“I Chose To Do What Was Best For Me”: Michelle Obama Finally Addresses Divorce Rumors

Michelle Obama addressed rampant divorce rumors about her and her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama.

With grace and some side-eye, Michelle spoke about “making a choice” for herself in the midst of people claiming her marriage was over.

Actress Jennifer Aniston was also unexpectedly dragged into their marriage drama and forced to address the situation.

Michelle Obama addressed rampant divorce rumors about her and husband Barack Obama

Image credits: Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

Over the years, Michelle has admitted how her husband’s two terms in the White House took a toll on their marriage and her personal well being.

But now, as her family leads a quieter life, she said she is in a better position to make decisions for herself.

“As a woman, I think if I’m honest with myself, I could have made a lot of these decisions years ago. But I didn’t give myself that freedom,” she told host and One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush on the Work in Progress podcast.

“Maybe, even as much as I let my kids lead their own lives, I used their lives as an excuse for why I couldn’t do something. And now that’s wrong,” she continued.

The former first lady addressed the rumors on the Work in Progress podcast

Image credits: Pete Souza / Flickr

Michelle said she operated “from guilt” and struggled with disappointing people, “like all women” do.

“So much so that this year, people couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself. They had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,” she said,

“This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right? But that’s what society does to us,” she added.

Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

Her latest decisions have simply been part of her effort to do what she wants.

“I chose to do what was best for me, not what I had to do, not what I thought other people wanted me to do,” she said on the podcast.

Michelle’s comments came just days after Barack’s rare update about his marriage went viral.

While addressing students of Hamilton College earlier this month, Barack said he’s been working on the second volume of his memoir lately.

The former US president said he has recently been in a “deep deficit” with his wife

Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

As he hopes to get “to the finish line” with the book, he also mentioned working to climb out of the “deep deficit” he has with his wife.

“I was in a deep deficit with my wife, so I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,” he added.

Image credits: Tom Williams / Getty Images

Rumors about the Obamas experiencing marital woes have been ongoing for months.

Michelle’s absence as Barack’s plus one at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral led to assumptions about their marriage being in trouble.

Barack’s lack of a plus one at public events led netizens to assume they were experiencing marital woes

Image credits: Annie Leibovitz /White House Photo Office / Flickr

“Where is Michelle Obama” also began trending online after Barack attended Donald Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration alone.

Speculation about their divorce arose even as the couple shared cutesy pictures of themselves online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

In January, when Michelle turned 61 years old, Barack posted a picture of them seated on opposite sides of a table.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama,” the husband and father-of-two tweeted.

“You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it,” he continued. “I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

“Are you two separated?” commenters have been asking the Obamas in recent months

Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

Despite the sweet message, netizens speculated whether they were experiencing marital strife.

“This is the coldest, least romantic photo I’ve ever seen online!” read one comment, while another said, “Are you two separated, her smile looks fake.”

“Nothing says romance like sitting across from each other on a 6 foot wide table!” another wrote. “You hate each other, don’t you?”

Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

The divorce speculation included the involvement of Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

An inTouch magazine headline last year stated: “The truth about Jen and Barack [Obama]!”

The divorce rumors included claims about actress Jennifer Aniston being involved

Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

The outlet made unfounded claims about Barack and Jennifer being “obsessed” with each other.

It also claimed Michelle was betrayed because the actress was stealing “her husband’s attention.”

“That is absolutely untrue. It is untrue,” Jennifer said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last October.

The Murder Mystery actress said she’s only met the former president once and knows “Michelle more than him.”

Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

Michelle and Barack met in 1989 and tied the knot in 1992 before welcoming daughters Malia and Sasha in 1998 and 2001.

The couple has been open about their marriage over the years, with Barack detailing how Michelle was affected by being “confined” within the walls of the White House.

Michelle and Barack met in 1989 and tied the knot in 1992

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

“All her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid” during his presidency, he wrote in the first volume of his memoir, A Promised Land.

He said there were nights where he would lie next to his wife in the dark and think about a time when “everything between us felt lighter…”

“My heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return,” he added.

Fans had mixed reactions to Michelle’s latest comments.

“She’s going to dump him,” one claimed, while another wrote, “She’ll never divorce him.”

“Just because she doesn’t do everything with her husband, doesn’t mean there’s trouble,” wrote another. “People ready to think the worst.”

“I hope she finds the peace she needs,” one social media user wrote

