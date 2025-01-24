Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Contents Of VIP Goodie Bags At Trump Inauguration Revealed
News

Contents Of VIP Goodie Bags At Trump Inauguration Revealed

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

-4

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of guests who were present at Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20 received a little something extra in celebration. 

As the politician was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States this past Monday, attendees were guided to the historic Decatur House, just steps away from the White House in Washington, DC, to pick up their event passes.

Highlights
  • VIP guests at Trump's inauguration received goodie bags that contained a red leather journal and gold sketch of the US Capitol, among others.
  • It also gave guests two Diet Cokes, which appeared to be Trump's favorite drink.
  • For the first time, foreign leaders attended the U.S. inauguration, with appearances from Argentine and Italian officials.

Personal VIP guests of Trump — such as CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk — were also given a goodie bag containing a handful of items.

RELATED:

    VIP guests who attended Donald Trump’s inauguration were gifted with little goodie bags

    Couple holding hands in formal attire at a VIP event.

    Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Since these gifts were made public, those on the Internet have been wondering what presents could be found inside, and one user on X, who goes by @Kenny.manta, took to social media to share the answer.

    “Being invited to the inauguration for @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance came with the perks of an amazing swag bag,” he wrote. “What was inside? Check it out.”

    The image he shared contained a white bag decorated with images of the White House and the American flag. On its gift tag, a message read, “Thank you for attending the Trump Vance inauguration. We look forward to celebrating with you this weekend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Please enjoy these gifts as a token of our appreciation.”

    Inauguration medallion with engraved profiles on a wooden stand, related to VIP goodie bags.

    Image credits: Page Six

    The most noticeable of the gifts in question was a large red leather journal adorned with gold, along with a sketch of the US Capitol. A small red coin with the same design was additionally included, as exclusively reported by Page Six.

    Other items were geared towards general use, such as hand lotion, chapstick, hand sanitizers, a mug, a blanket, a towel, and hand warmers — which were given due to the cold, bitter temperatures on the day of the inauguration.

    Among the presents was Trump’s favorite drink: Diet Coke

    VIP goodie bag item: commemorative bottle from Trump inauguration with White House illustration and date.

    Image credits: Page Six

    Two bottles of Diet Coke were also included because, as it turns out, Trump himself is a fan of the popular drink.

    According to UNILAD, the 45th and 47th president has a ‘Diet Coke button’ on the Oval Office’s Resolute desk, which allows him to have the soda delivered to his desk whenever he wants.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The inauguration of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, January 20, 2025,” read the bottle.

    Diet Coke bottle from Trump inauguration VIP goodie bag, with a special commemorative label.

    Image credits: eBay

    Many politicians, former presidents, first ladies, and government officials made noticeable appearances during Monday’s ceremony.

    Former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who had lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump, were in attendance along with their spouses, Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, respectively. 

    Barack Obama was also at the ceremony, but his wife, Michelle Obama, announced last week that she wouldn’t be able to attend for reasons still unknown.

    Hand warmers were also provided, given the plummeting temperatures in Washington, DC, on January 20

    VIP goodie bag item from the Trump inauguration, featuring a patriotic themed ornament with US flags and the Capitol building.

    Image credits: Page Six

    Mike Pence, former Vice President, and past presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, as well as former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush, were present as well. 

    January 20’s inauguration was also the first ceremony that saw foreign leaders in attendance, as per The Star.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Inauguration coin from VIP goodie bags at Trump event, featuring red and gold design with presidential seal.

    Image credits: Page Six

    Argentine President Javier Milei and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were seen on Monday.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping was additionally invited but did not go, having sent Vice President Han Zheng in his place.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the gifts hidden inside

    Comment expressing desire for promotional bags similar to VIP goodie bags from Trump inauguration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing the casting quality of plaques and medals related to Trump inauguration goodie bags.

    Comment asking why JD looks bad on a coin design.

    Comment on contents of VIP goodie bags at inauguration revealed with humor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text questioning Trump's appearance on a medal at the inauguration.

    Comment describing VIP goodie bags contents as trash at Trump inauguration.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    -4

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    -4

    Open list comments

    7

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    j_nieuw avatar
    Jayjay
    Jayjay
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bored Panda, WHOM are you going to please by posting s**t like this?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    spamspam_3 avatar
    Spam Spam
    Spam Spam
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, i'm sure coke sure fears your pidly about of money

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    j_nieuw avatar
    Jayjay
    Jayjay
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bored Panda, WHOM are you going to please by posting s**t like this?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    spamspam_3 avatar
    Spam Spam
    Spam Spam
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, i'm sure coke sure fears your pidly about of money

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda