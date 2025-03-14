The Most Beautiful Dogs In The World Revealed, As Per Science

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone thinks their dog is the most adorable in the world, but a group of researchers set out to determine which breed is the most beautiful, mathematically speaking.

The study, published by money.co.uk, applied the Golden Ratio to some of the most popular dog breeds to identify which ones came closest to the proportions considered “perfect” by scientific standards.

Highlights A recent study used the Golden Ratio to identify the most and least beautiful dog breeds.

The Golden Ratio is a mathematical concept that appears in in nature and is applied to architecture and art.

Many popular breeds, like Golden Retrievers and Labradors, were not in the top 10.

The Golden Ratio is a formula representing aesthetic harmony, found in nature and used for centuries to guide proportions in art and architecture.

Experts have previously applied the ratio to celebrities. A study by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva found that Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, and Giselle Bündchen had facial measurements that aligned most closely with the Golden Ratio compared to other models.

RELATED:

Share icon A study identified the most and least beautiful dog breeds in the world according to the Golden Ratio



Image credits: Lelia_Milaya / Envato Elements

For male celebrities, a separate study concluded that actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lucien Laviscount, and Paul Mescal are mathematically the most beautiful.

Now, let’s discover which dog breeds are the most and least beautiful according to the study shared by York Press—starting with the ones science deems less adorable.

5. Rottweiler – 60.0%

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cynoclub / Envato Elements

The Rottweiler ranked fifth on the list of least beautiful dogs—could be worse.

The breed’s original German name, Rottweiler Metzgerhund (butchers’ dogs of Rottweil), reflects its history of herding livestock and pulling carts filled with butchered meat to the market.

4. Bulldog – 56.3%

Share icon

Image credits: Effegi_photos / Envato Elements

With a Golden Ratio score of 56.3%, this British breed ranked fourth on the list of least beautiful.

Bulldogs are characterized by their large heads, relatively flat faces, and thick folds of skin around the face and shoulders, which is exactly why people find them so adorable.

3. French Bulldog – 54.3%

Share icon

Image credits: Lazy_Bear / Envato Elements

The Bulldog’s French cousins are the result of crossbreeding in Paris in the mid-19th century between Toy Bulldogs imported from England and local Parisian ratters. Despite being considered less beautiful by some, they are reportedly one of the most popular breeds in countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States.



Frenchies often suffer from multiple health problems, including breathing issues, skin fold infections, eye issues, and back and joint problems due to the structure of their bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Bullmastiff – 48.7%

Share icon

Image credits: wirestock / Envato Elements

The Bullmastiff was found to align with the Golden Ratio by 48.7%, meaning it is almost half-perfect.

Originally serving as a guard dog, these large pets are the result of crossbreeding the English Mastiff with the now-extinct Old English Bulldog.

1. Shih Tzu – 41.0%

Share icon

Image credits: fotodestock / Envato Elements

With a score of 41%, this Asian breed is considered the least beautiful.

Known for its floppy ears covered with long hair, the Shih Tzu is believed to have been bred from Tibet’s Lhasa Apso and the Chinese Pekingese.

Now, let’s take a look at the top 10 most beautiful dogs.

10. Pembroke Welsh Corgi – 83.9%

Share icon

Image credits: Olga_Ovcharenko / Envato Elements

The name “Corgi” is of Welsh origin and is a compound of the words cor and ci (mutated to gi), which mean “dwarf” and “dog,” respectively. Pembroke is the county in southwest Wales where they originated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This cattle herding breed ranked tenth on the list of most beautiful, scoring 83.9%.

9. Norfolk Terrier – 84.3%

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

The Norfolk Terrier is the ninth most adorable breed according to science. Together with the Norwich Terriers, the Norfolk Terriers are the smallest of the working terriers, originally bred to rid barns of vermin.

Its wire-haired coat can be black, tan, wheaten, grizzle, or different shades of red.

8. Italian Greyhound – 84.9%

Share icon

Image credits: Image-Source/ Envato Elements

The Italian Greyhound, the eighth most beautiful dog, was originally bred to hunt hares and rabbits. Unlike other hounds, this breed hunts primarily by using its sight and speed rather than relying on scent.

These pets were quite popular among nobility and royalty. Louis XIV, Catherine the Great, and Queen Victoria were among its most famous owners.

7. Tolling Retriever – 85.0%

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Olga_Ovcharenko/ Envato Elements

The Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever is the smallest of the retrievers and is often mistaken for a Golden Retriever pup.

According to the American Kennel Club, tollers are intelligent, affectionate, and outgoing. This beautiful breed originated in Nova Scotia, Canada.

6. Weimaraner – 85.6%

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios/ Envato Elements

This German breed is characterized by its speed, intelligence, and stamina.

The Weimaraner is a hunting dog and was used to track, point to, or retrieve birds.

5. Welsh Terrier – 85.9%

Share icon

Image credits: akportfolio24 / Envato Elements

The Welshie is the fifth most beautiful dog, with a Golden Ratio score of nearly 86%.

Believed to have originated in the 1700s, it is considered one of the oldest existing dog breeds in the United Kingdom.

4. Rhodesian Ridgeback – 86.0%

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tussangana Mbey ‘N Rhodesian Ridgeback

The large Rhodesian Ridgeback was originally bred in Southern Africa.

Its distinguishing feature is the ridge of hair running along its back in the opposite direction from the rest of its coat.

3. Border Collie – 86.7%

Share icon

Image credits: Olga_Ovcharenko / Envato Elements

In the third spot, we have the adorable Border Collie. This intelligent and affectionate breed gets its name from the region where it originated: the Anglo-Scottish border.

Border Collies are most commonly black and white, but their coats can be any color and pattern found in dogs, including red merle and black tricolor (black/tan/white).

2. West Highland White Terrier – 87.5%

Share icon

Image credits: Geanna8 / Envato Elements

Westies are the second most beautiful dogs on the list, with a score of 87.5%. They are loyal, highly social, and are normally independent.

This cute breed has a white double coat that fills out its face, giving it a rounded appearance. It is very popular in the United Kingdom and has won multiple times at Crufts.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Cairn Terrier – 88.7%

Share icon

Image credits: Olga_Ovcharenko / Envato Elements

The cheerful and alert Cairn Terrier claims the top spot with a score of 88.7%.

Originating in the Scottish Highlands, this terrier breed has a harsh, weather-resistant outer coat that can be of different colors, including cream, black, red, wheaten, gray, sandy, or brindle.

Share icon

Image credits: nd3000 / Envato Elements

The findings are sure to spark controversy, as they exclude popular breeds such as the Golden Retriever, Labrador Retriever, Bernese Mountain Dog, and Dachshund (which means “badger dog” in German).

Salman Haqqi, a pet insurance expert at money.co.uk, said of the study: “Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and regardless of the ranking position of a dog’s breed, every dog, no matter its shape or size, should be appreciated.”

As the American Kennel Club notes on its website, owning a dog is not just a privilege; it’s a responsibility. Dogs depend on their owners for food and shelter, and most importantly, they deserve to be well cared for, regardless of how closely they align with mathematical formulas of perfection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every dog is the most beautiful because of the soul they carry,” one reader wrote

ADVERTISEMENT