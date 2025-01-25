Deborra-Lee Furness Turns Heads at Australian Open After Hugh Jackman Confirms Relationship with Sutton Foster

ADVERTISEMENT

Deborra-Lee Furness was seen having the time of her life at the Australian Open in Melbourne this Saturday January 25, as buzz around her relationship with Hugh Jackman still remains at a high.

But she didn’t seem to care about that conversation as she attended the tournament in a stunning cream-colored outfit, smiling and looking free.

Highlights Deborra-Lee Furness dazzled in a cream-colored outfit at the Australian Open.

Her outing comes after Hugh Jackman officially confirmed his relationship with Sutton Foster.

Jackman and Foster initially met during 'The Music Man' in 2022.

The long tunic Furness was wearing was paired with a white undershirt, matching baggy pants, and platform sneakers.

Image credits: Wendell Teodoro / Getty

To top it off, a low-hanging, delicate gold necklace adorned the actress’s fit as she rocked a modern cut with her platinum blonde hair with subtle makeup to compliment her look.

Her entire outfit, as described by Daily Mail, “exuded elegance and confidence” and left no doubts in anyone’s mind “as to why she remains a style icon.”

Image credits: James D. Morgan / Getty

This past Tuesday, she was also spotted with her 19-year-old daughter Ava — whom she shares with Jackman — as they were watching the tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Kasidit Samrej.

At one point, Ava leaned her head on her mother’s shoulder as Furness protectively wrapped an arm around her hair.

Her former husband, Hugh Jackman, had just made his relationship with Sutton Foster public

Image credits: thehughjackman

Both outings came just days after Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster went public with their relationship after nearly a year of speculation and rumors.

Earlier this month, the X-Men actor and his new beau went on a romantic little date night in Santa Monica where they were seen laughing and holding hands. This past weekend, Yahoo! News also reported that the couple were spotted kissing one another at an In-N-Out drive thru in San Fernando, California.

Image credits: thehughjackman

The newly publicized couple first met back in 2022 when they starred together in the Broadway musical The Music Man. And while they did their best to keep their romance behind closed curtains, it was allegedly “Broadway’s worst-kept secret.”

Many cast members stated they were aware of the two and their feelings toward one another, but decided to keep quiet out of respect, since Jackman and Foster were seen as such “nice and great people.”

“But there was an affair and overlap,” they said.

Image credits: thehughjackman

Enough overlap that “Deborra-Lee had her suspicions when Hugh started working with Sutton,” an insider revealed to Daily Mail.

Another source additionally told US Weekly that this was the main reason for Jackman and Furness’s divorce later on.

Now that it’s been more than a year since the two separated, the The Greatest Showman actor is no longer “interested in hiding [his] love” for Foster.

Sutton and Jackman first met in 2022

Image credits: thehughjackman

“Enough time has passed for Hugh to stop playing games and hide his feelings and his relationship,” said a source.

“They both wanted to be considerate of their exes and anyone else that might be upset, but they aren’t interested in hiding.”

Image credits: thehughjackman

Many fans were upset with the news, labeling Jackman as a “cheater” — while pointing fingers at Foster, as well — but it seems a huge weight has been lifted off of Furness’s shoulders after their relationship was confirmed.

Deborra-Lee feels a sense of relief to be honest with you,” an insider revealed to Daily Mail. “She can now fully close this chapter and move on.”

Besides 19-year-old Ava, Jackman and Furness also share a son together — Oscar, who is 24. The two were married for 27 years before they split back in September of 2023.