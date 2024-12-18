Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hugh Jackman’s “Girlfriend” Sutton Foster Ditches Wedding Ring Amid Cheating Rumors: “Showmance”
Hugh Jackman's "Girlfriend" Sutton Foster Ditches Wedding Ring Amid Cheating Rumors: "Showmance"

Rumors have been swirling for a while that Hugh Jackman cheated on his wife — and the gossip only gets spicier now amidst a recent sighting of his alleged “girlfriend.”

The X-Men star and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness were married for nearly three decades before things started to get messy. The two got divorced back in September 2023, with hopes of pursuing “individual growth.”

Highlights
  • Rumors arose that Hugh Jackman cheated on his wife with musical co-star Sutton Foster.
  • Sutton Foster was seen without her wedding ring recently, fueling these cheating speculations.
  • Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness divorced for 'individual growth,' according to their statement.
  • Jackman and Foster's chemistry was noticed by fans in 'The Music Man.'

The talk of the town, however, implies it was Jackman’s romantic relationship with Sutton Foster that was the catalyst. Adding fuel to the fire, the actress was spotted this morning without her wedding ring, three months after filing for her own divorce.

    People have been discussing the possibility that Hugh Jackman cheated on his wife, and the most recent snapshot of his alleged “girlfriend” may fit into the narrative

    Daily Mail recently shared snaps of Foster walking out of a pilates class, with her wedding ring nowhere to be seen, eliciting further gossip of the possible romance between her and Jackman to become a fresh topic once again.

    “Hugh Jackman’s rumored girlfriend Sutton Foster ditched her wedding ring as she stepped out in LA on Tuesday amid the actor’s divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness,” the outlet wrote.

    The brewing cheating speculations surged to the forefront following the sighting.

    “Saw them in Music Man,” a netizen wrote, referencing the musical where the two met for the first time. “Their chemistry was apparent.”

    Another echoed, “I thought they looked cozy on stage in The Music Man!” 

    A third user chalked it up to the inner workings of the business: “That is what is referred to as Showmance. It will fizzle when the excitement wears off.” 

    “I wish it worked out between Hugh and Deb but I can’t say I don’t love him and Sutton together!!!” voiced someone on Facebook. “They really are made for each other… theatre, fun, charismatic, talented. 💗”

    Comments grasped onto the rumors as soon as they appeared

    “Marriages break down. People move on. Everyone deserves their own happiness,” someone wrote.

    Another theorized it as the workings of “true love,” writing, “Sometimes marriages run their course or you wouldn’t be tempted to cross the line. This was obviously more than a fling with both prepared to be together.

    “It is not cool the way they did it… but how else were they supposed to be together without hurting their exes?” 

    Some netizens fed into these rumors and said they weren’t surprised, claiming they spotted their undeniable “chemistry” as early as last year

    Jackman and Furness had been married for 27 years before their sudden split. According to an inside source, their breakup was due to the romantic connection between The Greatest Showman star and Foster.

    “Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” they told US Magazine.

    “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

    Image credits: suttonlenore

    About a year later, Foster and her husband Ted Griffin went their separate ways

    The cheating rumor was only fueled after Furness “liked” a post claiming Jackman had “blindsided” her by sharing his relationship with Sutton. 

    “You are on point with this one,” read a comment from Furness’ close friend. “My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!” 

    According to Jackman and Furness, their split ended on amicable terms

    A joint statement to People read, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate and pursue our individual growth.

    “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

    The pair share two kids: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. 

    “This makes me sad,” stated a user

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    JessieJ&LilyLovebug
    So, she is currently in the midst of a divorce, but it is shocking that she isn't wearing her wedding ring? Dramatics aside, that is a normal occurrence, one would think.

