Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“We Kept Quiet”: Sutton Foster “Is The Reason” Hugh Jackman Split With His Wife, Source Alleges
Celebrities, News

“We Kept Quiet”: Sutton Foster “Is The Reason” Hugh Jackman Split With His Wife, Source Alleges

Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s alleged romantic connection is the reason he ended his relationship with Deborra-lee Furness, a source close to Foster claims.

The Australian actor and his ex, Furness, announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The previous year, Jackman and Foster starred together in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.

Highlights
  • Hugh Jackman's split from his wife resulted from his rumored affair with Sutton Foster, a source claims.
  • Jackman and Foster allegedly became romantically involved in 2022 during their 11-month Broadway show run.
  • Sutton Foster and Jackman are still reportedly dating and are happy together.

“Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” a source close to Foster told US Magazine.

Hugh Jackman’s rumored affair with his Music Man co-star, Sutton Foster, is the reason he and Deborra-lee Furness divorced, a source close to Foster says
"We Kept Quiet": Sutton Foster "Is The Reason" Hugh Jackman Split With His Wife, Source Alleges

Image credits: Bruce Glikas/Getty

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

According to the source, Jackman and Foster are still dating and are “really happy now.”

The source claims that the pair’s friendship turned romantic during the musical’s 11-month run, while they were still married to other people.

Foster filed for divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin on October 25.

"We Kept Quiet": Sutton Foster "Is The Reason" Hugh Jackman Split With His Wife, Source Alleges

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Hugh Jackman

According to the outlet, the alleged affair was confirmed by Furness’ social media activity. On October 26, gossip blogger Tasha Lustig commented on the rumors linking Jackman to Foster, sharing a photo of the co-stars on a red carpet. 

“Do y’all remember when I told you this man was up to no good?” Lustig asked, saying that the actor had “blindsided” his ex-wife by “running off with the mistress,” and that the Broadway stars were planning to “soft launch” their relationship publicly.

The post was reportedly liked by Jackman’s ex on her private account, as well as by her close friend, Amanda de Cadenet, who commented, “You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!”

Sutton and the Wolverine actor’s friendship allegedly blossomed into love in 2022 while they were both married"We Kept Quiet": Sutton Foster "Is The Reason" Hugh Jackman Split With His Wife, Source Alleges

Image credits: Hugh Jackman


In 2022, Foster told Vogue magazine that Jackman had become one of her closest friends. Commenting on their work together in the musical, she mentioned that their chemistry exceeded her expectations, to the point where they began hanging out together with their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along,’ ” she explained, “but we just spent Memorial Day with our families.”

In an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Foster said she and Jackman “talk and catch up on our day.”

“That’s been one of the best parts of the whole thing: that I’ve made this wonderful new friend.”

During rehearsals, Jackman and Foster often posted photos together and exchanged compliments on each other’s social media pages.

Jackman announced his split from Furness, his wife of 27 years, in September 2023

"We Kept Quiet": Sutton Foster "Is The Reason" Hugh Jackman Split With His Wife, Source Alleges

Image credits: Hugh Jackman

“Deborra-lee was blindsided when she found out about the affair through the run of the show,” an industry source told US Magazine.

“It was apparently Broadway’s worst-kept secret, and Deborra-lee was the last to know.” According to the source, the 56-year-old actor has always denied the alleged infidelity. “He didn’t own up to it.”

@tishtoking Replying to @Suzzanne Lacey a classis disney fairytale 😂 #hughjackman #suttonfoster #deborraleefurness #christianborle #laurabellbundy #legallyblondethemusical #hollywood #divorce #men #women #wolverine ♬ original sound – Tasha


On social media, most people expressed support for Deborra-lee Furness, stating that they lost respect for the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner as a result of the scandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s so lame of Hugh Jackman. I used to like him a lot but to know he’s like that, is sad and kind of gross,” one user wrote.

“If you’re with someone for that long, then respect and separate before pursuing a relationship with someone else,” another said.

“Sutton is 20 years younger than his ex-wife. It should not matter. But maybe it did. Sadly,” a third added.

A separate user simply concluded, “Celebrity marriages, they never last.”

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

18

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

5

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
adam_81 avatar
Adz86
Adz86
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bored panda normally cites age. Why not Hugh andd Deborah Lee? Lol you think you can turn rhe world against hugh for no reason?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
cronecastattherisingmoon avatar
Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have to agree with you on this one, there are a lot of "sources say" but Jackman is 56, Sutton Foster is 49. He's hardly cradle-robbing, who knows if there really was overlap. Jackman's first wife is something like 14 years older than he is, and the mention of Foster's age in comparison to Jackman is meant to make him sound like a creeper when they are actually closer in age than Jackman was with his wife. People grow apart and change. He's had a good reputation his whole career. I like him, and the messiest part of a person's life usually has to do with their romantic connections. I feel for his ex wife and I hope she finds great happiness, I really do, but I don't think Hugh Jackman's much of a villain here.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
sarah_a_tate avatar
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a huge fan of hers even since I saw her in Thoroughly Modern Millie, but it seems she gets around. She's already twice divorced - and left her most recent husband for Hugh. She left her 1st husband for a "famous" costar as well.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
rosie_mtl avatar
Rosie
Rosie
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After 27 years he leaves her for a newer version. What a shock. What is it with men and wanting younger women?

Vote comment up
-2
-2points
Vote comment down
reply
nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funny, when you know his wife is and always was 14 years older than him. Somehow I don‘t think he „just went for a younger model“. If he was like that, he would have never married his wife.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
adam_81 avatar
Adz86
Adz86
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bored panda normally cites age. Why not Hugh andd Deborah Lee? Lol you think you can turn rhe world against hugh for no reason?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
cronecastattherisingmoon avatar
Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have to agree with you on this one, there are a lot of "sources say" but Jackman is 56, Sutton Foster is 49. He's hardly cradle-robbing, who knows if there really was overlap. Jackman's first wife is something like 14 years older than he is, and the mention of Foster's age in comparison to Jackman is meant to make him sound like a creeper when they are actually closer in age than Jackman was with his wife. People grow apart and change. He's had a good reputation his whole career. I like him, and the messiest part of a person's life usually has to do with their romantic connections. I feel for his ex wife and I hope she finds great happiness, I really do, but I don't think Hugh Jackman's much of a villain here.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
sarah_a_tate avatar
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a huge fan of hers even since I saw her in Thoroughly Modern Millie, but it seems she gets around. She's already twice divorced - and left her most recent husband for Hugh. She left her 1st husband for a "famous" costar as well.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
rosie_mtl avatar
Rosie
Rosie
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After 27 years he leaves her for a newer version. What a shock. What is it with men and wanting younger women?

Vote comment up
-2
-2points
Vote comment down
reply
nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funny, when you know his wife is and always was 14 years older than him. Somehow I don‘t think he „just went for a younger model“. If he was like that, he would have never married his wife.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda