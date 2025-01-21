ADVERTISEMENT

Even the most meticulously planned events can have unforeseen mishaps. Case in point: the 2025 presidential inauguration of Donald Trump that took place on Monday, January 20, 2025.

The ceremony was a goldmine of meme-worthy moments, which included Mark Zuckerberg seemingly looking where he shouldn’t look and Billy Ray Cyrus giving a performance deemed an “epic disaster.”

From wardrobe fiascos to eyebrow-raising PDA, here are some moments from the ceremony that had the internet laughing and cringing.