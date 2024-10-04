Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Elon Musk Slammed For Bragging About His “Good Friend” Sean “Diddy” Combs: “We Text A Lot”
Celebrities, Entertainment

Elon Musk Slammed For Bragging About His “Good Friend” Sean “Diddy” Combs: “We Text A Lot”

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk was dramatically called out for once proudly referring to Sean “Diddy” Combs as his “good friend.”

In a moment that has aged poorly, the tech billionaire boasted in the past about their friendship and said he frequently exchanged texts with the disgraced rapper.

His past comments recently surfaced online after the Tesla founder offered his opinion about the mounting allegations against the Grammy winner, who is currently behind bars.

Elon Musk was recently called out for his past comments about his relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was listed as one of the investors of X

Elon Musk Slammed For Bragging About His “Good Friend” Sean "Diddy" Combs: “We Text A Lot”

Image credits: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Elon had shared a tweet highlighting the accusations of sexual misconduct made by 120 alleged victims against the Diddy.

“How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?” asked the controversial billionaire.

Soon after the message was posted, New York Times reporter Ryan Mac pointed out that Elon once bragged about his friendship with the Bad Boy Records founder.

“How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?” the controversial tech billionaire asked on X, prompting comments about his past statements about the disgraced music mogul

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elon__musk0321)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IMAGES (@dawn_images)

“hmmm maybe you could have asked him when he invested in your twitter deal,” the technology reporter responded to Elon’s tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan also took the liberty of re-sharing an excerpt from his book—Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter—co-authored by fellow New York Times reporter, Kate Conger.

The excerpt contained the tech titan’s previous remarks about Diddy.

“I don’t know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter,” the SpaceX CEO was quoted saying to Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels in the book.

“You know, he’s a good friend of mine,” he added. “We text a lot.”

“I don’t know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter,” said Elon, who acquired Twitter in 2022 and renamed the social media platform X

In August this year, the arrested media mogul was listed as one of the owners of X (formerly known as Twitter), the social media giant that Elon acquired in 2022.

“A full list of investors in Elon Musk’s Twitter deal was reported yesterday,” Ryan said in a tweet posted in August. “One investor name that’s raising eyebrows is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.”

The appearance of Sean’s name in the list of investors sparked a flurry of comments accusing Elon of rubbing shoulders with alleged sex traffickers.

“The list of ‘investors’ reads like a Who’s Who of Scumbags,” read one comment while another asked, “do they exchange pedophile tips and tricks?”

Ryan Mac, who co-authored the book Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter, reminded the internet that Elon once called the rapper a “good friend”

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kate conger (@kateaconger)

“Elon playing 5D chess by bragging about being besties with another sex trafficker,” said a third.

Another wrote, “I think it’s more intersting elon is tied to a bunch of s3x trafficers the more we dig into him. ‘He’s a good friend, we text/I order a lot.’”

Bored Panda reached out to Ryan and Kate but did not immediately receive a response.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

25

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

1

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda