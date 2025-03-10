Worried Tesla Owners Are Changing Logos To “Avoid Vandalism” Amid Elon Musk Controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

Several photos of Tesla cars sporting logos of rival companies have gone viral as owners seemingly scramble to distance themselves from the controversial figure of Elon Musk, in an effort to avoid vandalism.

The tech mogul is in the middle of a social media storm because of his political ties to the current President of the United States and his role as the chief of the government’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Highlights Photos showing Tesla owners replacing logos to distance from Elon Musk went viral.

Cars were seen with logos of brands like Toyota and Honda to avoid harassment.

Others argue the measure is due to Musk's involvement in politics.

Fearing becoming the target of harassment, Tesla drivers have been spotted rebranding their vehicles with logos from car manufacturers such as Toyota, Mazda, Honda, and others.

“Imagine harassing a random person because of what a billionaire is doing,” one user wrote.

“I genuinely feel sorry for most Tesla owners. They didn’t know it would turn out like this,” another said.

RELATED:

Photos of Tesla owners replacing their car’s logos go viral as netizens believe they’re trying to protect their vehicles from vandalism

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The pictures, shared earlier in the month, elicited as much mockery as they did debate, with users going back and forth on the real motive behind the Tesla car owners’ bizarre decision.

One image, for instance, depicts what appears to be a Tesla Cybertruck with its back replaced by a crudely placed Toyota logo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Toyota should sue over their good name being trashed by association with a metal dumpster fire,” one viewer wrote.

Share icon

Image credits: The Telegraph

While some believe the logo swaps served as a defensive move against potential vandalism, others believe the real motive is rooted in embarrassment over Elon Musk’s polarizing involvement in politics.

Share icon

Image credits: SKRT.

For instance, one user urged the car owners to “Just put a large print sticker on it that says: ‘I honestly didn’t understand he was such an idiot. I never would have supported him if I did.’”

Share icon

Image credits: SKRT.

“Many Tesla owners bought their vehicles years ago when Elon wasn’t involved in politics at all,” another stated.

“Can’t blame them for still driving the cars now. It’s not that all Tesla owners can just sell their cars at discounted prices now and buy another brand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla’s brand has been associated with Musk’s involvement as part of Donald Trump’s government

Share icon

Image credits: SKRT.

Musk’s push to reduce government spending has been seen by some as a “power grab,” which his detractors argue is undermining the role of elected officials in the decision-making process.

Share icon

Image credits: SKRT.

Critics have expressed concern at Musk and other business leaders being prominently featured during Trump’s inauguration ceremony, sparking a wider debate about the role of these figures in shaping government policy.

Share icon

Image credits: SKRT.

ADVERTISEMENT

DOGE’s policies have motivated several protests in the last few months, with the latest occurring today (March 10) outside a Tesla dealership in Manhattan.

“Musk has got to go!” The demonstrators were heard chanting in the clip while holding signs that read “Democracy, not Oligarchy” and “Stop the Coup,” alluding to Elon Musk’s role as an unelected Special Government Employee (SGE).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Buyer’s remorse.” Netizens took to social media to poke fun at the car owners’ attempt to distance themselves from Elon Musk

ADVERTISEMENT