Apart from the regular gossip about them, there are also interesting conspiracy theories about them. Some are very obviously fake, whereas others seem to have some element of truth in them. This list explores those ‘possibly’ real celebrity conspiracies.

Everyone loves gossiping about celebrities because their lives always seem to be exciting and full of mystery . It’s a fun, light excuse to escape from the grind of everyday life and try to imagine what kooky situations a famous person might be getting themselves into.

#1 That some celebrities fake relationships just for publicity. Too many ‘couples’ conveniently break up right after their movie or album promo cycle ends.

#2 Adam Sandler using Jack and Jill (2011) to help Katie Holmes divorce her controlling husband Tom Cruise and give her time to get away from Sc*entology as a whole. And in general, the whole conspiracy that Adam Sandler makes bad movies to help out people in the industry, and giving his friends a steady paycheck and vacations.



OG reddit post detailing the Katie Holmes affair if you haven't read it already

#3 I can get behind the theory that celebrities aren't really giving their children atrociously obnoxious names. They just say they are for the headlines and the kids actually have a "normal" name to protect their anonymity in public growing up.

Conspiracy theories are becoming more widespread by the day. Sometimes, people want something fun and random to enjoy, and other times, they genuinely feel there is some truth to what they’re hearing. Surveys show that more than 50% of Americans believe in one or another conspiracy theory. Very often, these theories, especially the ones about famous people, are based on popular social or political news. They tend to interpret these events in terms of a struggle between good and evil or pose it as a threat to the safety of the common man. These ideas are captivating because they provide explanations for confusing or vague happenings when no other theory seems to be available. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 J Lo’s voice was dubbed on her first few albums, milli vanilli style.

#5 I believe pretty much anything about Jared Leto.

#6 That Nick Cannon is having do many kids to increase his odds of a kidney donor, should he need one (he has lupus kidney disease).

Apart from these fun and lighthearted celebrity theories, the main forms of conspiracy plots that people see are the ones that involve some type of paranoia. People believe in some kind of power controlling them or trying to take away their freedom. This paranoia can fuel the most intense research and take people down scary rabbit holes. Apart from paranoia-fueled theories, the opposite is pronoia. It is based on the idea that whatever secret forces there are in the world are looking out for you instead of wanting to cause any harm. Regardless of the type of plot or celebrity conspiracy people believe in, the feeling of uncovering some hidden easter egg is unmatched.

#7 I wholeheartedly believe that Tommy Wiseau is DB Cooper.

#8 I think that actors all have multiple group chats named after characters they have played. So everyone who has played Batman the are all in a groupchat that is called "Batman".

#9 Tom Cruise is gay.

It might seem like exchanging celebrity gossip or discussing conspiracy theories is just a waste of time, but research shows that it can have certain psychological benefits. People who discuss these things might feel better about themselves or their own lives; they may be able to rationalize certain beliefs they have or just enjoy discussing it. One of the best parts of believing celebrity conspiracy theories is that they make people feel like detectives solving an interesting mystery. They can review and go over information about it again and again, which is also a pleasing thing to do.

#10 Drake had a butt lift.





I *just* learned this one and honestly it just gave me a giggle. I have to propagate it.

#11 Kim K is currently soft launching a relationship with Elon Musk.

#12 Ashton Kutcher not calling police after he saw Ashley Ellerin’s body because people told him it would ruin his career.



He said that he went over to pick her up for their date and left when she didn’t answer. But the story is he actually saw her body and, rather than immediately call police, he talked to friends/his agent who told him not to report it because his name would always be associated with the [crime].

Many people go down deep rabbit holes because of these kinds of conspiracies. It’s sometimes hard to know what is reality and what is fake. According to experts, the best way to do that is to find solid and provable evidence rather than basing our information on hunches, coincidence, or made-up theories. ADVERTISEMENT These conspiracies often serve to make people feel mistrustful of popular people and institutions. This can sometimes be a problem if it affects a person’s daily life. Rather than believing just about anything we’re told, it’s always important to question it and practice healthy skepticism.

#13 Leonardo Dicaprio is secretly gay. To avoid speculation he "dates" young women to give them connections in Hollywood, which is why the breakups are (afaik) fairly amicable because the women know it's not real and don't want to risk being blacklisted by outing him.



I don't actually think it's true, but it's less gross than him just refusing to date anyone older than 25.

#14 Christopher Walken knows a hell of a lot more than he’s saying about that night.

#15 Michael Jordan was banned from the NBA for a period for gambling on his own games and that's why he played Baseball before returning. It was kept quiet to not tarnish the league, and to protect Nikes stock price via Jordan's billion dollar branding.



And for anyone who just knows Jordan was some big name good NBA player back in the day, but not versed in the specifics: Notably, the notoriously hyper competitive Jordan, just casually left to go f**k off in minor league baseball, but then AFTER returning to basketball, won 3 NBA championships.

Celebrity news is always a fun topic of conversation because people want to know what famous people are enjoying or doing. When these gossip sessions turn into deep conspiracy theories, it can sometimes prove to be problematic, especially if folks are spreading rumors or making up false information about them. Rather than believing everything you see on the Internet, maybe it’s better to wait for all the facts to come to light. That being said, what are some celebrity theories you’ve heard that you definitely think are true?

#16 I fully believe that Chris Pine is noted erotica/horror author Chuck Tingle. I saw Chuck speak at a con recently and even with his bag on, he wears a suit like nobody’s business and is funny and charming, just like Chris Pine. .

#17 I’m probably not dropping any bombs here, but I think Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes stay suspiciously quiet about their respective marriages to Tom Cruise (and Scientology as a whole) because they don’t want to disappear under mysterious circumstances



And I think other famous women he’s dated like Penelope Cruz and Sofia Vergara probably weren’t around long enough to see anything incriminating but still had their suspicions so they leave it alone too.

#18 Lea Michelle can’t read. When it first came out I took it as the joke it was. But then her response to it was not, “I actually can read.” That’s what convinced me it could actually have some truth.

#19 I believe that a significant, non-zero number of celebrities' fame is manufactured.





They're just promoted to "seem famous" enough until enough people jump on the bandwagon to give them actual fame. .

#20 Kris Kardashian keeps Rob on the payroll to harvest fat for his sisters fat transfers.

#21 That Mia Farrow's son Ronan is actually Frank Sinatra's son.

#22 Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are a longtime lesbian couple, and Stedman is simply Oprah's beard.

#23 Hannah Montana is loosely based on Dolly Parton's double life. Dolly Parton wears big wigs, heavy makeup, and outlandish costumes, so that no one would recognize her when she wanted to live privately.

#24 Don't know how verified this is, but I remember years ago there was a theory that Edward Norton's reputation of being difficult to work with was made up (or at least made worse) by Harvey Weinstein because Norton stood up to him.



IIRC it was on the set of Frida, Weinstein was being weird and creepy to Salma Hayek (including adding an unnecessary s*x scene) and Norton stood up for her to his creepiness. After that his reputation took a nosedive.

#25 Alic Baldwins wife wearing a moon bump and not actually carrying the majority of her children.

#26 That Priyanka Chopra is Nick Jonas’s beard.

#27 That some celebrities purposely leak their own scandals or ‘private’ moments to stay relevant.

#28 I dunno about plausible but I can share the dumbest one I've heard.



Ricky Martin pretends to be gay so his fangirls will back off and give him some space.

#29 Christian Bale didn't drastically transform his body from role to role through diet and exercise. His secret was actually revealed in a documentary by Chris Nolan where it's revealed he has a secret twin brother he keeps hidden away. They each share one life.



When a role calls for an emaciated character, his brother fills in. IMO, the skinny twin is the better actor.

