Each year, the International Photography Awards honor remarkable visual storytelling from around the globe, and the 2024 Event Category winners were no exception. From moments of collective joy to quiet scenes of resilience and unrest, these 20 selected photographs reflect the emotional depth, immediacy, and complexity that define the genre. While this is just a glimpse into the many powerful works recognized in last year’s competition, it highlights the strength of photography in capturing our shared human experience.

The IPA welcomes submissions from both professional and amateur photographers across a wide range of categories. If you have a story to tell or a moment that deserves to be seen, consider entering your work into the 2025 edition. Your perspective might be the one that stays with someone long after the image has faded.

