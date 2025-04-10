Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Chose To Do What Was Best For Me”: Michelle Obama Finally Addresses Divorce Rumors
News, US

“I Chose To Do What Was Best For Me”: Michelle Obama Finally Addresses Divorce Rumors

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Obama addressed rampant divorce rumors about her and her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama.

With grace and some side-eye, Michelle spoke about “making a choice” for herself in the midst of people claiming her marriage was over.

Actress Jennifer Aniston was also unexpectedly dragged into their marriage drama and forced to address the situation.

Highlights
  • Michelle Obama addressed rampant divorce rumors swirling around her and Barack Obama.
  • Her comments were made on the 'Work in Progress' podcast with Sophia Bush.
  • “I chose to do what was best for me,” she said.
  • Barack also made a rare comment about his marriage earlier this month, saying he's been in a “deep deficit” with his wife.
RELATED:

    Michelle Obama addressed rampant divorce rumors about her and husband Barack Obama

    Michelle Obama speaking at an event in a brown outfit, addressing divorce rumors with a microphone in hand.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

    Over the years, Michelle has admitted how her husband’s two terms in the White House took a toll on their marriage and her personal well being.

    But now, as her family leads a quieter life, she said she is in a better position to make decisions for herself.

    “As a woman, I think if I’m honest with myself, I could have made a lot of these decisions years ago. But I didn’t give myself that freedom,” she told host and One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush on the Work in Progress podcast.

    “Maybe, even as much as I let my kids lead their own lives, I used their lives as an excuse for why I couldn’t do something. And now that’s wrong,” she continued.

    The former first lady addressed the rumors on the Work in Progress podcast

    Michelle Obama in a blue outfit with Barack Obama, addressing recent divorce rumors publicly.

    Image credits: Pete Souza / Flickr

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michelle said she operated “from guilt” and struggled with disappointing people, “like all women” do.

    “So much so that this year, people couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself. They had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,” she said,

    “This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right? But that’s what society does to us,” she added.

    Michelle Obama addresses audience, holding a microphone, in a grey outfit, discussing divorce rumors.

    Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

    Her latest decisions have simply been part of her effort to do what she wants.

    “I chose to do what was best for me, not what I had to do, not what I thought other people wanted me to do,” she said on the podcast.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michelle’s comments came just days after Barack’s rare update about his marriage went viral.

    While addressing students of Hamilton College earlier this month, Barack said he’s been working on the second volume of his memoir lately.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The former US president said he has recently been in a “deep deficit” with his wife

    Michelle Obama smiling beside a man, both in a relaxed setting, addressing divorce rumors.

    Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

    As he hopes to get “to the finish line” with the book, he also mentioned working to climb out of the “deep deficit” he has with his wife.

    “I was in a deep deficit with my wife, so I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,” he added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michelle Obama smiling and embracing, addressing divorce rumors.

    Image credits: Tom Williams / Getty Images

    Rumors about the Obamas experiencing marital woes have been ongoing for months.

    Michelle’s absence as Barack’s plus one at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral led to assumptions about their marriage being in trouble.

    Barack’s lack of a plus one at public events led netizens to assume they were experiencing marital woes

    Michelle Obama smiles with family in a room, addressing divorce rumors while showcasing unity and happiness.

    Image credits: Annie Leibovitz /White House Photo Office / Flickr

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Where is Michelle Obama” also began trending online after Barack attended Donald Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration alone.

    Speculation about their divorce arose even as the couple shared cutesy pictures of themselves online.

    In January, when Michelle turned 61 years old, Barack posted a picture of them seated on opposite sides of a table.

    “Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama,” the husband and father-of-two tweeted.

    “You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it,” he continued. “I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

    “Are you two separated?” commenters have been asking the Obamas in recent months

    Woman in a yellow TLWC shirt, smiling against a stone wall, addressing divorce rumors for personal wellness.

    Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the sweet message, netizens speculated whether they were experiencing marital strife.

    “This is the coldest, least romantic photo I’ve ever seen online!” read one comment, while another said, “Are you two separated, her smile looks fake.”

    “Nothing says romance like sitting across from each other on a 6 foot wide table!” another wrote. “You hate each other, don’t you?”

    Michelle Obama smiling at US Open amidst divorce rumors, receiving a kiss on the cheek.

    Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

    The divorce speculation included the involvement of Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

    An inTouch magazine headline last year stated: “The truth about Jen and Barack [Obama]!”

    The divorce rumors included claims about actress Jennifer Aniston being involved

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michelle Obama smiling outdoors, wearing sunglasses, addressing divorce rumors.

    Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The outlet made unfounded claims about Barack and Jennifer being “obsessed” with each other.

    It also claimed Michelle was betrayed because the actress was stealing “her husband’s attention.”

    “That is absolutely untrue. It is untrue,” Jennifer said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last October.

    The Murder Mystery actress said she’s only met the former president once and knows “Michelle more than him.”

    Michelle Obama smiling with spouse, embracing in front of colorful posters, addressing divorce rumors.

    Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michelle and Barack met in 1989 and tied the knot in 1992 before welcoming daughters Malia and Sasha in 1998 and 2001.

    The couple has been open about their marriage over the years, with Barack detailing how Michelle was affected by being “confined” within the walls of the White House.

    Michelle and Barack met in 1989 and tied the knot in 1992

    “All her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid” during his presidency, he wrote in the first volume of his memoir, A Promised Land.

    He said there were nights where he would lie next to his wife in the dark and think about a time when “everything between us felt lighter…”

    “My heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return,” he added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans had mixed reactions to Michelle’s latest comments.

    “She’s going to dump him,” one claimed, while another wrote, “She’ll never divorce him.”

    “Just because she doesn’t do everything with her husband, doesn’t mean there’s trouble,” wrote another. “People ready to think the worst.”

    “I hope she finds the peace she needs,” one social media user wrote

    Comment confirming Michelle Obama divorce rumors are false, expressing joy with heart emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment addressing Michelle Obama divorce rumors with emojis and reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment emphasizing privacy and respect in public life.

    Social media comment addressing Michelle Obama and divorce rumors, emphasizing independence.

    Comment applauding Michelle Obama for addressing divorce rumors with grace and intelligence.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Michelle Obama balancing personal and public life.

    Comment on Michelle Obama addressing divorce rumors with humorous tone about politics.

    Text comment about Michelle Obama addressing rumors, stating she owes nothing and deserves privacy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment supporting Michelle Obama addressing rumors, highlighting her autonomy and privacy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message stating, "Some things don’t need to be explained too much! The most important thing is to be yourself!

    Comment regarding Michelle Obama's event absence, suggesting silence can be impactful.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment supporting Michelle Obama prioritizing mental health amidst rumors.

    Text comment praising Michelle Obama's authenticity and confidence amidst divorce rumors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing Michelle Obama and divorce rumors, expressing doubt about her divorcing due to her marriage benefits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment joking about rumors involving Obama.

    Text conversation about divorce rumors involving Michelle Obama.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let them have their private lives would have been an option, BP.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let them have their private lives would have been an option, BP.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda