“100% Together”: Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Rumored To Be “In Love” Amid Her Divorce Filing
Celebrities, Entertainment

"100% Together": Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Rumored To Be "In Love" Amid Her Divorce Filing

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Sutton Foster has filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, amid whispers of a romance blooming between her and Hugh Jackman.

The Younger star, 49, filed for an uncontested divorce from her 53-year-old screenwriter husband in New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The former couple had tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2014 and became parents to a daughter, Emily, via adoption in 2016.

Sutton Foster has officially filed for an uncontested divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, 53, amid rumors she’s dating Hugh Jackman

"100% Together": Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Rumored To Be "In Love" Amid Her Divorce Filing

Image credits: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Image credits: Sutton Foster

The news of the Tony-winning Broadway star’s divorce surfaced amid swirling rumors about her relationship with Hugh, aged 56.

Sources previously told Page Six that the former co-stars are “in love” and have kept their romance a secret.

“They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source previously told the outlet.

The Younger star and her screenwriter husband tied the knot in 2014 in Santa Barbara, California, and adopted their daughter, Emily, in 2016

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore)

“They are still together,” another source recently said. “They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge.”

Earlier this year, Sutton gushed over Hugh, calling him “one of the greatest guys ever.”

The two worked together in The Music Man, which ran on Broadway from December 2021 to January 2023.

Sutton starred alongside Hugh in The Music Man, which ran from December 2021 to January 2023 on Broadway

“He’s one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible co-star,” she told People.

“And yeah, I think everyone already knows that, though,” she added.

When asked if she learned anything from the X-Men alum, she replied, “How to be an amazing leader.”

“They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source claimed about the rumored couple

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore)

The Wolverine star separated from his long-time wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, 68, in 2023. The pair had exchanged wedding vows in 1996 before adopting two children, Oscar and Ava.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” read a statement from the Australian heartthrob and his ex-wife last year.

The Australian heartthrob and his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, filed for divorce in September 2023, after about 27 years of marriage

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” the statement continued. “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Bored Panda has contacted Hugh’s representatives for a comment.

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
