“We Kept Quiet”: Sutton Foster “Is The Reason” Hugh Jackman Split With His Wife, Source Alleges

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s alleged romantic connection is the reason he ended his relationship with Deborra-lee Furness, a source close to Foster claims.

The Australian actor and his ex, Furness, announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The previous year, Jackman and Foster starred together in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.

“Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” a source close to Foster told US Magazine.

Image credits: Bruce Glikas/Getty

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

According to the source, Jackman and Foster are still dating and are “really happy now.”

The source claims that the pair’s friendship turned romantic during the musical’s 11-month run, while they were still married to other people.

Foster filed for divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin on October 25.

Image credits: Hugh Jackman

According to the outlet, the alleged affair was confirmed by Furness’ social media activity. On October 26, gossip blogger Tasha Lustig commented on the rumors linking Jackman to Foster, sharing a photo of the co-stars on a red carpet.

“Do y’all remember when I told you this man was up to no good?” Lustig asked, saying that the actor had “blindsided” his ex-wife by “running off with the mistress,” and that the Broadway stars were planning to “soft launch” their relationship publicly.

The post was reportedly liked by Jackman’s ex on her private account, as well as by her close friend, Amanda de Cadenet, who commented, “You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!”

Share icon Sutton and the Wolverine actor’s friendship allegedly blossomed into love in 2022 while they were both married

Image credits: Hugh Jackman

In 2022, Foster told Vogue magazine that Jackman had become one of her closest friends. Commenting on their work together in the musical, she mentioned that their chemistry exceeded her expectations, to the point where they began hanging out together with their families.

“You usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along,’ ” she explained, “but we just spent Memorial Day with our families.”

In an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Foster said she and Jackman “talk and catch up on our day.”

“That’s been one of the best parts of the whole thing: that I’ve made this wonderful new friend.”

During rehearsals, Jackman and Foster often posted photos together and exchanged compliments on each other’s social media pages.

Jackman announced his split from Furness, his wife of 27 years, in September 2023

Image credits: Hugh Jackman

“Deborra-lee was blindsided when she found out about the affair through the run of the show,” an industry source told US Magazine.

“It was apparently Broadway’s worst-kept secret, and Deborra-lee was the last to know.” According to the source, the 56-year-old actor has always denied the alleged infidelity. “He didn’t own up to it.”



On social media, most people expressed support for Deborra-lee Furness, stating that they lost respect for the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner as a result of the scandal.

“That’s so lame of Hugh Jackman. I used to like him a lot but to know he’s like that, is sad and kind of gross,” one user wrote.

“If you’re with someone for that long, then respect and separate before pursuing a relationship with someone else,” another said.

“Sutton is 20 years younger than his ex-wife. It should not matter. But maybe it did. Sadly,” a third added.

A separate user simply concluded, “Celebrity marriages, they never last.”