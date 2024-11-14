Fans Label Hugh Jackman A “Cheater” After His Ex-Wife Seemingly Responded To Affair Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are holding Hugh Jackman accountable after his ex-wife seemed to have a subtle reaction to rumors of his alleged affair with a Broadway co-star.

The X-Men star had been married to Deborra-Lee Furness for 27 years before the two went their separate ways in September 2023, saying that they wished to pursue “individual growth.”

During recent months, however, speculation arose that Jackman had started something with The Music Man’s Sutton Foster.

In response, netizens are calling the 56-year-old out for ending his marriage with his former spouse.

Fans slam Hugh Jackman as his former wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, seemingly reacts to rumors of her ex-spouse’s affair

Per US Weekly, Furness “liked” a post from gossip blogger Tasha Lustig’s private Instagram account, claiming that Jackman had “blindsided” her by sharing his relationship with Foster.

Her friend, British media personality Amanda de Cadenet, also had thoughts to share.

“You are on point with this one,” she wrote in the comments section. “My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!”

According to insiders, these reactions were somewhat expected since “Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced.”

Now, fans are labeling Jackman as a “cheater.”

“Spent most of his life with a woman 12 yrs older than he was,” one user wrote. “Was fun when they were both on [the] younger side. Now he just traded her in for a younger woman. Classy move. I love karma though, so I’ll wait around and see when it comes through.”

Another agreed, saying, “Jackman cheated. Furness elegant and classy has no comments on the divorce. If this affair does not work, no worries. You both know how to get a divorce.”

Someone else chimed in, “Hugh Jackman is only concerned with his saint on earth reputation. He’s not the first man who cheated on his wife and left her for a younger woman. However, he can stop pretending he’s a saint now.

“His wife is a class act. He doesn’t deserve her.”

Though Furness was reportedly kept in the dark about the affair, she seemed to have had suspicions prior to the confirmation

A source told Daily Mail earlier this month that Jackman’s relationship with Foster was not as under wraps as he thought.

“Deborra-Lee had her suspicions when Hugh started working with Sutton,” a source told the outlet. “Their relationship is not a secret to her.”

The action star and Foster first appeared together on Broadway in The Music Man, which ran on the Great White Way from December 2021 to January 2023.

Nine months later, Jackman and Furness ended their 27-year marriage.

When Jackman and Furness first announced their split, they shared it was a mutual split that ended on amicable terms

In a joint statement to People, the couple said, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate and pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The two met on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli in 1995 and married less than a year later.

“Deb, she was a big star… I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget,” Jackman said to the magazine, recalling his first meeting with the now 68-year-old.

“She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.’”

The pair share two kids: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.