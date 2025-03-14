Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Most Beautiful Dogs In The World Revealed, As Per Science
Animals, News

The Most Beautiful Dogs In The World Revealed, As Per Science

Open list comments 20
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

20

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone thinks their dog is the most adorable in the world, but a group of researchers set out to determine which breed is the most beautiful, mathematically speaking.

The study, published by money.co.uk, applied the Golden Ratio to some of the most popular dog breeds to identify which ones came closest to the proportions considered “perfect” by scientific standards.

Highlights
  • A recent study used the Golden Ratio to identify the most and least beautiful dog breeds.
  • The Golden Ratio is a mathematical concept that appears in in nature and is applied to architecture and art.
  • Many popular breeds, like Golden Retrievers and Labradors, were not in the top 10.

The Golden Ratio is a formula representing aesthetic harmony, found in nature and used for centuries to guide proportions in art and architecture.

Experts have previously applied the ratio to celebrities. A study by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva found that Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, and Giselle Bündchen had facial measurements that aligned most closely with the Golden Ratio compared to other models.

RELATED:

    A study identified the most and least beautiful dog breeds in the world according to the Golden Ratio
    Family cuddling with a beautiful dog on the sofa, everyone smiling and wearing grey shirts.

    Image credits: Lelia_Milaya / Envato Elements

    For male celebrities, a separate study concluded that actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lucien Laviscount, and Paul Mescal are mathematically the most beautiful.

    Now, let’s discover which dog breeds are the most and least beautiful according to the study shared by York Pressstarting with the ones science deems less adorable.

    5. Rottweiler – 60.0%

    Rottweiler dog with a happy expression, showcasing beauty in nature.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cynoclub / Envato Elements

    The Rottweiler ranked fifth on the list of least beautiful dogs—could be worse.

    The breed’s original German name, Rottweiler Metzgerhund (butchers’ dogs of Rottweil), reflects its history of herding livestock and pulling carts filled with butchered meat to the market.

    4. Bulldog – 56.3%

    Bulldog sitting on a porch with a toy, embodying beauty as per science.

    Image credits: Effegi_photos / Envato Elements

    With a Golden Ratio score of 56.3%, this British breed ranked fourth on the list of least beautiful. 

    Bulldogs are characterized by their large heads, relatively flat faces, and thick folds of skin around the face and shoulders, which is exactly why people find them so adorable.

    3. French Bulldog – 54.3%

    A beautiful dog, a French Bulldog, on a leash in a wooded area.

    Image credits: Lazy_Bear / Envato Elements

    The Bulldog’s French cousins are the result of crossbreeding in Paris in the mid-19th century between Toy Bulldogs imported from England and local Parisian ratters. Despite being considered less beautiful by some, they are reportedly one of the most popular breeds in countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States.

    Frenchies often suffer from multiple health problems, including breathing issues, skin fold infections, eye issues, and back and joint problems due to the structure of their bodies.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    2. Bullmastiff – 48.7%

    A large, beautiful dog carrying a stick in its mouth while walking on a forest trail.

    Image credits: wirestock / Envato Elements

    The Bullmastiff was found to align with the Golden Ratio by 48.7%, meaning it is almost half-perfect.

    Originally serving as a guard dog, these large pets are the result of crossbreeding the English Mastiff with the now-extinct Old English Bulldog.

    1. Shih Tzu – 41.0%

    A beautiful dog with long white and brown fur sitting on stone pavement.

    Image credits: fotodestock / Envato Elements

    With a score of 41%, this Asian breed is considered the least beautiful.

    Known for its floppy ears covered with long hair, the Shih Tzu is believed to have been bred from Tibet’s Lhasa Apso and the Chinese Pekingese.

    Now, let’s take a look at the top 10 most beautiful dogs.

    10. Pembroke Welsh Corgi – 83.9%

    A beautiful Corgi sitting on a red bench, highlighting one of the most beautiful dogs in the world.

    Image credits: Olga_Ovcharenko / Envato Elements

    The name “Corgi” is of Welsh origin and is a compound of the words cor and ci (mutated to gi), which mean “dwarf” and “dog,” respectively. Pembroke is the county in southwest Wales where they originated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This cattle herding breed ranked tenth on the list of most beautiful, scoring 83.9%.

    9. Norfolk Terrier – 84.3%

    A small, beautiful dog in a person's arms, outdoors in a green field.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Norfolk Terrier is the ninth most adorable breed according to science. Together with the Norwich Terriers, the Norfolk Terriers are the smallest of the working terriers, originally bred to rid barns of vermin.

    Its wire-haired coat can be black, tan, wheaten, grizzle, or different shades of red.

    8. Italian Greyhound – 84.9%

    Beautiful dog lounging on a couch, basking in sunlight, showcasing elegance and grace.

    Image credits: Image-Source/ Envato Elements

    The Italian Greyhound, the eighth most beautiful dog, was originally bred to hunt hares and rabbits. Unlike other hounds, this breed hunts primarily by using its sight and speed rather than relying on scent.

    These pets were quite popular among nobility and royalty. Louis XIV, Catherine the Great, and Queen Victoria were among its most famous owners.

    7. Tolling Retriever – 85.0%

    Beautiful dog with red fur and blue bandana standing by a lake, showcasing its elegance and charm.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Olga_Ovcharenko/ Envato Elements

    The Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever is the smallest of the retrievers and is often mistaken for a Golden Retriever pup.

    According to the American Kennel Club, tollers are intelligent, affectionate, and outgoing. This beautiful breed originated in Nova Scotia, Canada.

    6. Weimaraner – 85.6%

    Beautiful dog lying on dry grass in a natural landscape, showcasing scientific standards of beauty.

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios/ Envato Elements

    This German breed is characterized by its speed, intelligence, and stamina.

    The Weimaraner is a hunting dog and was used to track, point to, or retrieve birds.

    5. Welsh Terrier – 85.9%

    Airedale Terrier lying on a floor, highlighted among the most beautiful dogs in the world by scientific criteria.

    Image credits: akportfolio24 / Envato Elements

    The Welshie is the fifth most beautiful dog, with a Golden Ratio score of nearly 86%.

    Believed to have originated in the 1700s, it is considered one of the oldest existing dog breeds in the United Kingdom.

    4. Rhodesian Ridgeback – 86.0%

    Beautiful dog standing on sandy terrain, showcasing its majestic build and sleek coat.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Tussangana Mbey ‘N Rhodesian Ridgeback

    The large Rhodesian Ridgeback was originally bred in Southern Africa.

    Its distinguishing feature is the ridge of hair running along its back in the opposite direction from the rest of its coat.

    3. Border Collie – 86.7%

    A stunning black and white dog with striking eyes, standing against a blurred natural background.

    Image credits: Olga_Ovcharenko / Envato Elements

    In the third spot, we have the adorable Border Collie. This intelligent and affectionate breed gets its name from the region where it originated: the Anglo-Scottish border.

    Border Collies are most commonly black and white, but their coats can be any color and pattern found in dogs, including red merle and black tricolor (black/tan/white).

    2. West Highland White Terrier – 87.5%

    A fluffy white dog with a cheerful expression, standing on green grass near autumn leaves, showcasing beauty.

    Image credits: Geanna8 / Envato Elements

    Westies are the second most beautiful dogs on the list, with a score of 87.5%. They are loyal, highly social, and are normally independent.

    This cute breed has a white double coat that fills out its face, giving it a rounded appearance. It is very popular in the United Kingdom and has won multiple times at Crufts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    1. Cairn Terrier – 88.7%

    Two beautiful Cairn Terriers sitting outdoors on a wicker chair with green foliage in the background.

    Image credits: Olga_Ovcharenko / Envato Elements

    The cheerful and alert Cairn Terrier claims the top spot with a score of 88.7%.

    Originating in the Scottish Highlands, this terrier breed has a harsh, weather-resistant outer coat that can be of different colors, including cream, black, red, wheaten, gray, sandy, or brindle.

    Happy couple playing with two beautiful Border Collies in a sunny park, showcasing the most beautiful dogs.

    Image credits: nd3000 / Envato Elements

    The findings are sure to spark controversy, as they exclude popular breeds such as the Golden Retriever, Labrador Retriever, Bernese Mountain Dog, and Dachshund (which means “badger dog” in German).

    Salman Haqqi, a pet insurance expert at money.co.uk, said of the study: “Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and regardless of the ranking position of a dog’s breed, every dog, no matter its shape or size, should be appreciated.”

    As the American Kennel Club notes on its website, owning a dog is not just a privilege; it’s a responsibility. Dogs depend on their owners for food and shelter, and most importantly, they deserve to be well cared for, regardless of how closely they align with mathematical formulas of perfection.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Every dog is the most beautiful because of the soul they carry,” one reader wrote

    Comment mentioning beautiful dogs and their soulful nature.

    Comment about the beauty of dogs, emphasizing love, with heart emoji.

    Comment about raising beautiful dogs of various breeds, highlighting their charming and protective nature.

    Comment praising the beauty of dogs, highlighting a beagle as the most beautiful.

    Daleen Venter comments on the beauty of yorkies and toypoms, discussing personal preferences in beautiful dogs.

    Comment praising German Shepherd as the most beautiful dog in the world, according to Janet Griffen.

    Comment on dog beauty, mentioning German Shepherds and French Bulldogs, highlighting subjective views on the most beautiful dogs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting the beauty of dogs and the love they receive, featuring heart and paw emojis.

    Text in an online comment questioning the concept of "most beautiful dog in the world.

    Kate Goodwin comments on world's most beautiful dogs, saying it's the one with you at home, highlighting personal connection.

    Funny comment on dog beauty, 'Beauty is in the eye of the bone-holder!' with engagement reactions.

    Comment by Cristy Cable, "Is it all of them?" with heart emoji, discussing beautiful dogs.

    Comment questioning if other dogs are more beautiful than a Samoyed.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    20
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    20

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miradwari avatar
    Mir Adwari
    Mir Adwari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All dogs are beautiful. The most loving of creatures - they don't care what they look like, neither should we! (Bar the harm that breeding does to them!) Here's one of mine after a shower: Just-had-a...bc25ea.jpg Just-had-a-shower-Feb-2021-67d47d4bc25ea.jpg

    Vote comment up
    21
    21points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miradwari avatar
    Mir Adwari
    Mir Adwari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's see your beautiful pets! (All welcome) Another one of mine just before we got him: Oreo-67d47...5a269e.jpg Oreo-67d47dd5a269e.jpg

    Vote comment up
    18
    18points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is absolute bunk. It is totally in the eye of the beholder. Some abstract ratio has no bearing on what people, individuals, find attractive. In my personal opinion, collies are the second most beautiful breed in the world. Pomeranians are the most beautiful. That's for me. But, I like just about every dog.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    prymanowski_1 avatar
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This list is b-u-l-l-s-h-i-t!!!!! Both my Bulldog and West Highlander Terrier are gorgeous! I won’t believe any different.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    miradwari avatar
    Mir Adwari
    Mir Adwari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All dogs are beautiful. The most loving of creatures - they don't care what they look like, neither should we! (Bar the harm that breeding does to them!) Here's one of mine after a shower: Just-had-a...bc25ea.jpg Just-had-a-shower-Feb-2021-67d47d4bc25ea.jpg

    Vote comment up
    21
    21points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miradwari avatar
    Mir Adwari
    Mir Adwari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's see your beautiful pets! (All welcome) Another one of mine just before we got him: Oreo-67d47...5a269e.jpg Oreo-67d47dd5a269e.jpg

    Vote comment up
    18
    18points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is absolute bunk. It is totally in the eye of the beholder. Some abstract ratio has no bearing on what people, individuals, find attractive. In my personal opinion, collies are the second most beautiful breed in the world. Pomeranians are the most beautiful. That's for me. But, I like just about every dog.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    prymanowski_1 avatar
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This list is b-u-l-l-s-h-i-t!!!!! Both my Bulldog and West Highlander Terrier are gorgeous! I won’t believe any different.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Dogs
    Homepage
    Trending
    Dogs
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Dogs Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda