years, in September 2023

Image credits: thehughjackman

Hugh’s relationship with Sutton is allegedly affecting his children, who feel “guilty” about welcoming her into the family.

“It’s been hard for the kids, having to welcome Sutton into their father’s world with their own mixed feelings about it, while at the same time feeling guilty if they get too close,” a source told Woman’s Day on Sunday (December 22).

“It’s all getting a bit messy, but Hugh’s hoping time heals all wounds, so if they can get through this holiday season without any big blow-ups, they’ll be in smoother waters coming into the new year.”

People on social media reacted to the Emmy winner’s pictures

