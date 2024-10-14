Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
Here Are The 10 Most Handsome Celeb Men In The World, According To Ancient Golden Ratio Standard
Celebrities, Entertainment

Here Are The 10 Most Handsome Celeb Men In The World, According To Ancient Golden Ratio Standard

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the world’s most handsome man, according to a study based on ancient Greek beauty standards.

The British actor’s eye, eyebrow, nose, lips, chin, jaw, and facial shape measurements were found to be 93.04% aligned with the Golden Ratio, an equation used by the ancient Greeks to measure balance and perfection.

Highlights
  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson named world's most handsome man with a 93.04% Golden Ratio score.
  • Lucien Laviscount and Paul Mescal rank second and third, respectively, as per plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva's study.
  • The Golden Ratio is an equation used by the ancient Greeks to measure harmony and perfection.

This ratio, approximately 1.618:1 and denoted by the Greek letter Phi (φ), has inspired various works of art throughout history, including Leonardo Da Vinci’s 1490 Vitruvian Man, which depicts a nude man representing the artist’s conception of ideal body proportions.

Aaron’s features closely match the classical Greeks’ idea of perfection, said Dr. Julian De Silva, from the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was named the world’s most handsome man in a study based on the ancient Greek Golden Ratio
Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

“What makes Aaron so exceptional is the overall shape of his face, which with a score of 99.2% is only 0.8% off being perfect,” the cosmetic surgeon found. The list was compiled using computer mapping techniques.

“The width and length of his nose is almost perfect, too, at 98.8%.

“He also has a beautifully sculpted chin which scored well at 95%.

“All his scores were strong except for his eye spacing at 89%, the gap between his nose and lip (89.6%) and his lips (86%).”

The actor, a frontrunner to assume the role of 007 in the upcoming James Bond film, scored higher than other performers who have played the secret service agent before, such as Sean Connery (89.2%), Roger Moore (88.8%), and Daniel Craig (84.2%).

The second-most handsome man according to Dr. De Silva’s study, was Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount, who scored 92.41%, followed by Gladiator II star Paul Mescal, with 92.38%.

Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in Emily in Paris, ranked second on the list

Image credits: Francois Durand/Getty

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal was named the third most attractive man

Image credits: M. McCormack/Getty

Meanwhile, Twilight actor Robert Pattinson ranked fourth on the list (92.15%), Jack Lowden came in fifth (90.33%), and George Clooney was sixth (89.9%).

“George Clooney is easily the oldest star on the list but he remains a stunningly attractive man with classical features in great proportion.

“There has been a loss of volume in his face and, inevitably, some sagging around the eyes.

“To still make the top ten at 63 is remarkable and is testament to his incredible natural good looks.”

Twilight star Robert Pattinson ranked fourth on the list

Image credits: Francois Durand/Getty

Jack Lowden came in fifth with a score of 90.33%

Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

George Clooney, the oldest star on the list, came in sixth

Image credits: Tristar Media/Getty

They were followed by Nicholas Hoult (89.84%) and Charles Melton (88.46%).

Idris Elba, famous for portraying Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire and John Luther in the BBC series Luther, ranked ninth with 87.97%.

“At 52, Idris is the third oldest man on the list  but he is showing few signs of aging and is in wonderful shape.

“He had the highest mark for his eye spacing with 98.9%. His beautifully sculpted chin missed the top spot by a whisker with a score of 98.5% but he was marked down due to the shape of his nose.” 

Nicholas Hoult was seventh on Dr. Julian De Silva’s list

Image credits: Carabel/Getty

Riverdale actor Charles Melton ranked eighth

Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty

Idris Elba, famous for portraying Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire, came in ninth

Image credits: John Salangsang/Getty

Finally, 58-year-old actor Shah Rukh Khan took the tenth spot

Image credits: Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Finally, Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan took the tenth spot with 86.76%.

For the women, Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy earned the top spot, coming close to the Golden Ratio with a score of 94.65%, followed by Zendaya (94.37%), and Bella Hadid (94.35%).

On social media, people shared their thoughts on Dr. Julian De Silva’s list

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
dianeef avatar
Socks Thecate
Socks Thecate
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess it's all subjective and we'll never all come to a consensus.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are three on the list I find attractive, George, Idris, and Lucien Laviscount. Interestingly, they are all smiling. Charles Melton is also smiling, but, nope. The rest look like sulky teens.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
