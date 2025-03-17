“That’s Sad”: ‘American Pie’ Star, 35, Breaks Silence After Being Released From ICE Jail

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Jasmine Mooney, known for her work in American Pie and Badge of Honor, has finally returned home after a grueling two weeks held by U.S. immigration officials, describing it as “a deeply disturbing psychological experiment.”

Things first took a turn back in November 2024 when her U.S. work visa was revoked while she was trying to travel from Vancouver to Los Angeles, where she lives and runs her company: a drink firm called Holy! Water.

But the headache officially started when the 35-year-old had her visa completely voided by an officer at the Vancouver airport, who did not provide any further explanation.

Jasmine Mooney has broken her silence regarding her time in detention center after being detained by ICE officials

Image credits: CTV News

Her lawyer advised her to first fly to Mexico and go to the border with proof of a new job offer, then ask for paperwork to be granted a new work visa—only for Mooney to be told she needed to go to a US consulate in order to obtain the required papers.

However, ICE officials then detained her, confirming to the actress that she didn’t have the legal right to be in the United States.

There, Mooney claimed she endured some of the harshest treatment, leaving her weak and confused, first being detained at the San Ysidro border before being forcibly transferred to the San Luis Regional Detention Center in Arizona at three in the morning.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

According to her mother, the actress and about 30 other people were “housed together in a single concrete cell with no natural light, fluorescent lights that are never turned off, no mats, no blankets, and limited bathroom facilities.”

Now that she’s back on Canadian soil, the 35-year-old is adamant—and justifiably emotional—about sharing what happened to her.

“Thank you for all your messages of support,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m sorry if I haven’t been able to respond to everyone—just got home after what felt like escaping a deeply disturbing psychological experiment.

“I am beyond grateful for my friends, family, and the media who worked tirelessly to get me out—without them, I’d still be there. I wouldn’t wish that experience on anyone.”

Her work visa had been revoked back in November 2024

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Image credits: jasminemooney

During her time in prison, the entrepreneur wrote an essay about all she experienced, saying she would share it soon to the public. She affirmed that she wouldn’t let what happened “break” her, but would instead use it as a way to help others.

But if there was one silver lining to be found through all of this, it was the “incredible strong and resilient women” Mooney had the honor of meeting. The community they built, she claimed, may have started from “pure desperation,” but it gave her “profound hope for humanity.”

“I look forward to giving them a voice,” she promised.

Appearing on ABC 10, the actress said, “I really want to be a voice for the women in here, because what is happening is so unjust and I know that there’s a better way to do this.”

Mooney plans on being a voice for other women

Image credits: jasminemooney

Even after she touched down in Vancouver, Mooney has been kept in the dark about why she was locked up in the first place, according to CTV News.

“I still don’t even know how I’m home,” she admitted. “My friends and family and the media are the reason, I think, that I’m home.”

When the conversation geared towards President Donald Trump’s newest border policies, Mooney seemed uncertain about whether he played a role in her detainment.

“I have no idea,” she said. “I don’t want to point fingers at anything. I really — I don’t know. But, obviously, people can speculate what they want.”

One comment said the blame lay on Mooney’s lawyer

Image credits: fronchers

Image credits: Tony_Rock01

Image credits: mostly100Luke

Image credits: milang48153

Image credits: lvale513

Image credits: N3WP0RT100s

Image credits: TAftermath2020

Image credits: CrispenDeLong

Image credits: EmilVicale

Image credits: kuaroo_

