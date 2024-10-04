Elon Musk Slammed For Bragging About His “Good Friend” Sean “Diddy” Combs: “We Text A Lot”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk was dramatically called out for once proudly referring to Sean “Diddy” Combs as his “good friend.”

In a moment that has aged poorly, the tech billionaire boasted in the past about their friendship and said he frequently exchanged texts with the disgraced rapper.

His past comments recently surfaced online after the Tesla founder offered his opinion about the mounting allegations against the Grammy winner, who is currently behind bars.

Elon Musk was recently called out for his past comments about his relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was listed as one of the investors of X

Image credits: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Elon had shared a tweet highlighting the accusations of sexual misconduct made by 120 alleged victims against the Diddy.

“How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?” asked the controversial billionaire.

Soon after the message was posted, New York Times reporter Ryan Mac pointed out that Elon once bragged about his friendship with the Bad Boy Records founder.

“How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?” the controversial tech billionaire asked on X, prompting comments about his past statements about the disgraced music mogul

“hmmm maybe you could have asked him when he invested in your twitter deal,” the technology reporter responded to Elon’s tweet.

Ryan also took the liberty of re-sharing an excerpt from his book—Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter—co-authored by fellow New York Times reporter, Kate Conger.

The excerpt contained the tech titan’s previous remarks about Diddy.

“I don’t know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter,” the SpaceX CEO was quoted saying to Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels in the book.

“You know, he’s a good friend of mine,” he added. “We text a lot.”

“I don’t know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter,” said Elon, who acquired Twitter in 2022 and renamed the social media platform X

In August this year, the arrested media mogul was listed as one of the owners of X (formerly known as Twitter), the social media giant that Elon acquired in 2022.

“A full list of investors in Elon Musk’s Twitter deal was reported yesterday,” Ryan said in a tweet posted in August. “One investor name that’s raising eyebrows is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.”

The appearance of Sean’s name in the list of investors sparked a flurry of comments accusing Elon of rubbing shoulders with alleged sex traffickers.

“The list of ‘investors’ reads like a Who’s Who of Scumbags,” read one comment while another asked, “do they exchange pedophile tips and tricks?”

Ryan Mac, who co-authored the book Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter, reminded the internet that Elon once called the rapper a “good friend”

“Elon playing 5D chess by bragging about being besties with another sex trafficker,” said a third.

Another wrote, “I think it’s more intersting elon is tied to a bunch of s3x trafficers the more we dig into him. ‘He’s a good friend, we text/I order a lot.’”

Bored Panda reached out to Ryan and Kate but did not immediately receive a response.