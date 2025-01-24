Contents Of VIP Goodie Bags At Trump Inauguration Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of guests who were present at Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20 received a little something extra in celebration.

As the politician was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States this past Monday, attendees were guided to the historic Decatur House, just steps away from the White House in Washington, DC, to pick up their event passes.

Highlights VIP guests at Trump's inauguration received goodie bags that contained a red leather journal and gold sketch of the US Capitol, among others.

It also gave guests two Diet Cokes, which appeared to be Trump's favorite drink.

For the first time, foreign leaders attended the U.S. inauguration, with appearances from Argentine and Italian officials.

Personal VIP guests of Trump — such as CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk — were also given a goodie bag containing a handful of items.

RELATED:

VIP guests who attended Donald Trump’s inauguration were gifted with little goodie bags

Share icon

Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Since these gifts were made public, those on the Internet have been wondering what presents could be found inside, and one user on X, who goes by @Kenny.manta, took to social media to share the answer.

“Being invited to the inauguration for @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance came with the perks of an amazing swag bag,” he wrote. “What was inside? Check it out.”

The image he shared contained a white bag decorated with images of the White House and the American flag. On its gift tag, a message read, “Thank you for attending the Trump Vance inauguration. We look forward to celebrating with you this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please enjoy these gifts as a token of our appreciation.”

Share icon

Image credits: Page Six

The most noticeable of the gifts in question was a large red leather journal adorned with gold, along with a sketch of the US Capitol. A small red coin with the same design was additionally included, as exclusively reported by Page Six.

Other items were geared towards general use, such as hand lotion, chapstick, hand sanitizers, a mug, a blanket, a towel, and hand warmers — which were given due to the cold, bitter temperatures on the day of the inauguration.

Among the presents was Trump’s favorite drink: Diet Coke

Share icon

Image credits: Page Six

Two bottles of Diet Coke were also included because, as it turns out, Trump himself is a fan of the popular drink.

According to UNILAD, the 45th and 47th president has a ‘Diet Coke button’ on the Oval Office’s Resolute desk, which allows him to have the soda delivered to his desk whenever he wants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The inauguration of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, January 20, 2025,” read the bottle.

Share icon

Image credits: eBay

Many politicians, former presidents, first ladies, and government officials made noticeable appearances during Monday’s ceremony.

Former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who had lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump, were in attendance along with their spouses, Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, respectively.

Barack Obama was also at the ceremony, but his wife, Michelle Obama, announced last week that she wouldn’t be able to attend for reasons still unknown.

Hand warmers were also provided, given the plummeting temperatures in Washington, DC, on January 20

Share icon

Image credits: Page Six

Mike Pence, former Vice President, and past presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, as well as former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush, were present as well.

January 20’s inauguration was also the first ceremony that saw foreign leaders in attendance, as per The Star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Page Six

Tonight, President Trump received the first-ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IgV2pxHnxD — Margo Martin (@margomartin) January 15, 2025

Argentine President Javier Milei and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were seen on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was additionally invited but did not go, having sent Vice President Han Zheng in his place.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the gifts hidden inside

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon