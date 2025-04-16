Through The Crowd: 20 Impactful Event Images From IPA 2024
Each year, the International Photography Awards honor remarkable visual storytelling from around the globe, and the 2024 Event Category winners were no exception. From moments of collective joy to quiet scenes of resilience and unrest, these 20 selected photographs reflect the emotional depth, immediacy, and complexity that define the genre. While this is just a glimpse into the many powerful works recognized in last year’s competition, it highlights the strength of photography in capturing our shared human experience.
The IPA welcomes submissions from both professional and amateur photographers across a wide range of categories. If you have a story to tell or a moment that deserves to be seen, consider entering your work into the 2025 edition. Your perspective might be the one that stays with someone long after the image has faded.
More info: photoawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com
"Colossal Encounters: The Human-Art Symbiosis At Burning Man" By Mark Fromson
Event Photographer Of the Year
"Colossal Encounters captures the diverse interplay between participants and big art installations at Burning Man, highlighting a profoundly experiential and interactive relationship between humans and art at a monumental scale. This project, through its visual storytelling, aims to leave its audience with a deeper appreciation of the symbiotic relationship between humans and experiential artistic creation, encouraging a reevaluation of the boundaries between viewer, art, environment and participation."
"Color Day" By Alberto Cicchini
2nd Place in Event | Other
"On the coasts of the Adriatic Sea, a group of young people celebrate the freedom found after the abolition of the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic with a cheerful flash mob on the beach, playing with colors and abandoning themselves to the joy of rebirth."
"Flying Ballerina" By Kiran West
1st Place in Event | Other
"It was her very last moment as a ballerina on the stage, and what a way to go out!"
"Smoke In The Sky" By Jichang Ryu
3rd Place in Event | Other
"Pianist" By Damaso Avila
2nd Place in Event | Other
"The magnificent building of the Reina Sofía Auditorium in Valencia, the work of Santiago Calatrava, has a circular window in its lower part that allows you to see the interior. In that area, a musician was playing his pian,o and I couldn't resist taking the photo as I passed by."
"Dragon Boats Rowing Upstream - The Fighting Spirit Of Hong Kong" By Choi Mo Ki, Ivy
2nd Place in Event | Competitive Event
"Hong Kong's dragon boat race, where teams unite to forge ahead against the current. Each rower raises their paddle, as sweat and seawater sway with their determined strokes, igniting the spirit of a thrilling competition and showing the fighting Spirit of Hongkongers."
"Give Wings" By Kohei Kawashima
1st Place in Event | Competitive Event
"I took a panning shot of the bicycle racers competing for first place. I set the shutter speed to 1/4 and swung the lens out the moment the shutter curtain came down. The trajectory of the camera was like that of a wing."
"Kaizers Orchestra - The Solid Rise" By Grethe Nygaard
3rd Place in Event | Concert
"In 2013, the Norwegian rock band Kaizers Orchestra peaked — and then decided to call it a day. The six band members moved on with their lives. Some stayed in the music industry; one began working in a kindergarten, another became a minister.
Years passed, and they left their 30s behind. By late 2022, the news fans had been hoping for was finally out: the band was back! Would people remember them? Would they still come to the concerts? On ticket release day, 80,000 tickets for 56 gigs sold out in just 14 minutes. Norway was ready. The journey continued with a tour of Europe. Kaizers Orchestra is back!"
"The Wait" By Emanuele Carpenzano
1st Place in Event | Wedding
"It is the decisive instant: the moment when the door/the curtain is about to open. The actors are ready to enter the stage. The tension of waiting is palpable. The surrounding space, pregnant with history, emerges from the half-light; light enters softly through the window and spreads, outlining the figure of the protagonist and fading behind her. The frame is perfect! But what makes this shot special is the frisson of waiting to cross that threshold; to embrace the light and the new dimension that awaits her beyond the door. "
“Hane” By Tatsuya Yamada
2nd Place in Event | Traditions and Cultures
"This is a photo of handheld fireworks(Tezutu Hanabi) held in Aichi Prefecture. it is tradition for each person who launches one of these hand-held fireworks to completely make one by him/herself, from cutting the bamboo, to making the gunpowder, and finally cramming it into the bamboo. This "Hane" moment is a beautiful moment where a roaring sound echoes along with intense light, shaking the hearts of those watching. I believe that being able to capture this moment, which lasts less than a second, is a joy that can only be achieved through photography."
"The Price March" By Chaehyun Hwang
3rd Place in Event | Social Cause
"Every Saturday afternoon, political rallies take place near Gwanghwamun, the heart of Seoul. It's worth noting that for the past seven years, members of conservative groups have proudly marched on a weekly basis to showcase their beliefs. I was surprised to see that the majority of the demonstrators, who confidently march while chanting for democracy, are elderly. To capture the proud demeanor, message, and atmosphere, I used black-and-white analog film."
"Evening Party" By 坤 刘
2nd Place in Event | Social Cause
"Photo taken on the military training playground of a university in Shanghai, September 2023. This is the scene of the first regular post-pandemic military training freshman evening event. I used aerial photography to record the event. Each student released their charm and passion in this night, and each student is also one of the pixels of this macro image. The vertical viewing Angle records the entire scene in an exaggerated and macroscopic way, and camera also provides extremely high analytic power for the image."
"Baroque" By Stefano Pasquini
3rd Place in Event | Other
"Photo taken during an event dedicated to the Baroque style. With the help of the light technician, I tried to replicate the colors of a painting from the 1600s."
"Sea Of Faith" By Jilson Tiu
3rd Place in Event | Traditions and Cultures
"Traslacion is an annual procession in Manila, drawing millions of devotees from across the Philippines. They seek to touch the 400+ year-old Black Nazarene, believed to bring miracles and answered prayers. This procession is one of the largest religious gatherings in the country, symbolizing hope, endurance, and the Filipino spirit."
"The Gathering" By Marla Aufmuth
2nd Place in Event | Traditions and Cultures
"Formally known as the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, 'The Gathering' celebrates cowboy and ranch life through poetry, art, music, and workshops. During the annual week-long event in the high-desert of Elko, Nevada, cowboys, ranch families, people living life on the land, music lovers, poetry writers and artists convene in the middle of winter, often through snow storms, to enjoy, learn, listen and partake in the rural West’s cultural traditions."
"The Ladies Of The Camellias" By Isabella Franceschini
3rd Place in Event | Social Cause
"Senegalese women have been playing a key role in early tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis through active case finding, going door-to-door, and raising awareness about the disease among the population to prevent further transmission. They also assist patients during treatment, providing them with support and guidance. TB diagnosis has considerably increased thanks to this project, which involves women from different villages trained by StopTB Italia ODV in Diofior. The WHO estimates that TB affects 10 million people annually, with 1.5 million deaths, making TB one of the world’s top infectious killers."
"Under The Light" By Peter Balthazaar
2nd Place in Event | Competitive Event
"Opener of the Bundesliga season 2023/24. Werder Bremen VS FC Bayern Munich. Wohninvest WESERSTADION. Iconic floodlights of the stadium in Bremen shrouded in a mist of pyrotechnics."
"Jawari: The War And Peace Ceremony Celebrating Peace In The Brazilian Amazon" By Dorte Verner
3rd Place in Event | Traditions and Cultures
"The Jawari celebrates peace with fights and dances while honoring fallen warriors, hosted by the Kuikuro tribe and other tribes. Wearing body paint and bird feathers, tribes join in ceremonial dances, fights, and feasts to celebrate peace and life. Simultaneously, they are under threat from climate change and agrobusiness. The preparation includes painting,g and the ritual builds to a climax with a spear competition between warriors, who first stomp around in a war-like dance before spears are thrown at the enemy (a straw man). After the Jawari all washed of the war in the river Buriti."
"To Water" By Rollo Hollins
1st Place in Event | Traditions and Cultures
"A selection of images from A series exploring the Appleby Horse Fair as a modern-day initiation ceremony for the children of traveller families from across Europe. Running since 1685, the Appleby Horse Fair is the largest gathering of Traveller families in Europe. Both a celebration of a community and a business opportunity for the thousands involved each year. My interest came from exploring the rites of passage the children undertake, following in their parents’ footsteps."
"Theatre In Russian Prison" By Sebastian James Lister
2nd Place in Event | Social Cause
"Theatre in Russian Prison, Perm, Sept 2009. Part of the Territory Festival of that year. The series shows prison life, rehearsals and preparations, & performance. First instance of arts rehabilitation on such a scale in Russia. Joint Russian and British (Stanislavski trained) team. Actors were inmates accused of crimes from the mild to severe. Project sought to give expression and a notion of freedom to those who were ostensibly without such luxury, due to their physical circumstances."