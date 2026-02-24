Happy birthday to Daniel Kaluuya , O'Shea Jackson Jr. , and Billy Zane ! February 24 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Daniel Kaluuya, 37 British actor Daniel Kaluuya rose to global prominence for his compelling performances, notably in the critically acclaimed film Get Out. He is an Academy Award-winning talent, recognized for his authentic and deeply felt portrayals in diverse roles.



Little-known fact: Daniel Kaluuya wrote his first play at the age of nine, which was later performed locally.

#2 Actor and Rapper O'shea Jackson Jr., 35 Mirroring his father's iconic image, American actor and rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr. emerged into the spotlight with a striking debut. He gained widespread recognition for portraying Ice Cube in the acclaimed biopic Straight Outta Compton and later starred in the Apple TV+ series Swagger. Beyond acting, Jackson Jr. also maintains a career as a recording artist under the name OMG.



Little-known fact: He auditioned for his role as Ice Cube in Straight Outta Compton, despite his strong physical resemblance to his famous father.

#3 Actor and Producer Billy Zane, 60 American actor Billy Zane is renowned for his compelling portrayals, from early roles in science fiction to major blockbusters. He famously played the memorable villain Caledon Hockley in Titanic, a performance that solidified his place in cinematic history. Zane also showcases his artistic talents as an abstract expressionist painter.



Little-known fact: Billy Zane is an accomplished abstract expressionist painter, having held numerous solo and group exhibitions worldwide.

#4 Actor and Director Edward James Olmos, 79 Known for his commanding screen presence and dedication to authentic storytelling, Mexican American actor and director Edward James Olmos has carved a distinguished career. He received an Academy Award nomination for Stand and Deliver and an Emmy for Miami Vice. Beyond acting, Olmos is a passionate advocate for the Latino community.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Edward James Olmos was a Golden State batting champion in baseball and later the lead singer of a rock band named Pacific Ocean.

#5 Author and Screenwriter Gillian Flynn, 55 An American author, screenwriter, and producer, Gillian Flynn is celebrated for crafting darkly compelling psychological thrillers. Her distinctive voice has reshaped the mystery genre, drawing millions of readers into complex narratives. Flynn earned widespread acclaim for her novel Gone Girl, which became a global bestseller and a successful film adaptation.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a bestselling author, Gillian Flynn once worked selling honey-baked ham and giving out yogurt samples while dressed as a tuxedo-clad cone.

#6 Actress Debra Jo Rupp, 75 American actress Debra Jo Rupp earned widespread recognition for her role as Kitty Forman on the popular sitcom That '70s Show. She is also known for her recurring part as Alice Knight on Friends and her acclaimed stage work.



Little-known fact: Her first television role in 1980 was as a topless dancer on the daytime drama All My Children.

#7 Journalist and Producer Paula Zahn, 70 A seasoned American journalist and newscaster, Paula Zahn has captivated national audiences with her authoritative presence and incisive reporting. She has anchored major programs on ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, and CNN, also producing the popular series On the Case with Paula Zahn. Her career is distinguished by eight Emmy Awards for her contributions to broadcast journalism.



Little-known fact: Before her journalism career, Paula Zahn attended college on a cello scholarship and performed with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall.

#8 Musician George Thorogood, 76 Known for his electrifying guitar riffs and high-energy boogie-blues, George Thorogood emerged from Wilmington, Delaware, to become a prominent American musician, singer, and songwriter. He cemented his legacy with the iconic “Bad to the Bone” single, a track that continues to define his enduring rock and roll spirit. His extensive touring schedule has also made him a celebrated live performer.



Little-known fact: Before his music career took off, George Thorogood played semi-professional baseball, earning the title of rookie of the year in the Roberto Clemente League.

#9 Businessman and Philanthropist Phil Knight, 88 An American businessman and visionary leader, Phil Knight co-founded Nike, Inc., transforming the athletic footwear industry. He championed athlete endorsements and innovative product design, building a global sportswear empire. Knight also founded the stop-motion animation studio, Laika.



Little-known fact: Before co-founding Nike, Philip Knight worked as a Certified Public Accountant and an accounting professor at Portland State University.

#10 Singer and Songwriter Sammy Kershaw, 68 American country singer Sammy Kershaw carved out a distinctive sound by blending honky-tonk tradition with Louisiana Cajun influences. His powerful voice propelled numerous singles onto the Billboard charts during the 1990s. He is known for hit songs like “She Don't Know She's Beautiful” and “Queen of My Double-Wide Trailer.”



Little-known fact: Before launching his country music career, Sammy Kershaw worked as a remodeling supervisor for Walmart.

