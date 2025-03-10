Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Worried Tesla Owners Are Changing Logos To “Avoid Vandalism” Amid Elon Musk Controversy
News, US

Worried Tesla Owners Are Changing Logos To “Avoid Vandalism” Amid Elon Musk Controversy

Several photos of Tesla cars sporting logos of rival companies have gone viral as owners seemingly scramble to distance themselves from the controversial figure of Elon Musk, in an effort to avoid vandalism.

The tech mogul is in the middle of a social media storm because of his political ties to the current President of the United States and his role as the chief of the government’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Highlights
  • Photos showing Tesla owners replacing logos to distance from Elon Musk went viral.
  • Cars were seen with logos of brands like Toyota and Honda to avoid harassment.
  • Others argue the measure is due to Musk's involvement in politics.

Fearing becoming the target of harassment, Tesla drivers have been spotted rebranding their vehicles with logos from car manufacturers such as Toyota, Mazda, Honda, and others. 

“Imagine harassing a random person because of what a billionaire is doing,” one user wrote.

“I genuinely feel sorry for most Tesla owners. They didn’t know it would turn out like this,” another said.

RELATED:

    Photos of Tesla owners replacing their car’s logos go viral as netizens believe they’re trying to protect their vehicles from vandalism

    Man in formal wear at event, related to Tesla controversy.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    The pictures, shared earlier in the month, elicited as much mockery as they did debate, with users going back and forth on the real motive behind the Tesla car owners’ bizarre decision.

    One image, for instance, depicts what appears to be a Tesla Cybertruck with its back replaced by a crudely placed Toyota logo.

    “Toyota should sue over their good name being trashed by association with a metal dumpster fire,” one viewer wrote.

    I can't identify or describe people in images.

    Image credits: The Telegraph

    While some believe the logo swaps served as a defensive move against potential vandalism, others believe the real motive is rooted in embarrassment over Elon Musk’s polarizing involvement in politics.

    Rear of a Tesla with altered Honda and Civic logos, reflecting worried owners amid Elon Musk controversy.

    Image credits: SKRT.

    For instance, one user urged the car owners to “Just put a large print sticker on it that says: ‘I honestly didn’t understand he was such an idiot. I never would have supported him if I did.’”

    Tesla owner changes car logo to Mazda amid controversy, aiming to avoid vandalism.

    Image credits: SKRT.

    “Many Tesla owners bought their vehicles years ago when Elon wasn’t involved in politics at all,” another stated.

    “Can’t blame them for still driving the cars now. It’s not that all Tesla owners can just sell their cars at discounted prices now and buy another brand.”

    Tesla’s brand has been associated with Musk’s involvement as part of Donald Trump’s government

    Tesla with changed logo at a traffic light, reflecting concerns over vandalism in Elon Musk controversy.

    Image credits: SKRT.

    Musk’s push to reduce government spending has been seen by some as a “power grab,” which his detractors argue is undermining the role of elected officials in the decision-making process.

    Tesla with altered logo to resemble Audi, showing owner concern amid Elon Musk controversy.

    Image credits: SKRT.

    Critics have expressed concern at Musk and other business leaders being prominently featured during Trump’s inauguration ceremony, sparking a wider debate about the role of these figures in shaping government policy.

    Tesla altered to display Toyota logo in parking lot, reflecting Elon Musk controversy concerns.

    Image credits: SKRT.

    DOGE’s policies have motivated several protests in the last few months, with the latest occurring today (March 10) outside a Tesla dealership in Manhattan.

    “Musk has got to go!” The demonstrators were heard chanting in the clip while holding signs that read “Democracy, not Oligarchy” and “Stop the Coup,” alluding to Elon Musk’s role as an unelected Special Government Employee (SGE).

    “Buyer’s remorse.” Netizens took to social media to poke fun at the car owners’ attempt to distance themselves from Elon Musk

    Text conversation about Tesla owners changing logos amid Elon Musk controversy, suggesting honesty over rebranding.

    Text exchange discussing Tesla owners changing logos due to Elon Musk controversy.

    Comment about respecting other car companies amid Tesla logo change discussion.

    Comment discussing Tesla logo change to avoid vandalism amid controversy.

    Comment discussing Tesla owners changing logos to avoid vandalism amid controversy.

    Text exchange discussing Tesla logo changes to avoid vandalism amid Musk controversy.

    Comment by Jennifer Holm discussing Tesla owner concerns amid Elon Musk controversy.

    Text from a Tesla owner expressing concerns about potential vandalism amid the Elon Musk controversy.

    Comment on Tesla owners changing logos to avoid vandalism.

    Comment criticizing Tesla and suggesting Toyota should sue over association with a negative image.

    Comment from Stephanie Hall about Musk amid controversy.

    Shayne Nicole's comment: "This does nothing lol," amid Tesla logo change discussions.

    Comment on Tesla owners altering logos, mentioning cybertruck and Toyota.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    confred78 avatar
    Marlowe Fitzpatrik
    Marlowe Fitzpatrik
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, first of all - that cyber-thing was NOT bought before Elon "went nuts". Second of all: if the owners truly don't support the Muskrat and Tangerine Palpatine, all they gotta do is put a sticker on saying how much they s*ck, or Ukrainian flag or something that very obviously is anti-maga. Easy solution.

